Art Director Milan Fernandez Passed Away കലാസംവിധായകൻ മിലൻ ഫെർണാണ്ടസ് അന്തരിച്ചു, അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ച് തമിഴ് സിനിമ ലോകം
Published: 8 minutes ago
ചെന്നൈ : ബില്ല, വേലായുധം, വേതാളം, ഓരം പോ എന്നീ ചിത്രങ്ങളിലൂടെ തമിഴില് ശ്രദ്ധേയനായ കലാസംവിധായകൻ മിലൻ ഫെർണാണ്ടസ് ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് അന്തരിച്ചു (Art Director Milan Fernandez Passed Away). 54 വയസായിരുന്നു. തമിഴ് സൂപ്പര്താരം അജിത്തിന്റെ വിടാമുയര്ച്ചി എന്ന സിനിമയുടെ ചിത്രീകരണത്തിനിടെ അസെര്ബായ്ജാനില് വച്ചാണ് മിലന് ഫെര്ണാണ്ടസിന്റെ വിയോഗം. തമിഴ് നടൻ പ്രേം കുമാറാണ് എക്സിലൂടെ മരണ വാർത്ത സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്.
-
Omg shocking Art director #Milan sir no more . Very calm person I knew him in #Thunivu . Too soon to go... my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends 🙏 it happened in #Azerbaijan #VidaaaMuyarchi #ripmilan 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/A01zlFI1KM— Prem Kumar (@premkumaractor) October 15, 2023
'പ്രിയ കലാസംവിധായകൻ മിലൻ സാർ ഇനിയില്ല, അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ കുടുംബത്തിനും സുഹ്യത്തുകൾക്കും എന്റെ അനുശോചനം', ഇതായിരുന്നു പ്രേംകുമാറിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റ്. തമിഴ് നടൻ ജയം രവിയും മിലന്റെ മരണത്തിൽ അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചു കൊണ്ട് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
-
Shocked to hear about the passing away of Art Director #Milan. My heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time.— Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) October 15, 2023
ചെന്നൈ സ്വദേശിയായ മിലൻ 1999-ൽ അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് ആർട്ട് ഡയറക്ടറായി പ്രവർത്തിച്ചു തുടങ്ങിയാണ് തമിഴ് സിനിമ രംഗത്തേക്ക് പ്രവേശിച്ചത്. തമിഴൻ, വില്ലൻ, അപരിചിതൻ തുടങ്ങിയ ചിത്രങ്ങളിൽ പ്രശസ്ത കലാസംവിധായകൻ സാബു സിറിളിന്റെ അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് ആർട്ട് ഡയറക്ടറായി. 2006ൽ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ കലാഭ കാതലൻ, 2007ൽ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ ഓരം പോ എന്നീ ചിത്രങ്ങളിലൂടെ സ്വതന്ത്ര കലാസംവിധായകനായി മാറി.
-
Our sincere & deepest condolences to our Art Director @MilanFern30 May his soul Rest In Peace.— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 15, 2023
Our prayers are with his family & beloved ones 🙏🏻#Milan #ArtDirector pic.twitter.com/ByrKAAY0ew
പിന്നീട്, വൈത്തീശ്വരൻ, സൊല്ല സൊല്ല ഇനിക്കും ചിത്രങ്ങളിലൂടെയും അദ്ദേഹം ശ്രദ്ധിക്കപ്പെട്ടു. 2012-ൽ പത്മശ്രീ ഭരത് സരോജ് കുമാർ എന്ന ശ്രീനിവാസൻ ചിത്രത്തിലൂടെ മലയാള സിനിമയിലും പ്രവർത്തിച്ചു. പീന്നിട് പരസ്യ ചിത്രങ്ങളിലും മിലൻ ഫെർണാണ്ടസ് സാന്നിധ്യം അറിയിച്ചു. 2006 മുതൽ 30-ലധികം സിനിമകൾക്ക് അദ്ദേഹം കലാസംവിധാനം ചെയ്തു.
-
#BREAKING : #VidaaMuyarchi Art Director #Milan passed away earlier this morning in Azerbaijan..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 15, 2023
This morning, he complained of chest pain at the hotel.. On the way to the hospital from hotel, he passed away..
Tragic.. Gone too soon..
Condolences to family and friends.. May his… pic.twitter.com/AAtPbzTAKq
ഓക്സിജൻ, സാമി 2, ജാനി, ബോഗന്, സാഗസം തുടങ്ങിയ സിനിമകളിലും അദ്ദേഹം പ്രവർത്തിച്ചു. 2024ൽ പുറത്തിറങ്ങാനിരിക്കുന്ന ശിവ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത് സൂര്യ നായകനാകുന്ന തമിഴ് പീരിയഡ്-ആക്ഷൻ ചിത്രം കങ്കുവയുടെയും കലാസംവിധായകന് മിലനായിരുന്നു.