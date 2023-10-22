മെഡിക്കൽ സപ്ലൈകളിൽ അത്യാവശ്യമായ ജീവൻ രക്ഷ മരുന്നുകളും അടിയന്തര മെഡിക്കൽ സാഹചര്യങ്ങൾ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യാൻ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടുള്ള സംരക്ഷണ, ശസ്‌ത്രക്രിയ വസ്‌തുക്കളും ഉൾപ്പടെയാണ് ഇന്ത്യ അയച്ചത്. ദ്രവരൂപത്തിലുള്ള മരുന്നുകളും വേദനസംഹാരികളും ഇതിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഏകദേശം 32 ടൺ ഭാരമുള്ള ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ വസ്‌തുക്കളിൽ ടെന്‍റുകൾ, സ്ലീപ്പിങ് ബാഗുകൾ, ടാർപോളിനുകൾ, അടിസ്ഥാന സാനിറ്ററി യൂട്ടിലിറ്റികൾ, ജലശുദ്ധീകരണ ഗുളികകൾ തുടങ്ങിയവയും ഉൾപ്പെടുന്നു (India sent humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine).