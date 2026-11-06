AI ಜಗತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ತಲ್ಲಣ ಹುಟ್ಟಿಸಿದ ಮುನ್ನೋಟ: ದುಪ್ಪಟ್ಟು ವೇಗದಲ್ಲಿ ವೃದ್ಧಿಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಆಂಥ್ರೋಪಿಕ್ ಎಐ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ!
METR Anthropic Report 2026: ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಎಐ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಾದ ಆಂಥ್ರೋಪಿಕ್ ತನ್ನ ಎಐ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನದ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯವನ್ನು ಕಳೆದ ವರ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಹೋಲಿಸಿದರೆ ಬರೋಬ್ಬರಿ ದುಪ್ಪಟ್ಟು ವೇಗದಲ್ಲಿ ವೃದ್ಧಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿರುವುದು ಬಹಿರಂಗವಾಗಿದೆ.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
METR Anthropic Report 2026: ಕೃತಕ ಬುದ್ಧಿಮತ್ತೆ (AI) ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನವು ಮಾನವನ ಹತೋಟಿ ಮೀರಿ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ವಿನಾಶಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಬಹುದು ಎಂಬ ಆತಂಕಗಳ ನಡುವೆಯೇ ಎಐ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನದ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ವೇಗವು ಹಿಂದೆಂದಿಗಿಂತಲೂ ತೀವ್ರಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಕ್ಯಾಲಿಫೋರ್ನಿಯಾದ ಬರ್ಕ್ಲಿ ಮೂಲದ ಸ್ವತಂತ್ರ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಾದ 'ಮಾಡೆಲ್ ಇವ್ಯಾಲ್ಯೂಯೇಷನ್ ಅಂಡ್ ಥ್ರೆಟ್ ರಿಸರ್ಚ್' (METR) ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ವಿಶ್ಲೇಷಣಾತ್ಮಕ ವರದಿಯ ಪ್ರಕಾರ, ಸ್ಯಾನ್ ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸಿಸ್ಕೋ ಮೂಲದ ಮುಂಚೂಣಿ ಎಐ ಕಂಪನಿ ಆಂಥ್ರೋಪಿಕ್ ತನ್ನ ಎಐ ಸಿಸ್ಟಮ್ಗಳನ್ನು ಕಳೆದ ವರ್ಷಕ್ಕಿಂತ ಎರಡು ಪಟ್ಟು ವೇಗವಾಗಿ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಪಡಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದೆ.
ವಿಶೇಷ ಎಂದರೆ, ಕಂಪನಿಯ ಸಿಇಒ ಡೇರಿಯೊ ಅಮೋಡೆ ಈ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನದ ವೇಗವನ್ನು ತಗ್ಗಿಸಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕವಾಗಿ ಕರೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರೂ ಆಂತರಿಕವಾಗಿ ಇದರ ವೇಗ ಮಾತ್ರ ರಾಕೆಟ್ನಂತೆ ಜಿಗಿಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಕಂಪನಿಯು ಶೀಘ್ರದಲ್ಲೇ ವಾಲ್ ಸ್ಟ್ರೀಟ್ (Wall Street) ಷೇರು ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇತಿಹಾಸದಲ್ಲೇ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಐಪಿಒ (IPO) ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಲು ಸಿದ್ಧತೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಈ ವರದಿ ಹೊರಬಿದ್ದಿದೆ. ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು ಎಐ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿಯನ್ನು ಕಂಪನಿಗಳ ಸ್ವಯಂ - ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಬಿಟ್ಟಿರುವ ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ವರದಿ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಮಹತ್ವ ಪಡೆದಿದೆ.
I'm Sam, one of Anthropic's co-founders, and I lead much of our safety work. I'm going to have more to share on that work over the coming months. I thought I'd start by sharing a few thoughts on the latest report from @METR_Evals. The speed of progress in model capabilities is one of the most important questions in AI safety, and METR’s work here provides the public with an independent, external view into how this is happening inside Anthropic. I’ll talk more about some of the details below, but first some context for those new to this work. How quickly AI progress is accelerating has many important safety implications, since it determines how quickly the risks from advanced models increase. But, because most research happens within the frontier labs, it’s difficult for external observers and policy makers to get a strong sense of what that rate is. We kicked off the process with METR that led to this report earlier in the year, in anticipation of progress continuing to accelerate. For this report, we gave METR access to a range of sensitive internal data, including benchmark scores for unreleased models, estimates of how models are progressing, and interviews with our researchers. They had complete independence to form their own conclusions. Many of their conclusions match my own. AI is speeding up our research, but it’s hard to say exactly how much. While they conclude AI can't yet make the most important contributions to model training on its own, they think the pace of development could, by default, accelerate further. This work began well before and is separate from the embedded third-party evaluators that are part of our commitment to pacing the frontier, but it’s a good illustration of why we think evaluators are a good idea. The more access reviewers have, the clearer a picture they can form of the situation and the better-positioned they are to highlight situations like this one. We redacted a lot, and I accept that this makes it harder for others to check METR’s work. But we determined that sharing exactly what is driving the speedup isn’t the right thing to do, both because it’s commercially sensitive and because it risks handing out a roadmap for others to go faster. That would make the risks METR is worried about worse. That’s a tradeoff. I think we made the right call, though we’re continuing to assess the pros and cons here. In the coming weeks, we plan to share a report with our own analysis of the speed of AI progress within Anthropic, including where we stand against our Responsible Scaling Policy, plus new steps we’re taking to strengthen our safety and security practices as AI keeps improving quickly.— Sam McCandlish (@Sam_McCandlish) November 5, 2026
‘ಕ್ಲಾಡ್’ ಚಾಟ್ಬಾಟ್: ಮೆಟ್ರ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ, ಆಂಥ್ರೋಪಿಕ ಕಂಪನಿಯ ಎಐ ಇಷ್ಟು ವೇಗವಾಗಿ ಬೆಳೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಕಾರಣ ಮಾನವರಲ್ಲ, ಬದಲಿಗೆ ಸ್ವತಃ ಎಐ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನವೇ ಆಗಿದೆ. ಕಂಪನಿಯ ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ಧ ‘ಕ್ಲಾಡ್ ’ (Claude) ಚಾಟ್ಬಾಟ್ ಇದೀಗ ತನ್ನದೇ ಆದ ಮುಂದಿನ ತಲೆಮಾರಿನ ಅತ್ಯಾಧುನಿಕ ಮತ್ತು ಶಕ್ತಿಶಾಲಿ ಆವೃತ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು (Newer Versions) ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಪಡಿಸಲು ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಫ್ಟ್ವೇರ್ ಇಂಜಿನಿಯರ್ಗಳಿಗೆ ಭಾರಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಅಂದರೆ ಎಐ ಈಗ ತನ್ನನ್ನು ತಾನೇ ಸುಧಾರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ 'ರಿಕಾರ್ಸಿವ್ ಸೆಲ್ಫ್-ಇಂಪ್ರೂವ್ಮೆಂಟ್' (Recursive self-improvement) ಹಂತವನ್ನು ತಲುಪಿದ್ದು, ಇದು ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನದ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಯ ವೇಗವನ್ನು ದಿನದಿಂದ ದಿನಕ್ಕೆ ಹತ್ತು ಪಟ್ಟು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ.
An “acceleration” would mean that AI capabilities increase even faster than their historical trend. Our assessment studied three questions: (1) is acceleration occurring, (2) is it attributable to AI, and (3) are there blockers to near future growth? https://t.co/ErENKaNEew https://t.co/np307uQqeQ— METR (@METR_Evals) November 5, 2026
ಕಂಪನಿಯ ಆಂತರಿಕ ರಹಸ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಮರೆಮಾಚಿದ ಆಂಥ್ರೋಪಿಕ್: ಈ ತನಿಖೆಗಾಗಿ ಆಂಥ್ರೋಪಿಕ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ ಮಧ್ಯಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ ಅಂತ್ಯದವರೆಗಿನ ಸುಮಾರು 11 ವಾರಗಳ ಕಾಲ ತನ್ನ ಆಂತರಿಕ ದತ್ತಾಂಶಗಳು (Internal Data) ಮತ್ತು ಉದ್ಯೋಗಿಗಳ ಸಂದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕೆ ಮೆಟ್ರ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗೆ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ಮುಕ್ತ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಿತ್ತು. ತನಿಖೆಯ ನಂತರ ಮೆಟ್ರ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ವರದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ, ಆಂಥ್ರೋಪಿಕ್ ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದ ಸುರಕ್ಷತಾ ವರದಿಗಿಂತಲೂ ನೈಜ ಕೃತಕ ಬುದ್ಧಿಮತ್ತೆಯ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಯ ವೇಗ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಅಪಾಯಕಾರಿ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದೆ. ಆದರೆ, ಆಂಥ್ರೋಪಿಕ್ ಕಂಪನಿಯು ವರದಿಯ ಕೆಲವು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಭಾಗಗಳನ್ನು ಬ್ಲಾಕ್ (Redacted) ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
We submitted a ~100-page full report on our assessment to Anthropic. For the public version, Anthropic redacted a majority of the evidence we found most informative. As a consequence, the public must rely on our judgment more than we consider ideal. https://t.co/fM8d0tN5cD— METR (@METR_Evals) November 5, 2026
ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿರುವ ಕಂಪನಿಯ ಸಹ - ಸ್ಥಾಪಕ ಮತ್ತು ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿಯುತ ಸ್ಕೇಲಿಂಗ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ಸ್ಯಾಮ್ ಮೆಕ್ಯಾಂಡ್ಲಿಶ್, "ವರದಿಯ ಕೆಲವು ಭಾಗಗಳನ್ನು ಮರೆಮಾಚಿರುವುದು ನಿಜ. ಏಕೆಂದರೆ ನಮ್ಮ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನದ ನಿಖರವಾದ ವೇಗದ ರಹಸ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಬಹಿರಂಗಪಡಿಸಿದರೆ ಅದು ಉದ್ಯಮದ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಾತ್ಮಕತೆಗೆ ಧಕ್ಕೆಯುಂಟು ಮಾಡುತ್ತದೆ ಮತ್ತು ಇತರ ಕಂಪನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ವೇಗವಾಗಿ ಓಡಲು ರೋಡ್ ಮ್ಯಾಪ್ ನೀಡಿದಂತಾಗುತ್ತದೆ" ಎಂದು ಎಕ್ಸ್ (X) ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಮರ್ಥಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
2. We believe that a majority of this acceleration in capability improvement is likely now driven by AI being used in AI R&D. We aren’t sure of this, though, and did not find consensus about this among Anthropic’s staff. Non-AI factors likely played a large role in late 2025. https://t.co/IjIQgFLngM— METR (@METR_Evals) November 5, 2026
ಮುಂದಿನ ಭೀತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಅಡೆತಡೆಗಳಿಲ್ಲದ ಹಾದಿ: ವರದಿಯ ಪ್ರಕಾರ, ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತ ಎಐ ತರಬೇತಿಗೆ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿರುವ ಕಂಪ್ಯೂಟಿಂಗ್ ಪವರ್ (Compute) ಅಥವಾ ದತ್ತಾಂಶದ (Data) ಕೊರತೆಯಂತಹ ಯಾವುದೇ ಅಡೆತಡೆಗಳು (Bottlenecks) ಸದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಆಂಥ್ರೋಪಿಕ ಕಂಪನಿಗೆ ಎದುರಾಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಎಐ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣವಾಗಿ ಸ್ವತಂತ್ರವಾಗಿ ತನ್ನ ತರಬೇತಿ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯನ್ನು ನಿಯಂತ್ರಿಸುವ 'ಸೈನ್ಸ್ ಆಫ್ ಲೈಫ್' ಹಂತಕ್ಕೆ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಹತ್ತಿರದಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿಗಳು ಎಚ್ಚರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 12 ರಂದು ಬರೆದ ಪ್ರಬಂಧದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಇಒ ಡೇರಿಯೊ ಅಮೋಡೆ ಮತ್ತು ಒಪನ್ಎಐ ಸಿಇಒ ಸ್ಯಾಮ್ ಆಲ್ಟ್ಮನ್ ಇಬ್ಬರೂ ಕೂಡ ಇಂತಹ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನದ ಅಪಾಯಗಳನ್ನು ಪತ್ತೆಹಚ್ಚಲು ಮೆಟ್ರ್ನಂತಹ(METR) ಮೂರನೇ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯ ಸ್ವತಂತ್ರ ಮೌಲ್ಯಮಾಪಕರ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು. ಭವಿಷ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಎಐ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನದ ವೇಗವು ಮನುಕುಲದ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯ ನಿಯಮಗಳನ್ನು ಮೀರಿ ಬೆಳೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವುದು ಜಾಗತಿಕ ತಜ್ಞರಲ್ಲಿ ತೀವ್ರ ಕಳವಳ ಮೂಡಿಸಿದೆ.
2. The full analysis estimated how much of the acceleration in capabilities was due to compute, data, and algorithmic progress. We are confident that the acceleration was not due to an increase in the growth rate of training compute.— METR (@METR_Evals) November 5, 2026
ಓದಿ: ಸ್ಮಾರ್ಟ್ಫೋನ್ ಜಗತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೋಟೊರೊಲಾ ಹೊಸ ಧೂಳೆಬ್ಬಿಸುವ ಎಂಟ್ರಿ: ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ಲಗ್ಗೆ ಇಟ್ಟ ಪ್ರೀಮಿಯಂ ‘ಸಿಗ್ನೇಚರ್ 27’!