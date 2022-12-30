എത്രയും വേഗം തിരികെ വരൂ..; ലസിത് മലിംഗ, ഷഹീന് ഷാ അഫ്രീദി, ലിറ്റണ് ദാസ്...... പന്തിനായി പ്രാര്ഥിച്ച് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ലോകം
എത്രയും വേഗം തിരികെ വരൂ..; ലസിത് മലിംഗ, ഷഹീന് ഷാ അഫ്രീദി, ലിറ്റണ് ദാസ്...... പന്തിനായി പ്രാര്ഥിച്ച് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ലോകം
മുംബൈ: കാര് അപടത്തില് പെട്ട ഇന്ത്യന് ക്രിക്കറ്റര് റിഷഭ് പന്തിന്റെ തിരിച്ചുവരവിനായി പ്രാര്ഥിച്ച് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ലോകം. പന്തിന് എത്രയും വേഗം പന്ത് സുഖം പ്രാപിക്കട്ടെയന്ന് വിവിധ കോണുകളില് നിന്നും ആശംസ ഉയരുന്നുണ്ട്. പാകിസ്ഥാന് താരം ഷഹീന് ഷാ അഫ്രീദി, ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് താരം ലിറ്റണ് ദാസ്, എന്സിഎ ഡയറക്റ്ററും മുന് താരവുമായി വിവിഎസ് ലക്ഷ്മണ്, ഇന്ത്യന് പേസര് മുഹമ്മദ് ഷമി, സ്പിന്നര് ആര് അശ്വിന്, മുന് നായകന് മുഹമ്മദ് അസറുദ്ദീന്,
മുന് താരങ്ങളായ ഗൗതം ഗംഭീര്, വിരേന്ദ്ര സെവാഗ്, വെങ്കിടേഷ് പ്രസാദ്, മുനാഫ് പട്ടേല്, വനിത താരം ജുലന് ഗോസ്വാമി, ശ്രീലങ്കന് മുന് താരം ലസിത് മലിംഗ, പാക് താരം ഷൊയ്ബ് മാലിക് തുടങ്ങി നിരവധിയാളുകള് പന്തിനായി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച പുലര്ച്ചെ കാറപടത്തില് പെട്ട 25കാരന് ഡെറാഡൂണിലെ മാക്സ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലാണ്.
ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡിൽ നിന്ന് ഡൽഹിയിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രയ്ക്കിടെ പന്ത് സഞ്ചരിച്ചിരുന്ന ബിഎംഡബ്ല്യു കാർ ഡിവൈഡറിൽ ഇടിച്ചു കയറി തീ പിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. പന്ത് അപകടനില തരണം ചെയ്തതായി ബിസിസിഐ അറിയിച്ചിരുന്നു.
പന്തിന്റെ തിരിച്ചുവരവിനായുള്ള ട്വീറ്റുകള് വായിക്കാം
-
Bounce back Rishabh, let’s all pray for his strong recovery🙏 #GetWellSoon— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2022
Praying for @RishabhPant17— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 30, 2022
Get well soon bhai Allah sab thik karega @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/5lyhmc8NUj— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 30, 2022
Thoughts and prayers with Rishabh Pant. Get well soon brother 🙏🙏 @RishabhPant17— Litton Das (@LittonOfficial) December 30, 2022
Just came to know about about Rishabh Pant's accident in India. Sending many prayers and wishes for you @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon brother... #RishabhPant— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 30, 2022
Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022
Wishing a very speedy & full recovery to Rishabh! Take care @RishabhPant17— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 30, 2022
Praying for Rishabh Pants speedy recovery. Relieved to hear that he is safe and stable. #RishabhPant— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 30, 2022
Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022
Wishing a speedy recovery to @RishabPant17. Our prayers and wishes are always with you. Get well soon ✨#RishabhPant #Champ pic.twitter.com/VvVAxuAaTT— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) December 30, 2022
Did I am hearing correct news of @RishabhPant17— Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) December 30, 2022
Praying for sppedy recovery to #RishabhPant#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/X6MJLfANMj