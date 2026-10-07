ಪ್ಲೇಗ್ನಿಂದ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿ ಸಾವು ಪ್ರಕರಣ: ರಷ್ಯಾದಿಂದ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಕೋರಿದ ವಿಶ್ವ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ
ಪ್ರಯೋಗದ ವೇಳೆ ಕಿರಿಯ ಮಹಿಳಾ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿ ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಕ್ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್ ಸೋಂಕಿಗೆ ತುತ್ತಾಗಿ ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಲು ವಿಶ್ವ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ರಷ್ಯಾವನ್ನು ಕೋರಿದೆ.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಪ್ರಯೋಗಾಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಬ್ಯಾಕ್ಟೀರಿಯಾ ಸೋರಿಕೆಯಾಗಿ ಕಿರಿಯ ಮಹಿಳಾ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿ 'ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಯಾ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್'ನಿಂದ ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿರುವ ಶಂಕೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ 200ಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ಮಂದಿಯನ್ನು ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ಪ್ರಕರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ವಿಶ್ವ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ (WHO) ರಷ್ಯಾದಿಂದ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಕೋರಿದೆ.
ಇದು ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಕ್ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್ (ಶ್ವಾಸಕೋಶದ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್) ಆಗಿರಬಹುದು ಎಂಬ ವರದಿಗಳು ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ನಿಯಮಾವಳಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟನೆ ನೀಡಲು ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು, ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದೆ.
Since the first media reports, @WHO has been actively following up on the reported death of a laboratory worker at the Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute in Irkutsk oblast, Russian Federation. The individual died on 2 October 2026 after being hospitalised with severe pneumonia. Initial media reports suggested pneumonic plague following an alleged accidental laboratory exposure. In response to WHO’s verification request under the International Health Regulations, the Russian health authorities reported that no case of plague had recently been registered in Irkutsk oblast. They informed WHO that an epidemiological investigation had been conducted, preventive and control measures implemented, and identified contacts placed under medical observation and tested. They reported that no high-threat pathogens had been detected among the contacts and that medical observation of all identified contacts had been completed. WHO has remained in contact with the Russian health authorities and has offered technical support. WHO has requested further information to clarify the cause of the severe pneumonia, the pathogen that prompted the public health measures, and media reports of a second employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause. Timely, complete and transparent information sharing under the International Health Regulations is essential to clarify conflicting reports and enable an accurate assessment of potential public health risks.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 6, 2026
ಘಟನೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕಳವಳ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿರುವ ಡಬ್ಲ್ಯೂಹೆಚ್ಒ ಮಹಾನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಟೆಡ್ರೋಸ್ ಅಧಾನೊಮ್ ಘೆಬ್ರೆಯೆಸಸ್, ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಯಾದಿಂದ ಆದ ಸಾವು ಮತ್ತು ಆಂಟಿಪ್ಲೇಗ್ ಸಂಶೋಧನಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಕ್ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್ ಹರಡಿದ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಯ ವರದಿಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟನೆ ಕೋರಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದರು.
ಬೇರೆ ಯಾರಿಗೂ ಸೋಂಕು ಹರಡಿಲ್ಲ: ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಖಾತೆಯಲ್ಲೂ ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಅವರು, ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಪ್ರಯೋಗಾಲಯ ಕಿರಿಯ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಯಾ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್ನಿಂದ ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವರದಿಯಾದ ಬಳಿಕ ಘಟನೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ನಿಗಾ ಇಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಪ್ರಯೋಗಾಲಯ ಇರುವ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಈವರೆಗೂ ಯಾವುದೇ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾಗಿ ಟೆಡ್ರೋಸ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
CDC is aware of and closely monitoring reports of a suspected case of pneumonic plague in the Irkutsk region of Russia that resulted in a death. We are working across the U.S. government to assess developments as additional information becomes available. While the circumstances of this reported case remain unconfirmed, plague is a serious bacterial disease that is treatable with antibiotics, particularly when recognized and treated early. Pneumonic plague can spread person-to-person through respiratory droplets during close contact, which is why rapid identification and treatment of infected individuals, and monitoring of potentially exposed individuals, are important public health measures. At this time, there is no indication of a broader threat to the United States, but CDC and our interagency partners are prepared and will continue to monitor the situation closely.— CDC (@CDCgov) October 6, 2026
"ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ನಿಯಮಾವಳಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಡಬ್ಲ್ಯೂಹೆಚ್ಒ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಪರಿಶೀಲನಾ ಮನವಿಗೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಯಾಗಿ ರಷ್ಯಾವು, ಆ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ತನಿಖೆ ನಡೆಸಿದೆ. ಸೋಂಕು ತಡೆಗಟ್ಟುವಿಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ಕ್ರಮಗಳನ್ನು ಜಾರಿಗೆ ತರಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಸೋಂಕಿತರ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದವರನ್ನು ಗುರುತಿಸಿ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ನಿಗಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಇರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಎಲ್ಲರನ್ನೂ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಒಳಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ" ಎಂದು ಅವರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ತಾವು ಸಂಪರ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಮತ್ತು ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಬೆಂಬಲವನ್ನು ನೀಡಿರುವುದಾಗಿಯೂ ಟೆಡ್ರೋಸ್ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇದೇ ವೇಳೆ, ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಯಾದಿಂದ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿಯ ಸಾವು ಮತ್ತು ಅವರ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ಇನ್ನೊಬ್ಬ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಯಾ ಇರುವ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆಯೂ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡುವಂತೆ ರಷ್ಯಾಕ್ಕೆ ತಿಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಸೈಬೀರಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಕ್ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್ ಶಂಕೆ: ಸೈಬೀರಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಕ್ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್ ಹರಡಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಶಂಕಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಇದನ್ನೂ ಸೂಕ್ಷ್ಮವಾಗಿ ಗಮನಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಾದ ರೋಗ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ಮತ್ತು ತಡೆಗಟ್ಟುವಿಕೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ (ಸಿಡಿಸಿ) ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.
ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಖಾತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಸಿ.ಡಿ.ಸಿ, "ಅಮೆರಿಕಕ್ಕೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ಬೆದರಿಕೆಯ ಸೂಚನೆಯಿಲ್ಲ. ಆದರೆ ನಮ್ಮ ವ್ಯವಹಾರ ಪಾಲುದಾರ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಎದುರಿಸಲು ಸಿದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ. ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯನ್ನು ನಿಕಟವಾಗಿ ಮೇಲ್ವಿಚಾರಣೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ" ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.
ಇವುಗಳನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: