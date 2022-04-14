മാസ് ആയി റോക്കി ഭായുടെ രണ്ടാം വരവ്; പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം പുറത്ത്
മാസ് ആയി റോക്കി ഭായുടെ രണ്ടാം വരവ്; പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം പുറത്ത്
KGF 2 audience response: തെന്നിന്ത്യന് സിനിമാസ്വാദകര് ഏറെ പ്രതീക്ഷയോടെ കാത്തിരുന്ന യാഷ് ചിത്രം 'കെജിഎഫ് 2' തിയേറ്ററുകളിലെത്തി. ലോകമെമ്പാടുമുള്ള സിനിമാ പ്രേമികള് കാത്തിരുന്ന ചിത്രം കൂടിയാണിത്. കൊവിഡ് സാഹചര്യത്തില് നിരവധി തവണ റിലീസ് മാറ്റിവച്ച ചിത്രം ഒടുവില് തിയേറ്ററുകളിലെത്തിയ സന്തോഷത്തിലാണ് ആരാധകര്. ആദ്യ ദിനം തന്നെ 'കെജിഎഫ് 2'ന് വന് വരപ്പോല്പ്പാണ് ലഭിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
#KGFChapter2 Rocky vs Adheera,a tale Written in blood.A worthy Sequel, worth in every penny.#KGF2 is Fully loaded with strong emotions,terrific dialogues & tremendous action sequences.@KGFTheFilm This film & this brand will always remain as the UNDISPUTED EMPEROR of all Cinemas. pic.twitter.com/HmZKTCmiUm— VibinVijay Panicker (@VibinVijay03) April 14, 2022
റിലീസിങ് കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലെല്ലാം മികച്ച പ്രതികരണങ്ങളാണ് റോക്കി ഭായും കൂട്ടരും സൃഷ്ടിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. തിയേറ്ററുകളെ ഇളക്കിമറിച്ച് മലയാളം, ഹിന്ദി, തമിഴ്, തെലുങ്ക്, കന്നഡ ഉള്പ്പടെയുള്ള ഭാഷകളില് 'കെജിഎഫ് 2' പ്രദര്ശനത്തിനെത്തി. 'കെജിഎഫ് 2'വിലെ മാസ് രംഗങ്ങളാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ ഹൈലൈറ്റ്.
#KGFChapter2: ⭐⭐⭐⭐— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 14, 2022
MASS-EXTRAVAGANZA
Real beast @TheNameIsYash unleashed with over the top praise worthy performance backed by @prashanth_neel's fantastic plot. @duttsanjay is powerful. @TandonRaveena & @SrinidhiShetty7 shines. BGM elevates, stunts & visuals look stunning.
KGF 2 Kerala theatre response: കേരളത്തിനും ചിത്രത്തിന് മികച്ച പ്രതികരണമാണ് ലഭിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. കെജിഎഫിന്റെ രണ്ടാം വരവ് നിരാശപ്പെടുത്തിയില്ല എന്നാണ് ആദ്യ പ്രതികരണങ്ങളില് നിന്നും വ്യക്തമാകുന്നത്. 'ഇന്ത്യന് സിനിമയെ മറ്റൊരു തലത്തിലേക്ക് എത്തിക്കാന് യാഷിന് സാധിച്ചു'. 'തിയേറ്ററില് തന്നെ സിനിമ കാണണം'. 'ഓരോ നിമിഷവും ആസ്വദിച്ചു'. 'ബോക്സ് ഓഫീസില് 'കെജിഎഫ് 2' വെന്നിക്കൊടി പാറിക്കും'. 'റെക്കോര്ഡുകള് തിരുത്തിയെഴുതും'. 'രണ്ടാം പകുതി വേറെ ലെവല്' - എന്നിങ്ങനെ പോകുന്നു പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണങ്ങള്.
Madness Madness madness 🔥— Sai ✨ (@KLRahulForever) April 14, 2022
Witnessed Rocky Rampage on Big Screen 🥵 Pure Mass Stuff with loads of Elevations and Emotion. @prashanth_neel Maan ur Phenomenal 🙏🏼💉 & with his stellar performance @TheNameIsYash just lifted it to next level. Pure BLOCKBUSTER #KGFChapter2 @KGFTheFilm https://t.co/pvxgNCqe79
KGF 2 cast and crew: പ്രശാന്ത് നീല് ആണ് സംവിധാനം. കോലാറിന്റെ സ്വര്ണഖനിയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില് റോക്കി എന്ന അധോലോക നായകന്റെ കഥയാണ് ചിത്രം പറയുന്നത്. സഞ്ജയ് ദത്ത്, പ്രകാശ് രാജ്, രവീണ ടണ്ഡന്, മാളവിക അവിനാശ്, ശ്രിനിഥി ഷെട്ടി, ഈശ്വരി റാവു തുടങ്ങിയവര് ചിത്രത്തില് അണിനിരക്കും. പൃഥ്വിരാജ് പ്രൊഡക്ഷന്സ് ആണ് ചിത്രം കേരളത്തില് പ്രദര്ശനത്തിനെത്തിച്ചത്. 2018 ഡിസംബര് 21നാണ് 'കെജിഎഫി'ന്റെ ആദ്യ ഭാഗം പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയത്.
#KGF2 is a winner 🔥🔥 Go for it 🔥🔥💥don’t miss the post credit 💥🔥— Malayalam Movies Updates UK (@UkMMalayalam) April 13, 2022
Blockbuster 💥💥#KGFChapter2 #YashBOSS #KGF2onApr14 #KGF2FDFS #kgffdfs @hombalefilms @TheNameIsYash pic.twitter.com/wO9DExOl3D
#KGF2 interval - This is a monster . Ticket money worth just for the first half.— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) April 13, 2022
Tamil version felt like original version. Just phenomenal . Brother @TheNameIsYash - nee manusane illa thalaivaa !!
#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 4/5. Punch lines like "buy the people" & Rocky's line about nepotism - crowd goes crazy! Lot more lines like "Violence violence" - pakka MEME materials. GOLDEN STUFF in the mass elevation, hero celebratory genre🔥👌— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 14, 2022
