ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬರಲಿದೆ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಕ್ರಾಂತಿ: ಚಾಟ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಬಿಲ್ ಪಾವತಿ, ಲೋನ್ ಸೌಲಭ್ಯ, ಕುನಾಲ್ ಶಾರ ಮಾಸ್ಟರ್ ಪ್ಲಾನ್ ಏನು?
WhatsApp Future Roadmap: ಕುನಾಲ್ ಶಾ ಅವರು ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ನ ಮುಂದಿನ ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ನೀಲನಕ್ಷೆಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಕೇವಲ ಮೆಸೇಜಿಂಗ್ಗೆ ಸೀಮಿತವಾಗದೆ AI, ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ಪಾವತಿಗಳು, ಸ್ಮಾರ್ಟ್ ಸಂವಹನ ವೈಶಿಷ್ಟ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸುವ ಮೂರು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಆದ್ಯತೆಗಳನ್ನು ಅನಾವರಣಗೊಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 7:36 AM IST
WhatsApp Future Roadmap: ವಿಶ್ವದ ಅತಿ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಮೆಸೇಜಿಂಗ್ ಪ್ಲಾಟ್ಫಾರ್ಮ್ ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ ಈಗ ಕೇವಲ ಚಾಟಿಂಗ್ ಆಪ್ ಆಗಿ ಉಳಿಯದೆ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರ ದೈನಂದಿನ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಕೆಲಸಗಳನ್ನು ಒಂದೇ ಸೂರಿನಡಿ ಪೂರೈಸುವ 'ಸೂಪರ್ ಆಪ್' ಆಗಿ ಬದಲಾಗಲು ಸಜ್ಜಾಗಿದೆ. ಜೂನ್ 2026 ರಲ್ಲಿ ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ನ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥರಾಗಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ವಹಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಕುನಾಲ್ ಶಾ ಅವರು ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಮಹತ್ವದ ಘೋಷಣೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಕಳೆದ ನಾಲ್ಕು ತಿಂಗಳುಗಳಿಂದ ವಿಶ್ವದ 300 ಕೋಟಿಗೂ ಅಧಿಕ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳನ್ನು ಅಧ್ಯಯನ ಮಾಡಿದ ನಂತರ ಅವರು ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ನ ಮುಂದಿನ ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ಕಾರ್ಯತಂತ್ರವನ್ನು ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಪ್ಲಾಟ್ಫಾರ್ಮ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
I am nearly 4+ Months In WhatsApp I think of WhatsApp like a shared language, spoken by 3bn+ people. Sometimes we use words, and sometimes it’s a voice note to a parent, a sticker that ends an argument, or a "that was a fun dinner” at the end of the night. Language is at the heart of everything we as people do. We write letters, tell stories, get things done and make plans for the future. A WhatsApp chat is often where we start. Like any language, the people who use it shape it. They don't wait for permission. They find new things to say, and new ways to say them. Often, our users show us what should come next based on how they’re using the app and communicating in the world. I’ve spent the last few months listening and understanding what our users want from us and what I heard is simple: help people stay close to those who matter to them, and get more done on WhatsApp. So that's what we'll build. First, we want to make connections richer. Sometimes hearing someone's voice, sending a joke, agreeing on a plan or knowing they're safe is the whole point. People send over 10 billion voice messages and over 4 billion stickers on WhatsApp every day. As the way people communicate evolves, we will evolve these experiences with them. We'll make voice notes, groups, stickers and video simpler and more expressive, because how people feel close keeps changing. Second, we want anything you do on WhatsApp to be as simple as sending a message. Too many things start in a chat and end with many more steps somewhere else: paying a bill, borrowing money, staying connected when you travel. Each handoff to another task costs time. We're working with financial services and telecom partners so that finishing something feels as easy as starting it. Third, we want to make this all more efficient with AI. It should quietly find what you need, get things done and make sure you never miss a booking or an appointment. The best technology saves you time, so you can get back to the connections that matter. None of this works without trust. WhatsApp handles over 100 billion messages and 2 billion calls every day. Trust takes years to earn and a moment to lose, and I don't take that lightly. Whatever we build, WhatsApp must remain simple, reliable and private. These principles we’ve had for years aren’t changing. Your personal messages and calls stay end-to-end encrypted. This and our quality bar stays the same. What happens inside WhatsApp only matters for what it makes possible outside it: more time together, stronger communities, and fewer barriers between people and the lives they want to live. Onwards.— Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) November 10, 2026
"ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ ಎನ್ನುವುದು 3 ಬಿಲಿಯನ್ಗಿಂತಲೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಜನರು ಮಾತನಾಡುವ ಒಂದು ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯ ಭಾಷೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಜನರು ತಮ್ಮ ಆತ್ಮೀಯರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಹತ್ತಿರವಾಗಿರಲು ಮತ್ತು ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಕೆಲಸಗಳನ್ನು ಸುಲಭವಾಗಿ ಮುಗಿಸಲು ಬಯಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಅದನ್ನೇ ನಾವು ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಲಿದ್ದೇವೆ" ಎಂದು ಕುನಾಲ್ ಶಾ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರು ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಯ ಮೂರು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸ್ತಂಭಗಳನ್ನು ವಿವರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ..
- ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಆಕರ್ಷಕ ಮತ್ತು ಸ್ಮಾರ್ಟ್ ಸಂವಹನ: ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ನ ಮೊದಲ ಆದ್ಯತೆಯು ಸಂಭಾಷಣೆಗಳನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಭಾವನಾತ್ಮಕ ಮತ್ತು ಬಳಕೆದಾರ ಸ್ನೇಹಿಯನ್ನಾಗಿ ಮಾಡುವುದಾಗಿದೆ. ಬದಲಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರ ಅಭ್ಯಾಸಗಳಿಗೆ ತಕ್ಕಂತೆ ವಾಯ್ಸ್ ನೋಟ್ಸ್, ಗ್ರೂಪ್ ಚಾಟ್ಗಳು, ಸ್ಟಿಕ್ಕರ್ಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ವಿಡಿಯೋ ಸಂವಹನ ವೈಶಿಷ್ಟ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಉನ್ನತೀಕರಿಸಲು ಕಂಪನಿ ಯೋಜಿಸಿದೆ. ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತ ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರು ಪ್ರತಿದಿನ ಬರೋಬ್ಬರಿ 10 ಬಿಲಿಯನ್ಗಿಂತಲೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ವಾಯ್ಸ್ ಮೆಸೇಜ್ಗಳನ್ನು ಮತ್ತು 4 ಬಿಲಿಯನ್ಗೂ ಅಧಿಕ ಸ್ಟಿಕ್ಕರ್ಗಳನ್ನು ಕಳುಹಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂಬ ಅಚ್ಚರಿಯ ಅಂಕಿ-ಅಂಶವನ್ನು ಶಾ ಬಹಿರಂಗಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
- ಸರಳ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ಪಾವತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಹಣಕಾಸು ಸೇವೆಗಳು: ಎರಡನೆಯ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಗುರಿಯು ಹಣಕಾಸು ಮತ್ತು ದೈನಂದಿನ ವಹಿವಾಟುಗಳನ್ನು ಸರಳಗೊಳಿಸುವುದಾಗಿದೆ. "ಇಂದು ಬಿಲ್ ಪಾವತಿಸುವುದು, ಹಣ ಸಾಲ ಪಡೆಯುವುದು ಅಥವಾ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಸುವಾಗ ಸಂಪರ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿರುವಂತಹ ಅನೇಕ ಕೆಲಸಗಳು ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ ಚಾಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವಾಗುತ್ತವೆ. ಆದರೆ ಅವುಗಳನ್ನು ಪೂರ್ಣಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಬಳಕೆದಾರರು ಬೇರೆ ಆಪ್ಗಳಿಗೆ ಹೋಗಬೇಕಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಇದು ಸಮಯವನ್ನು ವ್ಯರ್ಥ ಮಾಡುತ್ತದೆ. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಚಾಟ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಕೆಲಸವನ್ನು ಪ್ರಾರಂಭಿಸಿದಷ್ಟೇ ಸುಲಭವಾಗಿ ಪೂರ್ಣಗೊಳಿಸಲು ನಾವು ಹಣಕಾಸು ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಟೆಲಿಕಾಂ ಪಾಲುದಾರರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ" ಎಂದು ಕುನಾಲ್ ಶಾ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
- ಸಮಯ ಉಳಿಸುವ ಕೃತಕ ಬುದ್ಧಿಮತ್ತೆ (AI): ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ ಕಾರ್ಯತಂತ್ರದ ಮೂರನೇ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಶವೆಂದರೆ ಕೃತಕ ಬುದ್ಧಿಮತ್ತೆಯ ಸಮರ್ಥ ಬಳಕೆ. ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಶಾ, "ಎಐ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನವು ಈ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಕೆಲಸಗಳನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ವೇಗವಾಗಿ ಮತ್ತು ದಕ್ಷತೆಯಿಂದ ಮಾಡಬೇಕು. ನಿಮಗೆ ಬೇಕಾದ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಸದ್ದಿಲ್ಲದೆ ಹುಡುಕಿಕೊಡುವುದು, ಕೆಲಸಗಳನ್ನು ಪೂರ್ಣಗೊಳಿಸುವುದು ಮತ್ತು ನೀವು ಯಾವುದೇ ಬುಕಿಂಗ್ ಅಥವಾ ಅಪಾಯಿಂಟ್ಮೆಂಟ್ಗಳನ್ನು ತಪ್ಪಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳದಂತೆ ನೋಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದು ಇದರ ಉದ್ದೇಶವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನವು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸಮಯವನ್ನು ಉಳಿಸಬೇಕು, ಆಗ ಮಾತ್ರ ನೀವು ನಿಮಗೆ ಮುಖ್ಯವಾದ ಸಂಬಂಧಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಮಯ ಕಳೆಯಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯ" ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಕೃತಕ ಬುದ್ಧಿಮತ್ತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಹಣಕಾಸು ಸೇವೆಗಳ ಸಂಗಮದೊಂದಿಗೆ ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ ಹೊಸ ಯುಗಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಲಿಡಲು ಸಜ್ಜಾಗಿದೆ. ಒಂದೇ ವೇದಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂವಹನ, ಪಾವತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸ್ಮಾರ್ಟ್ ಸೇವೆಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಟೆಕ್ ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತನ್ನ ಅಧಿಪತ್ಯವನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಗಟ್ಟಿಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಮೆಟಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಸಿದ್ಧತೆ ನಡೆಸಿದೆ.
ಓದಿ: ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬರಲಿದೆ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಬಿಗ್ ಚೇಂಜ್: ಕಮ್ಯುನಿಟಿಸ್ ಜಾಗಕ್ಕೆ ಬರಲಿದೆ ಹೊಸ 'ಕಾಂಟ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್ಸ್ ಟ್ಯಾಬ್'!