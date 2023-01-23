ഗവര്ണര് പദവിയില് നിന്ന് ഒഴിയാൻ ആഗ്രഹം പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ച് ഭഗത് സിങ് കോഷിയാരി
Published on: 2 hours ago
മുംബൈ: മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര ഗവര്ണര് സ്ഥാനത്ത് നിന്ന് ഒഴിയാനുള്ള ആഗ്രഹം പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയോട് താന് പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചതായി ഭഗത് സിങ് കോഷിയാരി. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ഈ അടുത്ത് മുംബൈ സന്ദര്ശിച്ചപ്പോഴാണ് കോഷിയാരി ഈ കാര്യം വ്യക്തമാക്കിയതെന്ന് മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര രാജ്ഭവന് ഇറക്കിയ വാര്ത്ത കുറിപ്പില് വ്യക്തമാക്കി. തന്റെ ശിഷ്ട ജീവിതം വായനയും, എഴുത്തുമായി കഴിയാനാണ് ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നതെന്നും വാര്ത്തകുറിപ്പില് അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities.— Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 23, 2023
