Rohit Sharma: ഹിറ്റ്മാന് 35 വയസ്; ആശംസകളുമായി താരങ്ങള്
മുംബൈ: ഇന്ത്യന് ക്യാപ്റ്റന് രോഹിത് ശര്മയ്ക്ക് പിറന്നാള് ആശംസകളുമായി വിരാട് കോലിയുള്പ്പെടെയുള്ള പ്രമുഖ താരങ്ങള്. 1987 ഏപ്രില് 30ന് ജനിച്ച താരം ഇന്ന് 35ാം പിറന്നാളാണ് ആഘോഷിക്കുന്നത്. സൂര്യകുമാര് യാദവ്, ദിനേഷ് കാര്ത്തിക്, അജിന്ക്യ രഹാനെ, യുസ്വേന്ദ്ര ചാഹല്, ഹര്ഭജന് സിങ്, യുവരാജ് സിങ്, സുരേഷ് റെയ്ന, ഗൗതം ഗംഭീര് എന്നിങ്ങനെയുള്ള താരങ്ങള്ക്ക് പുറമെ ബിസിസിഐയും മുംബൈ ഇന്ത്യന്സും താരത്തിന് ആശംസകളുമായെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
വിരാട് കോലിയുടെ പിന്ഗാമിയായി ഇന്ത്യയെ മൂന്ന് ഫോര്മാറ്റിലും നയിക്കുന്ന രോഹിത് 2007ലാണ് ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്കായി അരങ്ങേറ്റം നടത്തുന്നത്. ഏകദിനത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതല് ഇരട്ട സെഞ്ചുറികള് (3), ഏറ്റവും ഉയര്ന്ന വ്യക്തിഗത സ്കോര് (264) എന്നിവയുള്പ്പെടെ നിരവധി റെക്കോഡുകള് താരത്തിന്റെ പേരിലുണ്ട്.
ഏകദിന ലോകകപ്പില് ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതല് സെഞ്ചുറികളെന്ന നേട്ടവും രോഹിത്തിന്റെ പേരിലാണ്. 2019 ഏകദിന ലോകകപ്പിലെ അഞ്ച് സെഞ്ചുറികള് ഉള്പ്പെടെ ഒമ്പത് സെഞ്ചുറികളാണ് രോഹിത്തിന്റെ പട്ടികയിലുള്ളത്. ഇതുവരെ 41 അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര സെഞ്ചുറികൾ നേടാനും രോഹിത്തിനായിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഐപിഎല്ലില് മുംബൈ ഇന്ത്യന്സിനെ അഞ്ച് കിരീടങ്ങളിലേക്ക് നയിക്കാനും രോഹിത്തിനായിട്ടുണ്ട്. രോഹിത്തിന് പ്രമുഖരുടെ പിറന്നാള് ആശംസകള് വായിക്കാം...
Happy birthday brotherman 🎂 this is the time to back yourself and hit it out of the park like you always have 💪🏻👊🏻 Sending you loads of love and good wishes on your special day ❤️🤗 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/kpxDGrdBem— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 30, 2022
4⃣0⃣0⃣ international matches 👌— BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2022
1⃣5⃣,7⃣3⃣3⃣ international runs & going strong 👍
Only batter to hit 3⃣ ODI double tons 🔝
2007 ICC World T20 & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winner 🏆 🏆
Here's wishing #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/WkQx4OJvBI
My best wishes to the master of cricket @ImRo45 champ. You have made all of us proud & inspired generations to come! May God bless you with the best always! 🙌🤗 #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma pic.twitter.com/NcaTrlozvS— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 30, 2022
Happy Birthday @ImRo45! Here's to many more years of good friendship!— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 30, 2022
Many many happy returns of the day @ImRo45 🤗 God bless you with tons of happiness and success in the coming year. pic.twitter.com/k3gm8xAZ0w— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 30, 2022
30th April bole toh आपल्या रोहित चा बर्थडे! 🤩— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2022
पलटन, मग होऊ द्या की replies मध्ये सेलिब्रेशन! 🎂#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/iPbA9dFJDH
The love & respect for my Rohitaa Shramaa will always be constant on & off field— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 30, 2022
Found my bade bhaiya 🤗
Wishing you lifetime of happiness, amazing games & good health 🧿
Happy birthday Hitman 🎂 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/ZSRGNQHCp4
Happiest birthday Skip 🤩🥳— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 30, 2022
The way you have always supported and encouraged me and continue to do so for all the young players out there, is simply amazing! Wish you more and more success with every passing year. Stay blessed @ImRo45 bhai 😇 pic.twitter.com/naKImu1puY