ETV Bharat / technology

80s-90s ರೆಟ್ರೋ ನಂತರ ಗಣೇಶ ಚತುರ್ಥಿ AI ಫೋಟೋ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ವೈರಲ್!: ಗಣಪತಿ ಜೊತೆ ಭಕ್ತಿ ತುಂಬಿದ ಸಿನಿಮ್ಯಾಟಿಕ್ ಪೋರ್ಟ್ರೇಟ್ ಹೇಗೆ ಮಾಡೋದು?

"Transform my photo into a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration featuring a beautifully decorated Lord Ganesha idol beside me. Add marigold flowers, diyas, traditional decorations and soft festive lights. Keep my exact facial features and expression realistic and recognisable. Create a cinematic, vibrant and photorealistic festive atmosphere. No text"

"Transform my photo into a beautiful devotional portrait with Lord Ganesha standing beside me and blessing me with his raised hand. Add traditional flowers, glowing diyas and an elegant festive backdrop. Keep my face, facial features and natural appearance unchanged and realistic. Use warm golden lighting, realistic photography and intricate details. No text."

"Turn my photo into an elegant traditional Indian portrait with Lord Ganesha beside me. Add a beautiful festive backdrop with flowers, diyas and subtle golden decorations. Dress me in elegant traditional Indian attire while keeping my face realistic and recognisable. Use soft golden lighting, natural skin texture and a premium photographic look. No text."

ಗಣಪತಿಯ ದಿವ್ಯ ತೇಜಸ್ಸಿನಿಂದ ಹೊಳೆಯುವ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಫೋಟೋ ಪ್ರಾಂಪ್ಟ್​​​

"Transform my photo into a serene devotional scene with Lord Ganesha beside me, surrounded by flowers and glowing diyas. Add a subtle divine golden glow and a peaceful temple-inspired background. Preserve my exact facial features, hairstyle and natural appearance. Make the image photorealistic, elegant and detailed, with soft cinematic lighting. No text."

ಗಣೇಶನ ದರ್ಬಾರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಲೌಕಿಕ ಲುಕ್ ಪಡೆಯುವ ಪ್ರಾಂಪ್ಟ್​​​

"Transform my photo into a dreamy Ganpati festival portrait with Lord Ganesha beside me. Add colourful flowers, traditional decorations, glowing diyas and a beautiful evening festive atmosphere. Keep my face and identity unchanged and realistic. Use cinematic photography, warm lighting, natural proportions and highly detailed textures. Create a joyful yet devotional mood. No text."

ಗಣಪತಿ ಸಾನ್ನಿಧ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್-ಸ್ಟೈಲ್ ವಿಜುವಲ್ ಪ್ರಾಂಪ್ಟ್​​​

"Transform my uploaded photo into a cinematic studio portrait while keeping my exact face, facial features, skin tone, hairstyle, body proportions and identity unchanged. Dress me in an ornate blush-pink lehenga with intricate gold embroidery, delicate pink-and-white floral jewellery, a maang tikka and traditional jhumkas. Keep my original pose and natural expression, with my eyes gently closed and a serene subtle smile. Add a large, elegant shadow silhouette of Lord Ganesha naturally cast on the wall behind me. Create dramatic dual-tone atmospheric lighting, with vibrant cyan-blue light on one side and warm golden-pink light on the other, creating a beautiful cinematic contrast. Add subtle haze, soft shadows, realistic skin texture, detailed fabric and jewellery, shallow depth of field and premium editorial photography. Keep the transformation photorealistic and natural; do not change my identity or facial structure, do not make me look like a different person, no text, no..."

ಓದಿ: 1980ರ ಫೋಟೋ ಬೇಕಾ? ಡೀಪ್‌ಫೇಕ್ ಅಪಾಯ, ನಕಲಿ APKನಿಂದ ಖಾತೆ ಖಾಲಿ-ಖಾಲಿ!: ಖಡಕ್​ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ ಪೊಲೀಸ್​ ಇಲಾಖೆ!