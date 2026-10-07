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ಪ್ಲೇಗ್​ನಿಂದ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿ ಸಾವು ಪ್ರಕರಣ: ರಷ್ಯಾದಿಂದ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಕೋರಿದ ವಿಶ್ವ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ

ಪ್ರಯೋಗದ ವೇಳೆ ಕಿರಿಯ ಮಹಿಳಾ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿ ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಕ್​ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್​ ಸೋಂಕಿಗೆ ತುತ್ತಾಗಿ ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಲು ವಿಶ್ವ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ರಷ್ಯಾವನ್ನು ಕೋರಿದೆ.

PNEUMONIC PLAGUE
ವಿಶ್ವ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Karnataka Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಪ್ರಯೋಗಾಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಬ್ಯಾಕ್ಟೀರಿಯಾ ಸೋರಿಕೆಯಾಗಿ ಕಿರಿಯ ಮಹಿಳಾ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿ 'ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಯಾ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್​'ನಿಂದ ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿರುವ ಶಂಕೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ 200ಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ಮಂದಿಯನ್ನು ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್​ ಮಾಡಿದ ಪ್ರಕರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ವಿಶ್ವ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ (WHO) ರಷ್ಯಾದಿಂದ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಕೋರಿದೆ.

ಇದು ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಕ್​ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್​ (ಶ್ವಾಸಕೋಶದ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್​) ಆಗಿರಬಹುದು ಎಂಬ ವರದಿಗಳು ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ನಿಯಮಾವಳಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟನೆ ನೀಡಲು ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು, ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದೆ.

ಘಟನೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕಳವಳ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿರುವ ಡಬ್ಲ್ಯೂಹೆಚ್​ಒ ಮಹಾನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಟೆಡ್ರೋಸ್ ಅಧಾನೊಮ್ ಘೆಬ್ರೆಯೆಸಸ್, ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಯಾದಿಂದ ಆದ ಸಾವು ಮತ್ತು ಆಂಟಿಪ್ಲೇಗ್ ಸಂಶೋಧನಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಕ್ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್‌ ಹರಡಿದ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಯ ವರದಿಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟನೆ ಕೋರಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದರು.

ಬೇರೆ ಯಾರಿಗೂ ಸೋಂಕು ಹರಡಿಲ್ಲ: ಎಕ್ಸ್​ ಖಾತೆಯಲ್ಲೂ ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಅವರು, ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಪ್ರಯೋಗಾಲಯ ಕಿರಿಯ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಯಾ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್​​ನಿಂದ ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವರದಿಯಾದ ಬಳಿಕ ಘಟನೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ನಿಗಾ ಇಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಪ್ರಯೋಗಾಲಯ ಇರುವ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಈವರೆಗೂ ಯಾವುದೇ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾಗಿ ಟೆಡ್ರೋಸ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

"ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ನಿಯಮಾವಳಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಡಬ್ಲ್ಯೂಹೆಚ್​​ಒ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಪರಿಶೀಲನಾ ಮನವಿಗೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಯಾಗಿ ರಷ್ಯಾವು, ಆ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ತನಿಖೆ ನಡೆಸಿದೆ. ಸೋಂಕು ತಡೆಗಟ್ಟುವಿಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ಕ್ರಮಗಳನ್ನು ಜಾರಿಗೆ ತರಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಸೋಂಕಿತರ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದವರನ್ನು ಗುರುತಿಸಿ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ನಿಗಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಇರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಎಲ್ಲರನ್ನೂ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಒಳಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ" ಎಂದು ಅವರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ತಾವು ಸಂಪರ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಮತ್ತು ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಬೆಂಬಲವನ್ನು ನೀಡಿರುವುದಾಗಿಯೂ ಟೆಡ್ರೋಸ್ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇದೇ ವೇಳೆ, ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಯಾದಿಂದ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿಯ ಸಾವು ಮತ್ತು ಅವರ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ಇನ್ನೊಬ್ಬ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಯಾ ಇರುವ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆಯೂ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡುವಂತೆ ರಷ್ಯಾಕ್ಕೆ ತಿಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಸೈಬೀರಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಕ್ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್ ಶಂಕೆ: ಸೈಬೀರಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನ್ಯುಮೋನಿಕ್ ಪ್ಲೇಗ್ ಹರಡಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಶಂಕಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಇದನ್ನೂ ಸೂಕ್ಷ್ಮವಾಗಿ ಗಮನಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಾದ ರೋಗ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ಮತ್ತು ತಡೆಗಟ್ಟುವಿಕೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ (ಸಿಡಿಸಿ) ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.

ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಎಕ್ಸ್​ ಖಾತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್​ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಸಿ.ಡಿ.ಸಿ, "ಅಮೆರಿಕಕ್ಕೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ಬೆದರಿಕೆಯ ಸೂಚನೆಯಿಲ್ಲ. ಆದರೆ ನಮ್ಮ ವ್ಯವಹಾರ ಪಾಲುದಾರ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಎದುರಿಸಲು ಸಿದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ. ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯನ್ನು ನಿಕಟವಾಗಿ ಮೇಲ್ವಿಚಾರಣೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ" ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.

ಇವುಗಳನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

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