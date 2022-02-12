ഐപിഎൽ മെഗാതാരലേലം തത്സമയം ; ഹസരംഗയെ 10.75 കോടിക്ക് സ്വന്തമാക്കി റോയൽ ചാലഞ്ചേഴ്സ്
Published on: 43 minutes ago |
Updated on: 8 minutes ago
Updated on: 8 minutes ago
16:40 February 12
അമ്പാട്ടി റായിഡുവിനെ വീണ്ടും ടീമിലെത്തിച്ച് ചെന്നൈ സൂപ്പർ കിങ്സ്
-
Back in Yellow @RayuduAmbati 💛💛— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
Congratulations @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/5KjopHmK6P
- അമ്പാട്ടി റായിഡുവിനെ തിരിച്ചു പിടിച്ച് ചെന്നൈ സൂപ്പർ കിങ്സ്. 6.75 കോടി രൂപയ്ക്കാണ് ചെന്നൈ താരത്തെ വീണ്ടും ടീമിലെത്തിച്ചത്
16:36 February 12
മിച്ചൽ മാർഷിനെ സ്വന്തമാക്കി ഡൽഹി ക്യാപിറ്റൽസ്
-
Congratulations @DelhiCapitals 🥳🥳#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/Gh7ygZbryO— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
- 6.50 കോടി രൂപയ്ക്കാണ് ഓസ്ട്രേലിയൻ ബാറ്റ്സ്മാനെ ഡൽഹി പാളയത്തിലെത്തിച്ചത്
16:33 February 12
വാഷിങ്ടണ് സുന്ദറിനെ ടീമിലെത്തിച്ച് സണ്റൈസേഴ്സ്
-
Congratulations @SunRisers - Say hello to @Sundarwashi5 👌👏#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/QQ2Y7uFqNA— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
- ഇന്ത്യൻ യുവ സ്പിന്നർ വാഷിങ്ടണ് സുന്ദറിനെ 8.75 കോടി രൂപക്കാണ് സണ്റൈസേഴ്സ് ടീമിലെത്തിച്ചത്
16:18 February 12
ക്രുണാൽ പാണ്ഡ്യ ലഖ്നൗ സൂപ്പർ ജയന്റ്സിൽ
- യുവതാരം ക്രുണാൽ പാണ്ഡ്യയെ സ്വന്തമാക്കി ലഖ്നൗ സൂപ്പർ ജയന്റ്സ്. 8.25 കോടി രൂപയ്ക്കാണ് ഓൾറൗണ്ടറെ ലഖ്നൗ ടീമിലെത്തിച്ചത്.
14:36 February 12
ഹസരംഗയെ 10.75 കോടിക്ക് സ്വന്തമാക്കി റോയൽ ചാലഞ്ചേഴ്സ്
-
Hasaranga all set to don the @RCBTweets jersey 😎👏#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/B8nLmkpMzs— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
- വനിന്ദു ഹസരംഗ കൂറ്റൻ തുകയ്ക്ക് റോയൽ ചാലഞ്ചേഴ്സ് ബാംഗ്ലൂരിലേക്ക്. 10.75 കോടി രൂപയ്ക്കാണ് ശ്രീലങ്കൻ ബാറ്റ്സ്മാനെ ബാംഗ്ലൂർ ടീമിലെത്തിച്ചത്
