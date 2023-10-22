India Sends Medical Aid Disaster Relief Material To Palestine : പലസ്തീന് ജനതയ്ക്ക് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ കൈത്താങ്ങ്; വൈദ്യസഹായവും ദുരന്തനിവാരണ സാമഗ്രികളും അയച്ചു
Published: 20 minutes ago
India Sends Medical Aid Disaster Relief Material To Palestine : പലസ്തീന് ജനതയ്ക്ക് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ കൈത്താങ്ങ്; വൈദ്യസഹായവും ദുരന്തനിവാരണ സാമഗ്രികളും അയച്ചു
Published: 20 minutes ago
ന്യൂഡൽഹി : ഇസ്രയേൽ ആക്രമണം തുടരുന്ന പലസ്തീനിലെ ജനതയ്ക്ക് സഹായഹസ്തവുമായി ഇന്ത്യ (India sends medical aid, disaster relief material to Palestine). യുദ്ധത്തിന്റെ ദുരിതം പേറുന്ന പലസ്തീനിലെ ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് സഹായം അയച്ചതായി വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വക്താവ് അരിന്ദം ബാഗ്ചി (Arindam Bagchi) ഞായറാഴ്ച (ഒക്ടോബർ 22) അറിയിച്ചു.
-
🇮🇳 sends Humanitarian aid to the people of 🇵🇸!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 22, 2023
An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt.
The material includes essential life-saving medicines,… pic.twitter.com/28XI6992Ph
മെഡിക്കൽ സപ്ലൈകളിൽ അത്യാവശ്യമായ ജീവൻ രക്ഷ മരുന്നുകളും അടിയന്തര മെഡിക്കൽ സാഹചര്യങ്ങൾ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യാൻ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടുള്ള സംരക്ഷണ, ശസ്ത്രക്രിയ വസ്തുക്കളും ഉൾപ്പടെയാണ് ഇന്ത്യ അയച്ചത്. ദ്രവരൂപത്തിലുള്ള മരുന്നുകളും വേദനസംഹാരികളും ഇതിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഏകദേശം 32 ടൺ ഭാരമുള്ള ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ വസ്തുക്കളിൽ ടെന്റുകൾ, സ്ലീപ്പിങ് ബാഗുകൾ, ടാർപോളിനുകൾ, അടിസ്ഥാന സാനിറ്ററി യൂട്ടിലിറ്റികൾ, ജലശുദ്ധീകരണ ഗുളികകൾ തുടങ്ങിയവയും ഉൾപ്പെടുന്നു (India sent humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine).