Gold Rate Today | ഇന്നത്തെ സ്വർണവില (ജൂൺ 01 ബുധൻ 2022)
Published on: 2 hours ago |
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Updated on: 1 hours ago
|തിരുവനന്തപുരം
|വില(രൂപയിൽ)
|വില(രൂപയിൽ)
|സ്വർണം
|38,200/പവൻ
|4,775/ഗ്രാം
|വെള്ളി
|67,000/കിലോ
|67/ഗ്രാം
|എറണാകുളം
|വില(രൂപയിൽ)
|വില(രൂപയിൽ)
|സ്വർണം
|38,000/പവൻ
|4,750/ഗ്രാം
|വെള്ളി
|67,000/കിലോ
|67/ഗ്രാം
|കോഴിക്കോട്
|വില(രൂപയിൽ)
|വില(രൂപയിൽ)
|സ്വർണം
|38,200/പവൻ
|4,775/ഗ്രാം
|വെള്ളി
|67,500/കിലോ
|67.5/ഗ്രാം
|കാസർകോട്
|വില(രൂപയിൽ)
|വില(രൂപയിൽ)
|സ്വർണം
|38,200/പവൻ
|4,775/ഗ്രാം
|വെള്ളി
|63,600/കിലോ
|63.6/ഗ്രാം
