Gold Rate Today | ഇന്നത്തെ സ്വർണ വില (ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 3 ബുധൻ 2022)
Published on: 19 minutes ago |
Updated on: 5 minutes ago
|തിരുവനന്തപുരം
|വില(രൂപയിൽ)
|സ്വർണം
|37,640 /പവൻ
|4,705/ഗ്രാം
|വെള്ളി
|64,000/കിലോ
|64 /ഗ്രാം
|എറണാകുളം
|വില(രൂപയിൽ)
|സ്വർണം
|37,720/പവൻ
|4715/ഗ്രാം
|വെള്ളി
|63,000/കിലോ
|63/ഗ്രാം
|കണ്ണൂർ
|വില(രൂപയിൽ)
|സ്വർണം
|37800/പവൻ
|4725/ഗ്രാം
|വെള്ളി
|63600/കിലോ
|63.6/ഗ്രാം
|കാസർകോട്
|വില(രൂപയിൽ)
|സ്വർണം
|37720/പവൻ
|4715/ഗ്രാം
|വെള്ളി
|63000/കിലോ
|63/ഗ്രാം
