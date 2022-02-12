അവതാരകൻ എഡ്മീഡ്സ് തളർന്നുവീണു, ഐപിഎൽ മെഗാലേലം നിര്ത്തി ; പകരം ചാരു ശർമ
ബെംഗളൂരു : ഐപിഎല് മെഗാതാരലേലം (IPL Auction 2022) നിയന്ത്രിക്കുന്ന അവതാരകന് ഹ്യൂഗ് എഡ്മീഡ്സ് (Hugh Edmeades) കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണു. ശ്രീലങ്കന് താരം വനന്ദു ഹസരംഗക്കായി ലേലം പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ വേദിയില് ഇദ്ദേഹം തളര്ന്നുവീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇതോടെ താരലേലം താൽക്കാലികമായി നിര്ത്തി.
We hope Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer, is fine.— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 12, 2022
It appeared like he collapsed mid-way during the bidding for Wanindu Hasaranga. The #IPLAuction has been paused
എഡ്മീഡ്സിന്റെ ആരോഗ്യനില തൃപ്തികരമാണെന്നാണ് ബിസിസിഐ നല്കുന്ന വിവരം. ഹ്യൂഗ് എഡ്മീഡ്സിന് പകരം ചാരു ശർമ ലേലം നിയന്ത്രിക്കും. ആരോഗ്യ നില സാധാരണ നിലയിലായാൽ നാളെ എഡ്മീഡ്സ് തന്നെ ലേലം തുടരാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്നും ബിസിസിഐ അറിയിച്ചു.
Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today. pic.twitter.com/cQ6JbRjj1P