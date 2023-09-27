ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി : 2018; എവരി വൺ ഈസ് എ ഹീറോ എന്ന മലയാള ചിത്രം ഓസ്‌കറിന്. വിദേശ ഭാഷ ചിത്രങ്ങളുടെ വിഭാഗത്തിലാണ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പ്രതിനിധിയായി '2018' മത്സരിക്കുക. ഫിലിം ഫെഡറേഷൻ ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത് (The film "2018-Everyone is a Hero" represents India and the theme of the film is calamity humans face: Film Federation of India).