Earthquake | മെക്സിക്കോയില് വന് ഭൂചലനം: 6.3 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
Published: 1 hours ago
മെക്സിക്കോ: സെൻട്രൽ മെക്സിക്കോ തീരത്ത് ഭൂചലനം ഉണ്ടായതായി നാഷണല് സെന്റര് ഫോര് സീസ്മോളജി അറിയിച്ചു. റിക്ടര് സ്കെയിലില് 6.3 തീവ്രതയാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. 108.82 കിലോമീറ്റര് ആഴത്തില് പ്രകമ്പനമുണ്ടായതായി എന്സിഎസ് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 19-06-2023, 02:00:20 IST, Lat: 22.87 & Long: -108.82, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Off Coast of Central, Mexico for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/JC69nWwSsI @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 18, 2023
