ರಷ್ಯಾ ಡೀಸೆಲ್ ಮೇಲಿನ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧ ಸಡಿಲಿಕೆ: ಅಮೆರಿಕ-ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ನಡುವೆ ಮಾತಿನ ಯುದ್ಧ
ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಮೇಲಿನ ದಾಳಿಯನ್ನು ರಷ್ಯಾ ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಭೀಕರಗೊಳಿಸಿದೆ. ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಪರವಾಗಿದ್ದ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಈಗ ಅದರ ವಿರುದ್ಧವೇ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದೆ.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
ವಾಷಿಂಗ್ಟನ್ (ಅಮೆರಿಕ): ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಡೀಸೆಲ್ ಖರೀದಿ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡು, ಅದರ ತೈಲ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಯಾಗಲು ಇದ್ದ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧವನ್ನು ತೆರವು ಮಾಡಿದ ಬಳಿಕ ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಮತ್ತು ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ವೊಲೊಡಿಮಿರ್ ಝೆಲೆನ್ಸ್ಕಿ ನಡುವೆ ವಾಗ್ಯುದ್ಧ ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿದೆ. ಮತ್ತೊಂದೆಡೆ, ರಷ್ಯಾ ನಡೆಸಿದ ಭೀಕರ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ನಲ್ಲಿ 4 ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಸೇರಿ 21 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂಧನ ಬೆಲೆ ಗಗನಕ್ಕೇರಿದ್ದು, ಮುಂದಿನ ತಿಂಗಳು ನಡೆಯಲಿರುವ ಮಧ್ಯಂತರ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿನ್ನಡೆ ಅನುಭವಿಸುವ ಭೀತಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಟ್ರಂಪ್, ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ರಷ್ಯಾ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ವ್ಲಾಡಿಮಿರ್ ಪುಟಿನ್ ಜೊತೆ ಫೋನ್ ಕರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿ ಡೀಸೆಲ್ ಖರೀದಿ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು. ಜೊತೆಗೆ, ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಡೀಸೆಲ್ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಗೆ ಒಪ್ಪಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು.
Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. As of now, sadly, twelve people have been confirmed killed, including three children. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. Another fourteen people have been injured, and two of them are in critical condition – the doctors are fighting to save their lives. The status of twelve more people who may have been there is still being verified. All emergency services are at the scene, and search-and-rescue operations are underway. Overnight, thirteen of our regions came under attack. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and railway facilities have been damaged. Last night confirmed once again that in Russia, they take any easing of pressure to mean they can keep fighting, to mean they can keep dropping bombs on cities. Different signals are needed. Russia must understand that it needs to stop the war, and for that to happen, Russia must feel its losses. Right now, it is our long-range capabilities that are ensuring this. And we will respond to Russian strikes. I thank everyone who is helping.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2026
ಇದನ್ನು ಯುರೋಪಿಯನ್ ಒಕ್ಕೂಟ ಮತ್ತು ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಝೆಲೆನ್ಸ್ಕಿ ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿ ಟೀಕಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಈ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ಬಲಿಷ್ಠ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದ ದುರ್ಬಲ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ ಎಂದು ಅಣಕವಾಡಿದ್ದರು.
ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ಗೆ ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿದೆ- ಟ್ರಂಪ್: ಶನಿವಾರ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಾರರ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಉತ್ತರಿಸಿದ ಟ್ರಂಪ್, ರಷ್ಯಾದ ತೈಲ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಣಾಗಾರಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ದಾಳಿ ಮಾಡದಂತೆ ತಾನು ನೀಡಿದ್ದ ಆದೇಶವನ್ನು ಝೆಲೆನ್ಸ್ಕಿ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ದಾಳಿಗಳು ಅಮೆರಿಕ, ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇರಾನ್ ನಡುವಿನ ಯುದ್ಧದಿಂದ ಉಂಟಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಇಂಧನ ಕೊರತೆಯನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ತೀವ್ರಗೊಳಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Russian strikes killed over 80 Ukrainian civilians in two days. Moreover, it has stepped up its hybrid attacks against Europe, both EU Member States and NATO Allies. Suspending sanctions on Russian diesel provides Moscow with more revenues to wage war. This is not the time to ease pressure on Russia, and Europe won’t. On Monday, EU Foreign Ministers intend to approve the biggest set of sanctions listings targeting Russia’s war machine since the start of the war.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 10, 2026
ಝೆಲೆನ್ಸ್ಕಿ ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ದಾಳಿಗಳನ್ನು ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಕಠಿಣ ಪದಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಸಿದ ಟ್ರಂಪ್, ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಈಗ ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರನ್ನು ಹೊಂದುವ ಸಮಯ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಶಾಂತಿ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬಲ್ಲ ಹೊಸ ನಾಯಕರನ್ನು ಅವರು ಆರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದು ಒಳಿತು. ಏಕೆಂದರೆ, ಝೆಲೆನ್ಸ್ಕಿ ಎಷ್ಟೋ ಒಪ್ಪಂದಗಳನ್ನು ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬಹುದಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ, ಯಾವುದೋ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಅವರು ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಮಾಡಲಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಕಿಡಿಕಾರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಅವರ ಈ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಗೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿರುವ ಬ್ರಿಟನ್ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಆ್ಯಂಡಿ ಬರ್ನ್ಹ್ಯಾಮ್, ಝೆಲೆನ್ಸ್ಕಿ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ತಾವಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಘೋಷಿಸಿ, ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಮೇಲಿನ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧಗಳನ್ನು ಬ್ರಿಟನ್ ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಬಲಪಡಿಸಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇನ್ನೊಂದೆಡೆ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ವಿದೇಶಾಂಗ ಸಚಿವ ಆಂಡ್ರಿ ಸಿಬಿಗಾ ಕೂಡ ಝೆಲೆನ್ಸ್ಕಿ ಪರ ಬ್ಯಾಟ್ ಬೀಸಿದ್ದು, ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಿಗೆ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಜನರ ಬೆಂಬಲವಿದೆ. ತಮ್ಮ ನಾಯಕನನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸುವ ಹಕ್ಕು ಜನರಿಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಖಾತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
A very good and timely conversation with UK Prime Minister @AndyBurnham. Thank you for the support and for your condolences to all those who have lost loved ones because of Russian attacks. I briefed the Prime Minister on such Russian strikes that have continued unabated throughout the day today against various Ukrainian cities – aerial bombs, “shaheds,” ballistic missiles. Air defense is, of course, the first priority. And, importantly, there should be real decisions to protect lives in Ukraine and to support our joint work in Europe for security. British leadership is always significant, and it matters that the UK will continue to ramp up sanctions pressure on Russia for its escalation. We discussed this and what could truly help diplomacy work. We are preparing the right joint steps and a meeting. Thank you.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2026
ರಷ್ಯಾದಿಂದ ಭೀಕರ ದಾಳಿ: ಇದೆಲ್ಲದರ ನಡುವೆ, ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ನ ಝಪೊರಿಝಿಯಾ ನಗರದ ಮೇಲೆ ರಷ್ಯಾ ನಡೆಸಿದ ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರು ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ 20 ಜನರು ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಮೆರಿಕವು, ಡೀಸೆಲ್ ರಫ್ತು ನಿರ್ಬಂಧಗಳನ್ನು ಸಡಿಲಗೊಳಿಸಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ರಷ್ಯಾ ವಸತಿ ಕಟ್ಟಡಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಝೆಲೆನ್ಸ್ಕಿ ವ್ಯಂಗ್ಯವಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
"I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president." US President Donald Trump hits out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, criticising him for targeting Russian refineries and saying he should be replaced. Latest: https://t.co/LFWT0RHvhc 📺 Sky 501 and Virgin 602 https://t.co/A6nQgEe5A8— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 10, 2026
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