IPL 2022 | 'ഹര്ദിക് നിങ്ങളൊരു മോശം ക്യാപ്റ്റനാണ്' ; ഷമിക്കെതിരായ ആക്രോശത്തില് സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയ
മുംബൈ : ഗുജറാത്ത് ടൈറ്റന്സ് ക്യാപ്റ്റന് ഹര്ദിക് പാണ്ഡ്യയ്ക്കെതിരെ കടുത്ത വിമര്ശനവുമായി സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയ. സണ്റൈസേഴ്സ് ഹൈദരാബാദിനെതിരായ മത്സരത്തില് സീനിയര് താരം മുഹമ്മദ് ഷമിയോട് മോശമായി പെരുമാറിയത് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടിയാണ് ഹര്ദിക്കിനെതിരെ വിമര്ശനം കടുക്കുന്നത്.
Hardik Pandya doesn't deserve to be the Captain of any team one who doesn't know how to speak to the team members and that too a senior player shouldn't be the Captain you do not win all games Cricket is a gentleman game pls note @hardikpandya7— Idris Ahmad (@IdrisAhmad_47) April 11, 2022
Dear Hardik, you are a terrible captain. Stop taking it out on your teammates, particularly someone as senior as Shami. #IPL #IPL2022 #GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/9yoLpslco7— Bodhisattva #DalitLivesMatter 🇮🇳🏳️🌈 (@insenroy) April 11, 2022
ഹൈദരാബാദ് ഇന്നിങ്സിന്റെ 13-ാം ഓവറിലാണ് സംഭവം. ഹര്ദിക് എറിഞ്ഞ ഓവറിന്റെ രണ്ടും മൂന്നും പന്തില് ഹൈദരാബാദ് ക്യാപ്റ്റന് കെയന് വില്യംസണ് സിക്സുകള് നേടിയിരുന്നു. തുടര്ന്ന് ഓവറിന്റെ അവസാന പന്ത് നേരിട്ടത് രാഹുല് ത്രിപാഠിയായിരുന്നു.
ഹര്ദിക്കിന്റെ ബൗണ്സറില് ഒരു അപ്പര് കട്ടിനാണ് ത്രിപാഠി ശ്രമം നടത്തിയത്. എന്നാല് തേര്ഡ് മാനില് ഫീല്ഡ് ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു ഷമിയുടെ തൊട്ടുമുന്നിലാണ് പന്ത് പതിച്ചത്. ക്യാച്ചെടുക്കാന് കഴിയുമെന്ന് ഉറപ്പില്ലാത്ത സാഹചര്യമായതുകൊണ്ട് പന്ത് ബൗണ്ടറി കടക്കാതിരിക്കാനായിരുന്നു ഷമി ശ്രമിച്ചത്.
@hardikpandya7 shouting at the #mohammedshami is disgraceful what Shami has done for #Indianteam is commendable and #Hardik has not even done half of it. #shameful #HardikPandya— Wolf (@Wolf_Vickbaghel) April 11, 2022
എന്നാല് ഇത് ഇഷ്ടപ്പെടാതിരുന്ന ഹര്ദിക് ക്യാച്ചിന് ശ്രമിക്കാതിരുന്നതിന് ഷമിക്ക് നേരെ ആക്രോശിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. നേരത്തെ പഞ്ചാബിനെതിരായ മത്സരത്തില് റണ്ണൗട്ടായതിന് സീനിയര് താരം ഡേവിഡ് മില്ലറേയും ഹര്ദിക് ചീത്ത വിളിച്ചിരുന്നു.
C.... @hardikpandya7 U R Only By Mistakely Making GT Captain,Not A Legend Player,Please Respect Senior AND Legend Player @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/r2XGNFqIq8— Vicky More(Srk Fan) (@srk_fan_vicky) April 11, 2022
ഇതോടെ ഹര്ദിക്കിന് ഒരു ടീമിന്റേയും ക്യാപ്റ്റനാവാന് യോഗ്യതയില്ലെന്നാണ് സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയ പറയുന്നത്. ടീമംഗങ്ങളോട്, പ്രത്യേകിച്ച് സീനിയര് താരങ്ങളോട് സംസാരിക്കാൻ അറിയാത്തയാള് ഒരു ടീമിന്റേയും ക്യാപ്റ്റനാവാന് അര്ഹനല്ലെന്നും കളിക്കുന്ന എല്ലാ കളിയും ജയിക്കാനാവില്ലെന്നും, ക്രിക്കറ്റ് മാന്യന്മാരുടെ ഗെയിമാണെന്നും ഒരു ട്വിറ്റര് ഉപഭോക്താവ് കുറിച്ചു.