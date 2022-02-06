'കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചകൾ മറക്കാനാവാത്തത്'; ലത മങ്കേഷ്കറുടെ മരണത്തിൽ അനുശോചിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വാനമ്പാടി ലത മങ്കേഷ്കറുടെ മരണത്തിൽ അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. ലതാജിയുടെ മരണത്തോടെയുണ്ടാകുന്ന ശ്യൂനത നികത്താനാകില്ലെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി അനുശോചിച്ചു. ജനങ്ങളെ ആനന്ദിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിൽ അവരുടെ ശ്രുതിമധുരമായ ശബ്ദത്തിന് സമാനതകളില്ലാത്ത കഴിവുണ്ടായിരുന്നുവെന്നും ശക്തമായ വികസന രാജ്യമായി ഇന്ത്യയെ കാണാനാണ് ലത ദീദി ആഗ്രഹിച്ചിരുന്നതെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
-
I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022
-
Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022
ലതാ ദീദിയുമായുള്ള കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചകൾ മറക്കാൻ കഴിയാത്തവയാണ്. വളരെ കരുതലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന ദീദിയുടെ വേർപാട് ഇന്ത്യൻ ജനത എന്നും ഓർമിക്കുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു. ലതാജിയുടെ ഗാനങ്ങൾ വൈവിധ്യമാർന്ന ഭാവങ്ങളാണ് പകർന്ന് നൽകിയത്.
-
I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022
ഇന്ത്യൻ സിനിമ മേഖലയിൽ നടന്ന പരിവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്ക് അവർ സാക്ഷിയായി. സിനിമകൾക്ക് പുറമെ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വളർച്ചയിലും അവർ ഉത്സാഹം കാണിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും ട്വീറ്റിലൂടെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി അനുശോചിച്ചു. കുടുംബത്തെ വിളിച്ച് അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
