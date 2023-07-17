പൂഞ്ച് സെക്ടറില് നുഴഞ്ഞ് കയറ്റശ്രമം; രണ്ട് ഭീകരരെ വധിച്ചു
Published: 2 hours ago
ശ്രീനഗര്: ജമ്മു കശ്മിരില് ഭീകരരുടെ നുഴഞ്ഞ് കയറ്റ ശ്രമം പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തി ഇന്ത്യന് സൈന്യവും (Indian Army) ജമ്മു കശ്മിർ പൊലീസും. പൂഞ്ച് സെക്ടറിലെ ബഹാദൂറിൽ ഇന്ന് (ജൂലൈ 17 ) പുലര്ച്ചെയാണ് നുഴഞ്ഞ് കയറ്റ ശ്രമം ഉണ്ടായത്. രണ്ട് ഭീകരരെ വധിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. സൈന്യവും ജമ്മു കശ്മിർ പൊലീസും നടത്തിയ സംയുക്ത ഓപ്പറേഷനിലാണ് ഭീകരരെ വധിച്ചത്. പ്രദേശത്ത് തിരച്ചില് നടപടികള് പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.
Operation Bahadur #Poonch Sector. Major Infiltration Bid Eliminated in a joint operation by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice during the night of 17 Jul 23 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrator have been eliminated. Search operations are in Progress.… pic.twitter.com/bFgUZZw5wS— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 17, 2023
