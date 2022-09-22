Congress Presidential Elections 2022 : काँग्रेसकडून अध्यक्षपदाचा निवडणूक कार्यक्रम जाहीर; 'या' तारखेला होणार मतदान
Congress Presidential Elections 2022 : काँग्रेसकडून अध्यक्षपदाचा निवडणूक कार्यक्रम जाहीर; 'या' तारखेला होणार मतदान
मुंबई - काँग्रेस पक्षाने आपल्या पक्षाध्यक्ष पद निवडणुकीच्या अधिसूचना जारी केल्या आहेत. 24 सप्टेंबर ते 30 सप्टेंबर या Congress issued notification for presidential elections कालावधीत नामनिर्देशनपत्रे दाखल होतील. गरज भासल्यास 17 ऑक्टोबर रोजी मतदान होईल आणि 19 ऑक्टोबर रोजी निकाल जाहीर केला जाईल, असे अधिसूचनेत म्हटले आहे.
