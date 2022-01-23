ഈജിപ്ഷ്യൻ ആരാധകന് കത്തും ചിത്രവും അയച്ച് കിങ് ഖാൻ
മുംബൈ: ഈജിപ്ഷ്യൻ ട്രാവൽ ഏജന്റായ ആരാധകന് സ്വന്തം കൈപ്പടയിൽ എഴുതിയ ചിത്രവും ഓട്ടോഗ്രാഫ് എഴുതിയ ചിത്രവും അയച്ചുകൊടുത്ത് കിങ് ഖാൻ. ഈജിപ്ഷ്യൻ ട്രാവൽ ഏജന്റായ ആരാധകനുമായി അശ്വിനി ദേശ്പാണ്ഡെയ്ക്ക് പണമിടപാട് നടത്തേണ്ടി വന്നു. എന്നാൽ സാങ്കേതിക തടസം മൂലം പണമടയ്ക്കാൻ കഴിയാതെ വന്നപ്പോൾ ഷാറൂഖ് ഖാന്റെ രാജ്യത്ത് നിന്നായത് കൊണ്ട് ഈജിപ്ഷ്യൻ ആരാധകൻ അശ്വിനിയെ വിശ്വസിക്കുകയും ബുക്കിങ് ചെയ്യുകയുമായിരുന്നു.
Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is 👑— Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021
My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter’s name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks! 😊 https://t.co/Ea9nckNqFm pic.twitter.com/q44KeOVTw7— Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 10, 2022
പണം പിന്നീട് നൽകിയാൽ മതിയെന്നും ട്രാവൽ ഏജന്റ് അശ്വിനിയെ അറിയിച്ചു. മറ്റ് എവിടെയായിരുന്നുവെങ്കിലും താൻ ഇത് ചെയ്യില്ലായിരുന്നുവെന്നും എന്നാൽ ഷാറൂഖ് ഖാന് വേണ്ടി എന്തും ചെയ്യുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma 🥰🥰 Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to 👑 @iamsrk for the gracious gesture https://t.co/lYd431dBUq pic.twitter.com/Rhn1ocQlbo— Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 22, 2022
അശ്വിനിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ് വൈറലായിരുന്നു. ട്രാവൽ ഏജന്റിനെ നേരിട്ട് കണ്ടതിന് ശേഷം ഷാറൂഖ് ഖാന്റെ ഓട്ടോഗ്രാഫ് ചെയ്ത ഫോട്ടയ്ക്കായി റെഡ് ചില്ലീസ് എന്റർടെയ്ൻമെന്റിനോട് അഭ്യർഥിച്ച് അശ്വിനി മറ്റൊരു ട്വീറ്റ് കൂടി ചെയ്തു.
എന്നാൽ ട്വീറ്റ് ഷാറൂഖ് ഖാന്റെ ശ്രദ്ധയിൽപ്പെടുകയും താരം ഒപ്പിട്ട മൂന്ന് ചിത്രങ്ങളും കത്തും അയച്ചുകൊടുക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു. തന്റെ രാജ്യക്കാരിയായ അശ്വിനിയോട് ദയ കാണിച്ചതിൽ ട്രാവൽ ഏജന്റിനോടുള്ള നന്ദി ഷാറൂഖ് ഖാൻ കത്തിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചു.
