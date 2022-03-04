LIVE UPDATES | യുക്രൈനിലെങ്ങും നിലയ്ക്കാത്ത സ്ഫോടന ശബ്ദം; നാട് വിട്ടോടി ജനത
16:06 March 04
സപോറിഷ്യ ദുരന്തം ചെര്ണോബില് ദുരന്തത്തെക്കാള് ആറ് മടങ്ങെന്ന് സെലന്സ്കി
⚡️Zelensky on Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant:— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 4, 2022
"People of Russia, how is it even possible? We fought the consequences of the 1986 Chornobyl disaster together. Did you forget? If you remember it, you can't stay silent. Tell your leadership you want to live."
- ചെര്ണോബില് ദുരന്തത്തെക്കാള് ആറ് മടങ്ങ് വലുതായിരിക്കും സപോറിഷ്യ ദുരന്തം. 1986ലെ ചെര്ണോബില് ദുരന്തം നമ്മള് ഒരുമിച്ചാണ് നേരിട്ടതെന്നും റഷ്യന് ജനതയോട് സെലന്സ്കി.
- മൗനം തുടരരുതെന്നും നേതൃത്വത്തെ സമ്മർദ്ദത്തിലാക്കാനും സെലന്സ്കിയുടെ ആഹ്വാനം.
15:47 March 04
യുക്രൈന് ആണവനിലയത്തിന് നേരെ ആക്രമണം; ചര്ച്ച ചെയ്യുമെന്ന് ഐഎഇഎ ഡയറക്ടര്
#BREAKING UN nuclear watchdog head offers to travel to Chernobyl, negotiate with Ukraine and Russia to try to ensure security of Ukraine nuclear sites pic.twitter.com/AyoSHHQP4I— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 4, 2022
- യുക്രൈന് ആണവനിലയങ്ങളുടെ സുരക്ഷാ കാര്യത്തില് യുക്രൈന്-റഷ്യ പ്രതിനിധികളുമായി ചര്ച്ച നടത്താന് ഐ.എ.ഇ.എ ഡയറക്ടര് ജനറല് റഫാല് ഗ്രോസി.
15:14 March 04
ആണവനിലയത്തിന് നേരെയുണ്ടായ ആക്രമണം അപലപിച്ച് നാറ്റോ സെക്രട്ടറി ജനറല്
NEW — @NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the attack against #Zaporizhzhia #nuclear power plant in #Ukraine:— Dylan P. White (@dylanpwhite) March 4, 2022
“This just demonstrates the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it, and the importance of Russia withdrawing all its troops”. pic.twitter.com/Jw9gtZbyNB
- യുക്രൈനില് ആണവനിലയത്തിന് നേരെ റഷ്യ നടത്തിയ ആക്രമണം അപലപിച്ച് നാറ്റോ സെക്രട്ടറി ജനറല് ജെന്സ് സ്റ്റോള്ട്ടന്ബെര്ഗ്. യുദ്ധം എത്രയും പെട്ടന്ന് അവസാനിപ്പിക്കണമെന്നും റഷ്യൻ സേന യുക്രൈനില് നിന്നും പിന്മാറണമെന്നും സ്റ്റോള്ട്ടന് ബെര്ഗ് പറഞ്ഞു.
14:33 March 04
ചെര്ണോബില് ദുരന്തം ആവര്ത്തിക്കാനാണ് റഷ്യയുടെ ശ്രമമെന്ന് യുക്രൈന്
VIDEO: Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of 'nuclear terror' after plant attack— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 4, 2022
Zelensky accuses Moscow of wanting to "repeat" the Chernobyl disaster after he says invading Russian forces shot at a nuclear power plant pic.twitter.com/2QLtHg0tyn
- റഷ്യ ആണവഭീകരരെന്ന് ആരോപിച്ച് യുക്രൈന് പ്രസിഡന്റ് വ്ളാദ്മിര് സെലന്സ്കി. ചെര്ണോബില് ദുരന്തം ആവര്ത്തിക്കാനാണ് റഷ്യ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നതെന്നും സെലന്സ്കി.
കഴിഞ്ഞ മണിക്കൂറില് നടന്നത്
