രാജസ്ഥാനില് മിഗ്-21 യുദ്ധ വിമാനം തകര്ന്ന് വീണ് രണ്ട് പൈലറ്റുമാർ മരിച്ചു
Published on: 1 hours ago
ജയ്പൂര്: രാജസ്ഥാനിലെ ബാർമര് ജില്ലയില് യുദ്ധവിമാനം തകര്ന്ന് വീണതായി ജില്ല കലക്ടര് ലോക് ബന്ദു അറിയിച്ചു. മിഗ്-21 യുദ്ധവിമാനമാണ് തകര്ന്നത്. അപകടത്തില് രണ്ട് പൈലറ്റുമാരും മരിച്ചതായി ഇന്ത്യൻ എയർഫോഴ്സ് അറിയിച്ചു.
-
Both the pilots in the MiG-21 Trainer aircraft lost their lives in the crash. IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident: Indian Air Force (IAF) pic.twitter.com/alUaMqTPqy— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022
ബേറ്റൂവിലെ ഭീംദ ഗ്രാമത്തിന് സമീപമാണ് സംഭവം.
