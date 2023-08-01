Chandrayaan 3 | ഭൂമിയുടെ ഭ്രമണപഥം വിട്ട് ചന്ദ്രനിലേക്ക്, ലാൻഡിങ് ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 23ന്
Published: 3 hours ago
Follow Us
Chandrayaan 3 | ഭൂമിയുടെ ഭ്രമണപഥം വിട്ട് ചന്ദ്രനിലേക്ക്, ലാൻഡിങ് ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 23ന്
Published: 3 hours ago
Follow Us
തിരുപ്പതി : ഭൂമിയുടെ ഭ്രമണപഥം വിട്ട് ചന്ദ്രനിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്ര തുടങ്ങി ചന്ദ്രയാൻ 3. ചന്ദ്രന്റെ ആകർഷണ വലയത്തിലേക്കെത്തിക്കുന്ന ട്രാൻസ് ലൂണാൻ ഇഞ്ചക്ഷൻ വിജയകരമായി പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയതായി ഐഎസ്ആർഒ അറിയിച്ചു. ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 5ന് ചന്ദ്രന്റെ ഭ്രമണപഥത്തിലേക്ക് പേടകം കടക്കും.
ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 23ന് വൈകിട്ട് 5.47നാണ് ചന്ദ്രോപരിതലത്തിലെ സോഫ്റ്റ് ലാൻഡിങ്.
-
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) July 31, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbits around the Earth and heads towards the Moon.
A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit.
Next stop: the Moon 🌖
As it arrives at the moon, the… pic.twitter.com/myofWitqdi
Loading...