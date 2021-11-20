ISL | നാലടിച്ച് ബംഗളൂരു എഫ്സി, നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡിനെതിരെ മിന്നും വിജയം
ബംബോലിം : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിൽ(ISL) നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡിനെ(North East United) തകർത്ത് ബംഗളൂരു എഫ്സി(Bengaluru FC). രണ്ടിനെതിരെ നാല് ഗോളുകൾക്കായിരുന്നു ബംഗളൂരു എഫ്സിയുടെ വിജയം. ക്ലൈയ്റ്റൻ സിൽവ, ജയേഷ് റാണ, പ്രിൻസ് ഇബാര എന്നിവർ ബംഗളൂരുവിനായി ഗോളുകൾ നേടിയപ്പോൾ മഷൂർ ഷരീഫിന്റെ സെൽഫ് ഗോളും നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡിന് തിരിച്ചടിയായി.
14-ാം മിനിട്ടിൽ ക്ലൈയ്റ്റൻ സിൽവയാണ് ബംഗളൂരുവിനായി ആദ്യ ഗോൾ നേടിയത്. എന്നാൽ തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ 17-ാം മിനിട്ടിൽ ദെശോണ് ബ്രൗണിലൂടെ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് തിരിച്ചടിച്ചു. എന്നാൽ ഇതിന് അധികം ആയുസ് ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നില്ല. അഞ്ച് മിനിട്ടിനകം മഷൂർ ഷെരീഫിന്റെ സെൽഫ്ഗോൾ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിനെ വീണ്ടും പിന്നിലാക്കി.
എന്നാൽ തളരാതെ മുന്നേറിയ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് 25-ാം മിനിട്ടിൽ മതിയാസ് കൗററിലൂടെ തിരികെയെത്തി. ഇതോടെ ഇരു ടീമുകളും 2-2 എന്ന നിലയിലായി. എന്നാൽ ആദ്യ പകുതിക്ക് തൊട്ടുമുൻപായി 42-ാം മിനിട്ടിൽ ജയേഷ് റാണയുടെ ഗോളിലൂടെ ബംഗളൂരു മുന്നിലെത്തി.
രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിൽ ഒപ്പമെത്താന് നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് ആഞ്ഞുകളിച്ചതോടെ മത്സരം ആവേശത്തിലായി. എന്നാൽ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിന്റെ പ്രതിരോധത്തിൽ വന്ന പിഴവ് മുതലാക്കിയ പ്രിൻസ് ഇബ്ര 82-ാം മിനിട്ടിൽ ബംഗളൂരുവിന്റെ വിജയഗോൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കി.