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ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ಬಂಧನ ಮೂಲಕ ವಿರೋಧಿಗಳ ಧ್ವನಿ ಹತ್ತಿಕ್ಕುವ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ; ಶೇಖ್​ ಹಸೀನಾ ಆರೋಪ

ಇಂದು ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶವು ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ಬಂಧನ, ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಶೋಧ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ, ಚಿತ್ರಹಿಂಸೆ, ಸುಳ್ಳು ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು, ನ್ಯಾಯಬಾಹಿರ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮಾನವ ಹಕ್ಕುಗಳ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘನೆಗಳ ತಾಣವಾಗಿದೆ.

sheikh-hasina-accuses-bangladesh-government-of-conducting-mass-arrests-repressing-opponents
ಶೇಖ್​ ಹಸೀನಾ (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Karnataka Team

Published : October 28, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST

2 Min Read
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ಢಾಕಾ (ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶ): ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ತಾರಿಕ್ ರೆಹಮಾನ್ ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು ರಾಜಕೀಯ ವಿರೋಧಿಗಳನ್ನು ದಮನ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ಬಂಧನ, ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಶೋಧ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ಮತ್ತು ಹಿಂಸೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶದ ಪದಚ್ಯುತ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಶೇಖ್ ಹಸೀನಾ ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇಂದಿನ ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶವು ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ಬಂಧನ, ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಶೋಧ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ, ಚಿತ್ರಹಿಂಸೆ, ಸುಳ್ಳು ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು, ಕಾನೂನುಬಾಹಿರ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮಾನವ ಹಕ್ಕುಗಳ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘನೆಗಳ ತಾಣವಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾನೂನಿಲ್ಲ, ಹಕ್ಕುಗಳಿಲ್ಲ. ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯೂ ಇಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶ ಅವಾಮಿ ಲೀಗ್​ನ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣದ ಖಾತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕಾನೂನು ಜಾರಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳು ಗೋಪಾಲಗಂಜ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ದೇಶದ ವಿವಿಧ ಭಾಗಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ದಾಳಿಗಳನ್ನು ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿವೆ. ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ಶೋಧ ಕಾರ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿವೆ. ಪ್ರತಿದಿನ 5,000 ದಿಂದ 7,000 ಜನರನ್ನು ಬಂಧಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ದೂರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶದ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಅವರ ಮೂಲಭೂತ ಹಕ್ಕುಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾನೂನು ರಕ್ಷಣೆಯ ಭರವಸೆ ಸಿಗಬೇಕಿದೆ. ಅಕ್ರಮ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಮೂಲಕ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿರುವ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು, ದೇಶದಿಂದ ಅವಾಮಿ ಲೀಗ್ ಅನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಮೂಲನೆ ಮಾಡುವ ಗುರಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮುನ್ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಬಿಎನ್‌ಪಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು ಆರ್ಥಿಕತೆಯನ್ನು ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಿದ ರೀತಿಯನ್ನು ಟೀಕಿಸಿರುವ ಅವರು, ಅನಿಲ, ವಿದ್ಯುತ್, ಇಂಧನ ಮತ್ತು ರಸಗೊಬ್ಬರ ಕೊರತೆ, ಅಗತ್ಯ ವಸ್ತುಗಳ ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ ಹಾಗೂ ನಿರುದ್ಯೋಗ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಧ್ವನಿ ಎತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ, ಗಿರಣಿಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾರ್ಖಾನೆಗಳು ಮುಚ್ಚಲ್ಪಟ್ಟಿರುವುದನ್ನೂ ಹಾಗೂ ಹೂಡಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕುಸಿತವನ್ನು ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಹಿಂಸಾತ್ಮಕ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಗಳ ನಂತರ, 2024ರ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 5ರಂದು ಹಸೀನಾ ಅವರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಪತನಗೊಂಡ ಬಳಿಕ ಅವರು ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಪಲಾಯನ ಮಾಡಿದರು. ಅಂದಿನಿಂದ ಅವರು ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲೇ ವಾಸಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಹಸೀನಾ ಅವರ ಪದಚ್ಯುತಿಯ ನಂತರ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ವಹಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಮಧ್ಯಂತರ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು, ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದನೆ ವಿರೋಧಿ ಕಾನೂನಿನ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊರಡಿಸಿದ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಂಗ ಆದೇಶವೊಂದರ ಮೂಲಕ ಅವರ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷವಾದ ಅವಾಮಿ ಲೀಗ್ ಅನ್ನು ವಿಸರ್ಜಿಸಿತು. 2024ರಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ನಡೆಸಿದ ಹಿಂಸಾತ್ಮಕ ದಮನಕಾರಿ ಕ್ರಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿನ ಪಾತ್ರಕ್ಕಾಗಿ, ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಅಪರಾಧಗಳ ನ್ಯಾಯಮಂಡಳಿ ಹಸೀನಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ಮಾನವೀಯತೆಯ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಅಪರಾಧಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ದೋಷಿ ಎಂದು ಘೋಷಿಸಿತು. ಈ ತೀರ್ಪಿನ ವೇಳೆ ಹಸೀನಾ ಅವರು ನ್ಯಾಯಾಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಾಜರಿರಲಿಲ್ಲವಾದರೂ, ಅವರಿಗೆ ಮರಣದಂಡನೆ ವಿಧಿಸಲಾಯಿತು. ತಮ್ಮ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಆರೋಪಗಳನ್ನು ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪ್ರೇರಿತ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ತಳ್ಳಿಹಾಕಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಹಸೀನಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ಹಸ್ತಾಂತರಿಸುವಂತೆ ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶವು ಕೋರುತ್ತಿದೆ. ನವದೆಹಲಿಯು ಈ ಹಸ್ತಾಂತರ ಕೋರಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಇದು ಕಾನೂನು ಪರಿಶೀಲನೆಯಲ್ಲಿದೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಮರಳಲು ಶೇಖ್ ಹಸೀನಾ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ: ಅವಾಮಿ ಲೀಗ್ ಪುನರುಜ್ಜೀವನಕ್ಕೆ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಲೆಕ್ಕಾಚಾರ

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BANGLADESH HASINA
SHEIKH HASIN
BANGLADESH GOVERNMENT
SHEIKH HASINA BANGALADESH

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