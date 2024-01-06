രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലേക്ക് ഉടനില്ല, വൈഎസ്ആർ കോൺഗ്രസിൽ ചേര്ന്ന തീരുമാനം പിന്വലിച്ച് അമ്പാട്ടി റായുഡു
Published: 17 minutes ago
ഹൈദരാബാദ് : രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലേക്ക് താന് ഉടനെ ഇല്ലെന്ന് മുന് ഇന്ത്യന് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം അമ്പാട്ടി റായുഡു (Ambati Rayudu Quits YSRCP). ആന്ധ്രപ്രദേശിലെ ഭരണകക്ഷിയായ വൈഎസ്ആർ കോൺഗ്രസിൽ ചേര്ന്ന് ദിവസങ്ങള്ക്കുള്ളിലാണ് താരം പാര്ട്ടിയില് നിന്നും രാജി വച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time.— ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 6, 2024
സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമായ എക്സിലൂടെ റായിഡു തന്നെയാണ് ഈ വിവരം പുറത്തുവിട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്.
