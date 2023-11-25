കാറിന്‍റെ ബോണറ്റില്‍ 50 ലക്ഷം

വാറങ്കല്‍: തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് സമയത്ത് വോട്ടർമാർക്ക് അനധികൃതമായി പണം നല്‍കാൻ പല വഴികളും സ്വീകരിക്കാറുണ്ട്. അത്തരത്തില്‍ അനധികൃതമായി കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച അൻപത് ലക്ഷം രൂപയെ കുറിച്ചാണ് തെലങ്കാന പൊലീസ് ഇപ്പോൾ അന്വേഷിക്കുന്നത്. തെലങ്കാനയിലെ വാറങ്കൽ-ഖമ്മം ദേശീയപാതയിൽ വാറങ്കലിന് സമീപം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചയാണ് (24.11.23) സംഭവം.

ദേശീയപാതയിൽ ഓടിക്കൊണ്ടിരുന്ന ആഡംബര കാറിന്‍റെ എൻജിനോട് ചേർന്ന് ബോണറ്റില്‍ നിന്ന് പെട്ടെന്ന് പുക ഉയർന്നു. ഉടൻ തന്നെ കാറിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നവർ ഓടി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു. എന്നാല്‍ പിന്നാലെ മറ്റൊരു കാറിൽ വന്ന ഒരാൾ നോട്ട് കെട്ടുകളടങ്ങിയ ബാഗ് കൈക്കലാക്കി രക്ഷപെട്ടു. അതോടെയാണ് കത്തിയ കാറിന്‍റെ ബോണറ്റില്‍ പണം ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് നാട്ടുകാർ അറിയുന്നത്. പെട്ടെന്ന് നാട്ടുകാർ ഓടിക്കൂടി വെള്ളം ഒഴിച്ച് തീ കെടുത്തി. അപ്പൊഴേക്കും പൊലീസും സ്ഥലത്ത് എത്തി.

പണത്തിന്റെ കുറച്ചുഭാഗം കത്തിനശിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. അത് ദൃശ്യങ്ങളില്‍ വ്യക്തമാണ്. വാറങ്കൽ ഈസ്റ്റ് സോൺ ഡിസിപി രവീന്ദർ, മാമുനൂർ എസിപി സതീഷ് ബാബു എന്നിവർ സംഭവസ്ഥലം പരിശോധിച്ച് കേസെടുത്തു. പണം ആരുടേതാണ്, എവിടേക്കാണ് പണം കൊണ്ടുപോയത്, നോട്ട് ബാഗ് പിന്നീട് എടുത്തത് ആരൊക്കെ എന്നിങ്ങനെയാണ് പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണം. ഹൈദരാബാദിലെ മുസാരാംബാഗ് എന്ന വിലാസത്തിൽ മണി രാജു ചക്കിലയുടെ പേരിലാണ് കാർ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് പൊലീസ് കണ്ടെത്തി.

അതിനിടെ റോഡിൽ വീണ നോട്ടുകൾ നാട്ടുകാർ എടുത്തതായി പൊലീസ് പറയുന്നുണ്ട്. നവംബർ 30നാണ് തെലങ്കാനയില്‍ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്. തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ വോട്ടർമാർക്ക് വിതരണം ചെയ്യാനാണ് ഇത്രയും തുക കടത്തിയതെന്നാണ് പൊലീസ് പറയുന്നത്.

അതിനിടെ തെലങ്കാനയിലെ വികാരാബാദ് ജില്ലയിലെ ബഷീറാബാദ് മണ്ഡലത്തിൽ മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകനിൽ നിന്ന് 44 ലക്ഷം രൂപ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തതായി പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. ഒരു മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകൻ ബഷീറാബാദിൽ നിന്ന് റെയിൽവേ ഗേറ്റിലേക്ക് ഇരുചക്രവാഹനത്തിൽ വരികയായിരുന്നു. ഇയാളുടെ വാഹനം പരിശോധിച്ചപ്പോൾ 44,84,500 രൂപ കണ്ടെത്തിയെന്നും കോൺഗ്രസ് സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥിക്ക് വേണ്ടിയാണ് പണം വോട്ടർമാർക്ക് കൈമാറുന്നതെന്നും അന്വേഷണത്തിൽ വ്യക്തമായതായി എസ്ഐ വേണുഗോപാൽ ഗൗഡ് വിശദീകരിച്ചു. പണം പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത് കേസെടുത്തതായും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.

Illegal transportation of cash in the car engine.. Suddenly thick smoke spread over.. people in the car ran away leaving the cash..

Warangal : Thick smoke suddenly spread from under the bonnet of a car that was illegally transporting cash. As a result, the people traveling in the car left the vehicle and cash and ran away.. Another person took away the amount. The incident took place on the Warangal-Khammam National Highway near Warangal on Friday.

According to the details of police and locals..

Some unidentified people are transporting cash under the engine bonnet of the car. When the car going from Warangal towards Vardhannapet reached the Bollikunta crossroad, suddenly, smoke spread from it. They left the car and money and ran away. Some of the money was burnt and a person who came in another car behind took a bag of bundles of notes with him. It is expected that the money being moved will be up to Rs.50 lakhs.

Warangal East Zone DCP Ravinder and Mamunur ACP Satish Babu inspected the incident site and registered a case. The police are investigating from the angles of who owns this money, where and why it is being moved, and who took the bag of notes later. The police found that the car was registered in the name of Mani Raju Chakila at the Musarambagh address. It is reported that some people took notes that fell on the road. It seems that this amount is being transferred to distribute to the voters in the elections.

Rs.44 lahks seized from journalist

Bashirabad, : Police seized more than Rs. 44 lakh cash from a journalist in Basheerabad mandal of Vikarabad district. The police are conducting inspections at the mandal center on Thursday midnight. At the same time, a journalist from Tandur was coming from Bashirabad towards the railway gate on a two-wheeler.

When the police checked his vehicle, they found Rs.44,84,500. SI Venugopal Goud explained that the investigation revealed that this money was being transferred to the voters on behalf of the Tandoori Congress candidate. He said that a case has been registered after taking possession of the cash.