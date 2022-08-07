CWG 2022 | 'എക്കാലത്തെയും അഭിമാന നേട്ടം'; മെഡൽ നേട്ടത്തിൽ താരങ്ങൾക്ക് അഭിനന്ദനവുമായി രാജ്യം
CWG 2022 | 'എക്കാലത്തെയും അഭിമാന നേട്ടം'; മെഡൽ നേട്ടത്തിൽ താരങ്ങൾക്ക് അഭിനന്ദനവുമായി രാജ്യം
ബര്മിങ്ഹാം: കോമണ്വെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസിൽ സ്വർണനേട്ടം തുടരുന്ന ഇന്ത്യൻ സംഘത്തിന് അഭിനന്ദന പ്രവാഹവുമായി രാജ്യം. രാഷ്ട്രപതി ദ്രൗപതി മുർമു, പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി, കേന്ദ്ര കായികമന്ത്രി അനുരാഗ് താക്കൂര്, കിരണ് റിജിജു, മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയൻ കായിക താരങ്ങളായ സച്ചിൻ ടെൻഡുൽക്കർ, ഗൗതം ഗംഭീർ തുടങ്ങി ഓട്ടേറെപ്പേർ താരങ്ങൾക്ക് ആശംസയുമായെത്തി.
Today’s Triple Jump event is historic. Our athletes have done excellently. Congratulations to the superbly talented Eldhose Paul who has won a Gold medal and backed up his good performance in previous international competitions. His dedication is laudable. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/vnR9UYSgfE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022
എക്കാലത്തെയും അഭിമാന നേട്ടം എന്നാണ് രാഷ്ട്രപതി ദ്രൗപതി മുർമു ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചത്. ഇന്ന് നടന്ന ട്രിപ്പിൾ ജമ്പ് ഇവന്റ് ചരിത്രമാണ്. നമ്മുടെ കായികതാരങ്ങൾ മികച്ച പ്രകടനമാണ് കാഴ്ചവെച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത് എന്നായിരുന്നു പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ്. ഗെയിംസിൽ മെഡൽ സ്വന്തമാക്കിയ ഗുസ്തി താരങ്ങളെ അനുമോദിച്ചാണ് സച്ചിൻ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
History created! Heartiest congratulations to Eldhose Paul for claiming gold & Abdulla Aboobacker for winning silver in triple jump at #CommonwealthGames. It was splendid to see our country's domination, both finalists being from India. This rare feat will be cherished for long.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2022
Many congratulations to all of our Indian wrestlers 🤼 for such a spectacular performance at the #CommonwealthGames2022.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 6, 2022
Bajrang Punia 🥇
Deepak Punia 🥇
Sakshi Malik 🥇
Anshu Malik 🥈
Divya Kakran 🥉
Mohit Grewal 🥉 pic.twitter.com/Z7F8MKfAGk
നിലവിൽ 17 സ്വർണവും 13 വെള്ളിയും 19 വെങ്കലവുമുൾപ്പെടെ 49 മെഡലുകളുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ നാലാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ഇന്ത്യ. ഇന്ന് മാത്രം നാല് സ്വർണമാണ് ഇന്ത്യൻ താരങ്ങൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്. ട്രിപ്പിൾ ജമ്പില് മലയാളി താരം എല്ദോസ് പോൾ, ബോക്സിങിൽ നീതു ഗംഗാസ്, അമിത് പംഗല്, നിഖാത് സരീൻ എന്നിവരാണ് സ്വർണം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.
Congratulations to Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker on winning Gold and Silver respectively in triple jump at the #CWG2022. They have made Kerala and India proud with this pioneering feat. Wishing them more success in the future. pic.twitter.com/wTWlLwRgM5— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) August 7, 2022
ട്രിപ്പിൾ ജമ്പില് മലയാളി താരം എല്ദോസ് പോള് നേടിയ സ്വർണമാണ് ഇന്ന് ഇന്ത്യൻ മെഡൽ നേട്ടത്തിൽ കൂടുതൽ തിളക്കം നൽകിയത്. ഗെയിംസ് ചരിത്രത്തിൽ ആദ്യമായാണ് ട്രിപ്പിൾ ജമ്പില് ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് സ്വര്ണം ലഭിക്കുന്നത്. കൂടാതെ ആദ്യമായാണ് ഒരു മലയാളി താരം വ്യക്തിഗത ഇനത്തില് സ്വർണം നേടുന്നത്. ഈയിനത്തിൽ മലയാളി താരം അബ്ദുള്ള അബൂബക്കര് വെള്ളിയും സ്വന്തമാക്കിയിരുന്നു.