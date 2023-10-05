Thalaivar 170 | തലൈവർ 170ന് അനന്തപുരിയില് തുടക്കം; അണിനിരക്കാന് അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചന് മുതല് മഞ്ജു വാര്യര് വരെ
Published: 56 minutes ago
തസ്ഥാന നഗരിയില് എത്തി സൂപ്പര്സ്റ്റാര് രജനികാന്ത് (Rajinikanth). ടിജെ ജ്ഞാനവേൽ (TJ Gnanavel) സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന താരത്തിന്റെ പുതിയ ചിത്രമായ 'തലൈവർ 170' എന്ന് താല്ക്കാലികമായി പേരിട്ടിരിക്കുന്ന സിനിമയുടെ ചിത്രീകരണത്തിനായാണ് രജനികാന്ത് തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് എത്തിയത്. തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് സിനിമയുടെ ചിത്രീകരണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.
'തലൈവർ 170' ചിത്രീകരണവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് 10 ദിവസം രജനികാന്ത് തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് ഉണ്ടാകും. തിരുവനന്തപുരമാണ് സിനിമയുടെ പ്രധാന ലൊക്കേഷനുകളിലൊന്ന്. ശംഖുമുഖത്തും വെള്ളായണി കാർഷിക കോളേജിലുമായാണ് ചിത്രീകരണം. നാഗർകോവില്, കന്യാകുമാരി എന്നിവിടങ്ങളാണ് സിനിമയുടെ മറ്റ് ലൊക്കേഷനുകള്.
രജനികാന്തിന്റെ ഒരു മുഴുനീള ആക്ഷന് ചിത്രമാണ് 'തലൈവര് 170' എന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്ട്ടുകള്. ഒരു വിരമിച്ച മുസ്ലീം പൊലീസ് ഓഫീസറുടെ വേഷത്തിലാണ് ചിത്രത്തില് രജനികാന്ത് പ്രത്യക്ഷപ്പെടുന്നത് എന്നാണ് സൂചന. ഒരു വ്യാജ എൻകൗണ്ടറിനെ തുടർന്നുണ്ടാകുന്ന സംഭവ വികാസങ്ങളാണ് ചിത്ര പശ്ചാത്തലം എന്നും റിപ്പോര്ട്ടുണ്ട്.
#Thalaivar170 🕴🏻 journey begins with an auspicious pooja ceremony 🪔🌸 today at Trivandrum 📍@rajinikanth @SrBachchan @tjgnan @anirudhofficial #FahadhFaasil @RanaDaggubati @ManjuWarrier4 @ritika_offl @officialdushara @srkathiir @GMSundar_ @RakshanVJ @KKadhirr_artdir @philoedit… pic.twitter.com/t5LHE6sgoA— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 4, 2023
Lights ☀️ Camera 📽️ Clap 🎬 & ACTION 💥— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 4, 2023
With our Superstar @rajinikanth 🌟 and the stellar cast of #Thalaivar170🕴🏼 the team is all fired up and ready to roll! 📽️
Hope you all enjoyed the #ThalaivarFeast 🍛 Now it's time for some action! We'll come up with more updates as the… pic.twitter.com/gPUXsPmvEQ
സിനിമയില് മൂന്ന് നായികമാരാണുള്ളത്. ലേഡി സൂപ്പര് സ്റ്റാര് മഞ്ജു വാര്യര്, ഋതികാ സിംഗ്, ദുഷാര വിജയന് എന്നിവരാണ് ചിത്രത്തിലെ നായികമാര്. ഇവരെ കൂടാതെ ബോളിവുഡ് ബിഗ് ബി അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചന്, മലയാളികളുടെ പ്രിയതാരം ഫഹദ് ഫാസില്, തെലുഗു സൂപ്പര് താരം റാണ ദഗുപടി തുടങ്ങിയവരും ചിത്രത്തില് സുപ്രധാന വേഷത്തില് എത്തുന്നുണ്ട്. ഇക്കാര്യം നിര്മാണ കമ്പനിയായ ലൈക്ക പ്രൊഡക്ഷന്സാണ് എക്സിലൂടെ (ട്വിറ്റര്) അറിയിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema ✨ Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170🕴🏼#Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only 🔥 @SrBachchan 🎬🌟😍@rajinikanth @tjgnan @anirudhofficial #FahadhFaasil @RanaDaggubati… pic.twitter.com/BZczZgqJpm— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 3, 2023
Welcoming the incredibly versatile talent 🎭 Mr. Fahadh Faasil ✨ on board for #Thalaivar170🕴🏼#Thalaivar170Team gains a powerful new addition with the astonishing performer 🤨 #FahadhFaasil joining them. 🎬🤗🌟@rajinikanth @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @RanaDaggubati… pic.twitter.com/cOYwaKqbAL— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 3, 2023
നീണ്ട ഇടവേളയ്ക്ക് ശേഷമാണ് ഈ ചിത്രത്തിലൂടെ അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചനും രജനികാന്തും വീണ്ടും ഒന്നിക്കുന്നത് എന്നതും സിനിമയുടെ പ്രത്യേകതകളില് ഒന്നാണ്. 'തലൈവര് 170' ഒരു ബ്രഹ്മാണ്ഡ ചിത്രമായിരിക്കും എന്നാണ് സിനിമയെ കുറിച്ച് ചെന്നൈ വിമാനത്താവളത്തില് വച്ച് മാധ്യമങ്ങളെ കണ്ട താരം വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത്.
ലൈക്കാ പ്രൊഡക്ഷൻസാണ് ആണ് 'തലൈവര് 170'ന്റെ നിര്മാണം. അനിരുദ്ധ രവിചന്ദറാണ് സിനിമയ്ക്ക് വേണ്ടി സംഗീതം ഒരുക്കുക. രജനികാന്തിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും ഒടുവിലത്തെ റിലീസായ ജയിലറിന് വേണ്ടി സംഗീതം ഒരുക്കിയതും അനിരുദ്ധ് രവിചന്ദര് ആയിരുന്നു. സൂര്യ നായകനായി എത്തിയ 'ജയ് ഭീം' എന്ന സിനിമയ്ക്ക് ശേഷം രജനികാന്തിനൊപ്പമുള്ള ടിജെ ജ്ഞാനവേല് ചിത്രത്തെ കുറിച്ച് ആരാധകര്ക്ക് പ്രതീക്ഷകള് വാനോളമാണ്.
Welcoming the dapper & supercool talent 😎 Mr. Rana Daggubati ✨ on board for #Thalaivar170🕴🏼#Thalaivar170Team has gotten even more charismatic 🌟 with the addition of the dashing @RanaDaggubati 🎬🤗✌🏻@rajinikanth @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @ManjuWarrier4 @officialdushara… pic.twitter.com/XhnDpm27CH— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 3, 2023
Welcoming the smart, stylish and skilled Ms. Manju Warrier 👩🏻💻✨ on board for #Thalaivar170🕴🏼#Thalaivar170Team has gotten more graceful 🦋 with the addition of beautiful @ManjuWarrier4 🎬🤗🌟@rajinikanth @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @officialdushara @ritika_offl @RIAZtheboss… pic.twitter.com/lhGF4zwdkK— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 2, 2023
നേരത്തെ 'മുത്തു', 'കുസേലൻ' തുടങ്ങി രജനികാന്ത് ചിത്രങ്ങളുടെ ഗാന രംഗങ്ങൾ കേരളത്തിൽ ചിത്രീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. എന്നാല് ആദ്യമായാണ് ഒരു രജനികാന്ത് സിനിമയുടെ പ്രസക്തഭാഗങ്ങൾ തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് ചിത്രീകരിക്കുന്നത്. അതേസമയം ഒരു സിനിമയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ആദ്യമായല്ല രജനികാന്ത് തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് എത്തുന്നത്.
Damn! I'm not even able to see through my tears right now.— Ritika Singh (@ritika_offl) October 2, 2023
An opportunity to share the screen with Rajni Sir and the entire stellar cast and crew of #Thalaivar170 is straight out of my dreams and I'm immensely grateful for this opportunity!
What a momenttt!!!!@rajinikanth… pic.twitter.com/pSTtW3D3so
Welcoming the talented actress Ms. Dushara Vijayan ✨ on board for #Thalaivar170🕴🏼#Thalaivar170Team has gotten stronger with the addition of the wonderful @officialdushara 🎬🤗🌟@rajinikanth @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @RIAZtheboss @V4umedia_ @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions… pic.twitter.com/s1dXzNpGBr— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 2, 2023
മകൾ സൗന്ദര്യ രജനികാന്ത് സംവിധാനം ചെയ്തൊരു സിനിമയ്ക്ക് വേണ്ടിയും രജനികാന്ത് തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് എത്തിയിരുന്നു. തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തെ ഒരു പ്രശസ്ത അനിമേഷൻ സ്റ്റുഡിയോയിൽ വച്ചായിരുന്നു സിനിമയുടെ മോഷൻ ക്യാപ്ചര് ടെക്നോളജി രജനികാന്തിനെ വച്ച് ചിത്രീകരിച്ചത്.