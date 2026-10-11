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ರಷ್ಯಾ ಡೀಸೆಲ್​ ಮೇಲಿನ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧ ಸಡಿಲಿಕೆ: ಅಮೆರಿಕ​-ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ನಡುವೆ ಮಾತಿನ ಯುದ್ಧ

ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​ ಮೇಲಿನ ದಾಳಿಯನ್ನು ರಷ್ಯಾ ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಭೀಕರಗೊಳಿಸಿದೆ. ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಪರವಾಗಿದ್ದ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಈಗ ಅದರ ವಿರುದ್ಧವೇ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದೆ.

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ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ವೊಲೊಡಿಮಿರ್​ ಝೆಲೆನ್​ಸ್ಕಿ ಮತ್ತು ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್​ ಟ್ರಂಪ್​ (AFP/File)
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By ETV Bharat Karnataka Team

Published : October 11, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ವಾಷಿಂಗ್ಟನ್ (ಅಮೆರಿಕ): ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಡೀಸೆಲ್​ ಖರೀದಿ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡು, ಅದರ ತೈಲ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಯಾಗಲು ಇದ್ದ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧವನ್ನು ತೆರವು ಮಾಡಿದ ಬಳಿಕ ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್​ ಟ್ರಂಪ್​ ಮತ್ತು ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ವೊಲೊಡಿಮಿರ್​ ಝೆಲೆನ್​ಸ್ಕಿ ನಡುವೆ ವಾಗ್ಯುದ್ಧ ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿದೆ. ಮತ್ತೊಂದೆಡೆ, ರಷ್ಯಾ ನಡೆಸಿದ ಭೀಕರ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​​ನಲ್ಲಿ 4 ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಸೇರಿ 21 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂಧನ ಬೆಲೆ ಗಗನಕ್ಕೇರಿದ್ದು, ಮುಂದಿನ ತಿಂಗಳು ನಡೆಯಲಿರುವ ಮಧ್ಯಂತರ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿನ್ನಡೆ ಅನುಭವಿಸುವ ಭೀತಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಟ್ರಂಪ್​, ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ರಷ್ಯಾ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ವ್ಲಾಡಿಮಿರ್​ ಪುಟಿನ್​ ಜೊತೆ ಫೋನ್​ ಕರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿ ಡೀಸೆಲ್​ ಖರೀದಿ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು. ಜೊತೆಗೆ, ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಡೀಸೆಲ್​ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಗೆ ಒಪ್ಪಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು.

ಇದನ್ನು ಯುರೋಪಿಯನ್​ ಒಕ್ಕೂಟ ಮತ್ತು ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಝೆಲೆನ್​​ಸ್ಕಿ ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿ ಟೀಕಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಈ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ಬಲಿಷ್ಠ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದ ದುರ್ಬಲ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ ಎಂದು ಅಣಕವಾಡಿದ್ದರು.

ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​​ಗೆ ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿದೆ- ಟ್ರಂಪ್​: ಶನಿವಾರ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಾರರ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಉತ್ತರಿಸಿದ ಟ್ರಂಪ್​, ರಷ್ಯಾದ ತೈಲ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಣಾಗಾರಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ದಾಳಿ ಮಾಡದಂತೆ ತಾನು ನೀಡಿದ್ದ ಆದೇಶವನ್ನು ಝೆಲೆನ್​​ಸ್ಕಿ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ದಾಳಿಗಳು ಅಮೆರಿಕ, ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್​ ಮತ್ತು ಇರಾನ್​ ನಡುವಿನ ಯುದ್ಧದಿಂದ ಉಂಟಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಇಂಧನ ಕೊರತೆಯನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ತೀವ್ರಗೊಳಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಝೆಲೆನ್​​ಸ್ಕಿ ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ದಾಳಿಗಳನ್ನು ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಕಠಿಣ ಪದಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಸಿದ ಟ್ರಂಪ್​, ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​ ಈಗ ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರನ್ನು ಹೊಂದುವ ಸಮಯ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಶಾಂತಿ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬಲ್ಲ ಹೊಸ ನಾಯಕರನ್ನು ಅವರು ಆರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದು ಒಳಿತು. ಏಕೆಂದರೆ, ಝೆಲೆನ್​​ಸ್ಕಿ ಎಷ್ಟೋ ಒಪ್ಪಂದಗಳನ್ನು ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬಹುದಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ, ಯಾವುದೋ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಅವರು ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಮಾಡಲಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಕಿಡಿಕಾರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಟ್ರಂಪ್​ ಅವರ ಈ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಗೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿರುವ ಬ್ರಿಟನ್​ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಆ್ಯಂಡಿ ಬರ್ನ್​​ಹ್ಯಾಮ್​, ಝೆಲೆನ್​​ಸ್ಕಿ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ತಾವಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಘೋಷಿಸಿ, ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಮೇಲಿನ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧಗಳನ್ನು ಬ್ರಿಟನ್​​ ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಬಲಪಡಿಸಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇನ್ನೊಂದೆಡೆ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​ ವಿದೇಶಾಂಗ ಸಚಿವ ಆಂಡ್ರಿ ಸಿಬಿಗಾ ಕೂಡ ಝೆಲೆನ್​​ಸ್ಕಿ ಪರ ಬ್ಯಾಟ್​ ಬೀಸಿದ್ದು, ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಿಗೆ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​ ಜನರ ಬೆಂಬಲವಿದೆ. ತಮ್ಮ ನಾಯಕನನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸುವ ಹಕ್ಕು ಜನರಿಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಎಕ್ಸ್​ ಖಾತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್​ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ರಷ್ಯಾದಿಂದ ಭೀಕರ ದಾಳಿ: ಇದೆಲ್ಲದರ ನಡುವೆ, ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​​ನ ಝಪೊರಿಝಿಯಾ ನಗರದ ಮೇಲೆ ರಷ್ಯಾ ನಡೆಸಿದ ಬಾಂಬ್​ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರು ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ 20 ಜನರು ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಮೆರಿಕವು, ಡೀಸೆಲ್​ ರಫ್ತು ನಿರ್ಬಂಧಗಳನ್ನು ಸಡಿಲಗೊಳಿಸಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ರಷ್ಯಾ ವಸತಿ ಕಟ್ಟಡಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಬಾಂಬ್​ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಝೆಲೆನ್​​ಸ್ಕಿ ವ್ಯಂಗ್ಯವಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

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