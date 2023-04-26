സുഡാന് രക്ഷാദൗത്യം; ആദ്യ സംഘം ഇന്ത്യയിലെത്തി; തിരിച്ചെത്തിയ 367 പേരില് 19 മലയാളികളും
Published: 28 minutes ago
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: സുഡാനില് നിന്നുള്ള ആദ്യ സംഘം ഇന്ത്യയിലെത്തി. ആഭ്യന്തര യുദ്ധം തുടരുന്ന സുഡാനില് നിന്ന് 367 പേരാണ് സുരക്ഷിതരായി ന്യൂഡല്ഹിയില് തിരിച്ചെത്തിയതെന്ന് വിദേശ കാര്യ മന്ത്രി എസ് ജയശങ്കര്.
First flight carrying Indian nationals who were evacuated from Sudan lands in Delhi #OperationKaveri pic.twitter.com/2sx9nmNT5e— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023
ജിദ്ദയില് നിന്ന് ഡല്ഹി രാജ്യാന്തര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തിയ 367 പേരില് 19 മലയാളികളുണ്ട്. രാത്രി ഒന്പതരയോടെ സൗദി എയര്ലൈന്സ് എസ്വി 3620 വിമാനത്തിലാണ് സംഘമെത്തിയത്.
Happy to see off 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport in a flight bound for New Delhi— V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) April 26, 2023
They will be reaching the motherland soon, reuniting with their families
Under #OperationKaveri the Government is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan & bring them home safely pic.twitter.com/0kCIH35jyb
ഓപ്പറേഷന് കാവേരി വഴിയാണ് സംഘത്തെ നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനായത്. പോര്ട്ട് സുഡാനില് നിന്ന് ജിദ്ദയിലെത്തിയ സംഘം വിശ്രമത്തിന് ശേഷമാകും യാത്ര തുടരുക.
#WATCH | A special flight, carrying 360 Indian evacuees from Sudan, lands in Delhi from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/v7WmyR9sDm— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023