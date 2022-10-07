സമാധാന നൊബേൽ മനുഷ്യാവകാശ പോരാട്ടങ്ങൾക്ക്: പുരസ്കാരം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു
Published on: 32 minutes ago
സമാധാന നൊബേൽ മനുഷ്യാവകാശ പോരാട്ടങ്ങൾക്ക്: പുരസ്കാരം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു
Published on: 32 minutes ago
സ്റ്റോക്ക് ഹോം: സമാധാനത്തിനുള്ള നൊബേൽ പുരസ്കാരം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ബെലാറസ് മനുഷ്യാവകാശ പ്രവർത്തകനായ അലസ് ബിയാലിയാറ്റ്സ്കിക്കും റഷ്യൻ മനുഷ്യാവകാശ സംഘടന മെമ്മോറിയലിനും ഉക്രേനിയൻ മനുഷ്യാവകാശ സംഘടന സെന്റർ ഫോർ സിവിൽ ലിബർട്ടീസിനും. ഒരു വ്യക്തിക്കും രണ്ട് സംഘടനകൾക്കുമായി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച സമാധാന നൊബേല് സമ്മാനം പൂർണമായും മനുഷ്യാവകാശ പോരാട്ടങ്ങൾക്കാണ്.
-
BREAKING NEWS:— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2022
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPeacePrize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/9YBdkJpDLU
Loading...