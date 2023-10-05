Asian Games PV Sindhu Women's Singles Badminton : പി വി സിന്ധു പുറത്ത്; ക്വാര്ട്ടര് ഫൈനലില് ചൈനീസ് താരത്തോട് പൊരുതി തോറ്റു
ഹാങ്ചോ : ഏഷ്യന് ഗെയിംസ് വനിത സിംഗിള്സ് ബാഡ്മിന്റണ് ക്വാര്ട്ടര് ഫൈനലില് പി വി സിന്ധു പുറത്ത് (Asian Games PV Sindhu Women's Singles Badminton). ചൈനയുടെ ബിങ്ജിയാവോയോട് പൊരുതിയാണ് സിന്ധു തോല്വി വഴങ്ങിയത് (PV Sindhu loses in the quarterfinals Asian Games).
