ശ്രീശാന്ത് വിരമിച്ചു ; 'ഇത് ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടേറിയത്, എല്ലാവര്ക്കും നന്ദി'
കൊച്ചി : മുൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം എസ് ശ്രീശാന്ത് വിരമിച്ചു. ഇന്ത്യൻ ആഭ്യന്തര ക്രിക്കറ്റില് നിന്ന് (ഫസ്റ്റ് ക്ലാസ് അടക്കം എല്ലാ ഫോർമാറ്റില് നിന്നും ) വിരമിക്കുന്നതായി ശ്രീശാന്ത് ട്വിറ്ററില് കുറിച്ചു.
'25 വർഷത്തെ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ജീവിതം മഹത്തരമായിരുന്നു. ഒരു കളിക്കാരനെന്ന നിലയിലുള്ള 25 വർഷത്തെ കരിയറിൽ, ഞാൻ എല്ലായ്പ്പോഴും വിജയം പിന്തുടർന്നിരുന്നു. ഇന്ന് എനിക്ക് ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുള്ള ദിവസമാണ്, പക്ഷേ ഇത് നന്ദി പറയാനുള്ള ദിവസമാണ്. എറണാകുളം ജില്ല ടീം, ജില്ലയിലെ വ്യത്യസ്ത ലീഗുകൾ, ടൂർണമെന്റ് ടീമുകൾ, കേരള സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് അസോസിയേഷൻ, ബിസിസിഐ, കൗണ്ടി ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടീം, ഇന്ത്യൻ എയർലൈൻസ് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടീം, ബിപിസിഎല്, ഐസിസി തുടങ്ങി എല്ലാവർക്കും നന്ദി പറയുന്നു.
Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district,varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association,Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team,Indian airlines cricket team,Bpcl , and ICC— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022
ICC has been a tremendous honor. During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I've always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family,— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022
അടുത്ത തലമുറയിലെ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരങ്ങൾക്കായി എന്റെ ഫസ്റ്റ് ക്ലാസ് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് കരിയർ അവസാനിപ്പിക്കുകയാണ്. ഈ തീരുമാനം എന്റേത് മാത്രമാണ്, ഇത് എനിക്ക് സന്തോഷം നൽകില്ലെന്ന് അറിയാമെങ്കിലും, എന്റെ ജീവിതത്തിലെ ഈ സമയത്ത് സ്വീകരിക്കേണ്ട ശരിയായതും മാന്യവുമായ നടപടിയാണിത്' - ശ്രീശാന്ത് വൈകാരികമായി ട്വിറ്ററില് കുറിച്ചു.
It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game .— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022
With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket ,
For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment .❤️🏏🇮🇳— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022
വലംകൈയ്യൻ ഫാസ്റ്റ് ബൗളറായ ശ്രീശാന്ത് 2007ലെ ടി20 ലോകകപ്പ് നേടുന്നതില് ഇന്ത്യന് ടീമില് പ്രധാന പങ്കുവഹിച്ചു. 2011ലെ ഏകദിന ലോകകപ്പ് ടീമിലും ശ്രീശാന്ത് അംഗമായിരുന്നു. 2013ലെ ഐപിഎല് ഒത്തുകളി വിവാദമാണ് ശ്രീശാന്തിന്റെ കരിയർ മാറ്റി മറിച്ചത്. 2005ല് നാഗ്പൂരില് ശ്രീലങ്കക്കെതിരെയായിരുന്നു ഏകദിന അരങ്ങേറ്റം. അതേവർഷം മാർച്ചില് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന് എതിരെ ടെസ്റ്റിലും അരങ്ങേറി.