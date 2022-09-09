नवी दिल्ली : दिल्लीच्या आझाद मार्केटमध्ये बांधकाम सुरू असलेल्या इमारतीचा काही भाग BUILDING COLLAPSE INCIDENT IN AZAD MARKET कोसळला. यामध्ये चार जण जखमी झाले आहेत. Four people were injured झाला, तर 6-7 मजूर अडकल्याची भीती व्यक्त करण्यात येत आहे. अग्निशमन दलाच्या चार गाड्या घटनास्थळी रवाना झाल्या Four fire engines at the scene आहेत.