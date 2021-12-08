Coonoor Ooty Army Helicopter Crash: സൈനിക ഹെലിക്കോപ്റ്റർ അപകടം: രക്ഷാപ്രവര്ത്തനത്തിന് സൈന്യവും
ഊട്ടി: ഊട്ടിക്ക് സമീപം കുനൂരില് ഉണ്ടായ സൈനിക ഹെലിക്കോപ്റ്റർ അപകടത്തില് രക്ഷാപ്രവര്ത്തനത്തിന് സൈന്യവും. അപകടസ്ഥലത്തേക്ക് സുളൂർ വ്യോമകേന്ദ്രത്തിൽ നിന്നും കൂടുതൽ ഹെലികോപ്റ്ററുകൾ എത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. അപകടത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് ഐഎഎഫ് അന്വേഷണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവിട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.
#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021
(Video Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/YkBVlzsk1J
തമിഴ്നാട്ടിലെ കോയമ്പത്തൂരിനും സൂളൂരിനും ഇടയിൽ തകർന്ന ഹെലികോപ്റ്ററിൽ സിഡിഎസ് ബിപിൻ റാവത്തിനൊപ്പം അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളും ജീവനക്കാരും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് വൃത്തങ്ങൾ അറിയിച്ചു.Coonoor Ooty Army Helicopter Crash: Bipin Rawat:
#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021
