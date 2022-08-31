Jacqueline Fernandez Summons अभिनेत्री जॅकलीन फर्नांडिसला पटियाला हाउस कोर्टाने बजावले समन्स; २६ सप्टेंबरला कोर्टात हजर राहण्याचे निर्देश
Published on: 3 hours ago
बॉलिवूड अभिनेत्री जॅकलीन फर्नांडिसला दिल्लीच्या पटियाला हाऊस Patiala House Court summoned Actress Jacqueline Fernandez कोर्टाने समन्स बजावले आहे. तीला 26 सप्टेंबर रोजी कोर्टात हजर राहण्याचे निर्देश दिले आहेत. या प्रकरणात नुकत्याच दाखल करण्यात आलेल्या पुरवणी आरोपपत्राची न्यायालयाने दखल घेतली आहे. सुकेशच्या 200 कोटी खंडणी प्रकरणी हे समन्स बजावण्यात आले आहे.
Delhi's Patiala House Court summons actor Jacqueline Fernandez, directing her to appear in court on Sept 26, in connection with a Rs 200cr extortion case involving conman Sukesh. The court takes cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case recently.— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/LnPSf2RBHE
