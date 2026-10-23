ಮಾಂಜಾ ದಾರದ ಬಳಕೆಗೆ ಕಡಿವಾಣ ಹಾಕಲು ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ದೃಢಸಂಕಲ್ಪ ಮಾಡಿದೆ: ಡಿಸಿಎಂ ಜಿ.ಪರಮೇಶ್ವರ್
ಮಾಂಜಾ ದಾರ ಮಾರಾಟ ಮತ್ತು ಬಳಕೆ ಮೇಲಿನ ನಿಷೇಧವನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಪರಿಣಾಮಕಾರಿಯಾಗಿ ಅನುಷ್ಠಾನಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಡಿಸಿಎಂ ಪರಮೇಶ್ವರ್ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಸ್ಕೂಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ತೆರಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯ ನಿವಾಸಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾ ಮಂಜುನಾಥ ಗೌಡರ್ ಅವರ ಕುತ್ತಿಗೆಗೆ ಮಾಂಜಾ ದಾರ ಸಿಲುಕಿ, ತೀವ್ರ ರಕ್ತಸ್ರಾವದಿಂದ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿರುವ ದಾರುಣ ಘಟನೆಯನ್ನು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಗಂಭೀರವಾಗಿ ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಎಂದು ಡಿಸಿಎಂ ಜಿ. ಪರಮೇಶ್ವರ್ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಅವರು, ಅಮಾಯಕ ಜೀವವೊಂದನ್ನು ಬಲಿ ಪಡೆದ ಈ ಘಟನೆ ತೀವ್ರ ನೋವು ಮತ್ತು ಕಳವಳವನ್ನುಂಟು ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಇಂತಹ ಅಪಾಯಕಾರಿ ಪ್ರವೃತ್ತಿಗೆ ಸಕಾಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಡಿವಾಣ ಹಾಕದಿದ್ದರೆ ಮುಂದಿನ ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಅಮೂಲ್ಯ ಜೀವಗಳನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕಾದ ಆತಂಕವಿದೆ. ಈ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಜಾರಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಅಪಾಯಕಾರಿ ಮಾಂಜಾ ದಾರದ ಮಾರಾಟ ಮತ್ತು ಬಳಕೆಯ ಮೇಲಿನ ನಿಷೇಧವನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಪರಿಣಾಮಕಾರಿಯಾಗಿ ಅನುಷ್ಠಾನಗೊಳಿಸಲು ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
The tragic death of Vidya Manjunath Gowdar of Hubballi, who lost her life after a sharp manja thread became entangled around her neck while she was travelling on a scooter, is deeply distressing and utterly unacceptable. An innocent life has been lost, a family has been devastated, and yet another preventable tragedy has exposed the deadly consequences of reckless disregard for public safety. No moment of entertainment is worth a human life. No celebration can justify leaving a family in lifelong grief. Our government has taken this incident with the utmost seriousness. Despite the existing ban on dangerous manja threads, their continued sale and use remain a grave concern. I will hold discussions with the ministers concerned and senior officials to strengthen enforcement, review existing legal provisions, and, if necessary, tighten regulations to ensure stringent action against violators. This is not merely a matter of law enforcement. It is a question of humanity, conscience, and collective responsibility. We have witnessed far too many innocent lives being lost to these deadly threads. Those who continue to use them despite knowing the risks must ask themselves whether a few moments of amusement are worth another person's life. Knowingly putting innocent lives at risk is not simply negligence. It can amount to a criminal offence, and those responsible must face the consequences under the law. Kite flying should remain a source of joy, not become a dangerous competition that puts unsuspecting citizens in harm's way. Turning recreation into reckless contests or gambling, where public safety is compromised, cannot be tolerated. Behind every such tragedy is a family whose world has been shattered. No apology, no compensation, and no punishment can restore the life that has been lost. Our responsibility is to ensure that such tragedies are prevented. The government will act firmly to enforce the ban and hold violators accountable. But laws alone cannot protect lives without the cooperation and conscience of society. I appeal to every citizen to reject the use of dangerous manja threads and place the safety of others above personal amusement. Human life is sacred. It cannot be the price of someone's entertainment. Our government remains resolute in its commitment to protecting innocent lives, strengthening enforcement, and ensuring that those who recklessly endanger public safety are held accountable. Let us act before another innocent life is lost, before another family is shattered, and before another preventable tragedy becomes a permanent sorrow.— Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) October 23, 2026
ನಿಷೇಧದ ಹೊರತಾಗಿಯೂ ಇಂತಹ ದಾರಗಳ ಮಾರಾಟ ಮತ್ತು ಬಳಕೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿಯುತ್ತಿರುವುದನ್ನು ಗಂಭೀರವಾಗಿ ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಿ, ಸಂಬಂಧಪಟ್ಟ ಇಲಾಖೆಗಳ ಸಚಿವರು ಹಾಗೂ ಹಿರಿಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು. ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತ ಜಾರಿಯಿರುವ ಕಾನೂನಿನ ಅವಕಾಶಗಳನ್ನು ಸಮರ್ಪಕವಾಗಿ ಬಳಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದರ ಜೊತೆಗೆ, ಅಗತ್ಯವಿದ್ದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಯಮಗಳನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಬಿಗಿಗೊಳಿಸಿ, ತಪ್ಪಿತಸ್ಥರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕಠಿಣ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲು ಸೂಕ್ತ ತೀರ್ಮಾನ ಮಾಡಲಾಗುವುದು ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಕೆಲವರ ಕ್ಷಣಿಕ ಮನೋರಂಜನೆ ಅಥವಾ ಮೋಜಿಗಾಗಿ ಅಮಾಯಕರು ಪ್ರಾಣ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದನ್ನು ಯಾವುದೇ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೂ ಸಹಿಸಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ. ಗಾಳಿಪಟ ಹಾರಿಸುವ ಹವ್ಯಾಸ ಮತ್ತೊಬ್ಬರ ಬದುಕನ್ನೇ ಕಸಿದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಅಪಾಯಕಾರಿ ಚಟುವಟಿಕೆಯಾಗಿ ಪರಿಣಮಿಸುವುದನ್ನು ತಡೆಯಲೇಬೇಕಿದೆ. ಇದು ಕೇವಲ ಕಾನೂನು ಮತ್ತು ನಿಯಮಗಳ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಯಲ್ಲ. ಸಮಾಜದ ಮಾನವೀಯತೆ ಹಾಗೂ ನೈತಿಕ ಹೊಣೆಗಾರಿಕೆಯ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಯೂ ಹೌದು. ಕಳೆದ ಕೆಲವು ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಮಾಂಜಾ ದಾರ ಕುತ್ತಿಗೆಗೆ ಸಿಲುಕಿ ಅಮಾಯಕರು ಪ್ರಾಣ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿರುವ ಘಟನೆಗಳು ಮರುಕಳಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರೂ, ಅದರ ಅಪಾಯವನ್ನು ಅರಿತೂ ಇಂತಹ ದಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಬಳಸುತ್ತಿರುವವರು ತಮ್ಮೊಳಗಿನ ಮಾನವೀಯತೆಯನ್ನು ಒಮ್ಮೆ ಆತ್ಮಾವಲೋಕನ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಉಪಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ನಮ್ಮ ಮೋಜು ಮತ್ತೊಬ್ಬರ ಜೀವಕ್ಕೆ ಕುತ್ತು ತರಬಹುದು ಎಂಬ ಅರಿವಿದ್ದೂ ಅದನ್ನು ಮುಂದುವರಿಸುವುದು ಕೇವಲ ನಿರ್ಲಕ್ಷ್ಯವಲ್ಲ, ಅದು ಅಪರಾಧ ಕೃತ್ಯವಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಇದರಿಂದ ಜೀವಹಾನಿ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದರೆ, ಅದಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣರಾದವರು ಕಾನೂನಿನ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಹೊಣೆಗಾರರಾಗಬೇಕಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಉದ್ದೇಶಪೂರ್ವಕವಾಗಿ ಅಪಾಯ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸುವ ಅಥವಾ ಇತರರ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯನ್ನು ಕಡೆಗಣಿಸುವ ಪ್ರವೃತ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಯಾವುದೇ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೂ ಸಮರ್ಥಿಸಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಗಾಳಿಪಟ ಹಾರಿಸುವುದು ಮನೋರಂಜನೆಯಾಗಿರಬೇಕೇ ಹೊರತು, ಮತ್ತೊಬ್ಬರ ಜೀವಕ್ಕೆ ಅಪಾಯ ತಂದೊಡ್ಡುವ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಯಾಗಬಾರದು. ಮನೋರಂಜನೆಯ ಹೆಸರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಪಾಯಕಾರಿ ಮಾಂಜಾ ದಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಬಳಸುವುದಾಗಲಿ, ಗಾಳಿಪಟ ಹಾರಿಸುವುದನ್ನು ಜೂಜಾಟ ಅಥವಾ ಅಪಾಯಕಾರಿ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಯಾಗಿ ಪರಿವರ್ತಿಸುವುದಾಗಲಿ ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ. ಇಂತಹ ಕೃತ್ಯಗಳಿಂದ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರ ಜೀವಕ್ಕೆ ಅಪಾಯ ಉಂಟಾದರೆ, ತಪ್ಪಿತಸ್ಥರು ಕಾನೂನು ಕ್ರಮವನ್ನು ಎದುರಿಸಲು ಸಿದ್ಧರಾಗಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಮನುಷ್ಯನ ಜೀವಕ್ಕಿಂತ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಮನೋರಂಜನೆ ಯಾವುದೂ ಇಲ್ಲ. ಕೆಲವರ ಮೋಜಿಗಾಗಿ ಅಮಾಯಕರ ಜೀವ ಬಲಿಯಾಗುವುದನ್ನು ತಡೆಯುವುದು ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿಯಷ್ಟೇ ಅಲ್ಲ, ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ನಾಗರಿಕನ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಹೊಣೆಗಾರಿಕೆಯೂ ಆಗಿದೆ. ಈ ನಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಗೆ ಆದ್ಯತೆ ನೀಡಿ, ಅಪಾಯಕಾರಿ ಮಾಂಜಾ ದಾರದ ಬಳಕೆಗೆ ಪರಿಣಾಮಕಾರಿ ಕಡಿವಾಣ ಹಾಕಲು ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ದೃಢಸಂಕಲ್ಪ ಮಾಡಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾಂಜಾ ದಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಮಹಿಳೆ ಬಲಿ: ಸ್ಕೂಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ತೆರಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಲ್ಯಾಬ್ ಟೆಕ್ನಿಷಿಯನ್ ದುರ್ಮರಣ