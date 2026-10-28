ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ಬಂಧನ ಮೂಲಕ ವಿರೋಧಿಗಳ ಧ್ವನಿ ಹತ್ತಿಕ್ಕುವ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ; ಶೇಖ್ ಹಸೀನಾ ಆರೋಪ
ಇಂದು ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶವು ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ಬಂಧನ, ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಶೋಧ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ, ಚಿತ್ರಹಿಂಸೆ, ಸುಳ್ಳು ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು, ನ್ಯಾಯಬಾಹಿರ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮಾನವ ಹಕ್ಕುಗಳ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘನೆಗಳ ತಾಣವಾಗಿದೆ.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
ಢಾಕಾ (ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶ): ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ತಾರಿಕ್ ರೆಹಮಾನ್ ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು ರಾಜಕೀಯ ವಿರೋಧಿಗಳನ್ನು ದಮನ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ಬಂಧನ, ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಶೋಧ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ಮತ್ತು ಹಿಂಸೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶದ ಪದಚ್ಯುತ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಶೇಖ್ ಹಸೀನಾ ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಇಂದಿನ ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶವು ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ಬಂಧನ, ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಶೋಧ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ, ಚಿತ್ರಹಿಂಸೆ, ಸುಳ್ಳು ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು, ಕಾನೂನುಬಾಹಿರ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮಾನವ ಹಕ್ಕುಗಳ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘನೆಗಳ ತಾಣವಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾನೂನಿಲ್ಲ, ಹಕ್ಕುಗಳಿಲ್ಲ. ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯೂ ಇಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶ ಅವಾಮಿ ಲೀಗ್ನ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣದ ಖಾತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Sheikh Hasina Strongly Condemns and Protests Ongoing Mass Arrests, Mass Raids and Torture Across Bangladesh, Including in Gopalganj —— Today’s Bangladesh is a country of mass arrests, mass searches, torture, false cases, extrajudicial killings and human rights violations. There is no law, no rights and no public security in the country. Bangladesh, which was won through the Great Liberation War, has reached an extreme state of impunity. Every time one opens their eyes, there are reports of unidentified bodies. Decomposing bodies found in rivers, canals and wetlands have become an everyday occurrence. It is astonishing to contemplate how inhumane a state must become to lead the country down such a path, devoid of humanity. Fearful of public discontent, the ruling group that came to power through a rigged election is conducting block raids and mass searches in various areas across the country, including Gopalganj, through law enforcement agencies, leading to mass arrests. Between 5,000 and 7,000 people are being arrested every day. The prisons are so overcrowded that there is barely room for anyone else. Meanwhile, the torture and abuse of arrested individuals and their family members have exposed the government's authoritarian character. I strongly condemn and protest against such oppression and injustice. People in the country have no assurance of a natural death, nor even of being able to hold funeral prayers and carry out burial rites. They are denied even the right to be members of the Awami League. The government that came to power through a rigged election has clearly embarked on a mission to eliminate the Awami League from the country. The situation is particularly severe in Gopalganj, where sweeping operations by law enforcement agencies have made it impossible for people to live in the area. Mass arrests and torture have become routine occurrences. What is deeply concerning is that the situation in Gopalganj has now spread across Bangladesh. I demand that the people of this country be guaranteed their basic rights and legal protection. On the one hand, people are fed up with land grabbing, looting, extortion, murder, rape and torture by activists of the so-called ruling and opposition parties, as well as the denial of political rights to a vast section of the population. On the other hand, the government's predatory mentality has plunged the country into a severe economic crisis. There are shortages of gas, electricity, fuel and fertiliser; investment has come to a standstill; mills and factories are closing every day; unemployment is rising; commodity prices are soaring; freedom of expression is being curtailed; people are being indiscriminately dismissed from their jobs; and countless other problems and crises have left the people disoriented and desperate. In these circumstances, the government is establishing a reign of terror by attacking people's ability to live their everyday lives in peace. Frightened by the rise of popular power, the government has begun using law enforcement agencies and party-backed thugs to intimidate the people. Although such a situation would be unimaginable in a civilised country, the reality is that this is precisely the kind of outcome one would expect from the rise to power of a world-class thief, following in the footsteps of a global swindler. Rather than being surprised, I express my deep concern about the future of the country. Condemning and protesting the sweeping operations by law enforcement agencies across the country, mass arrests, mass searches, torture, false cases, extrajudicial killings and all forms of injustice and oppression, I wish to state unequivocally: Stop mass arrests and mass searches immediately. The people have awakened. They will return home only after answering all these actions and obtaining answers in return. The Bangladesh Awami League stands with the people. Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu. May dawn break through the darkness. Long live Bangladesh. Bangladesh Awami League https://t.co/GtLp8icoP2 Date: 27 October 2026 #Bangladesh #AwamiLeague #SheikhHasina— Bangladesh Awami League (@albd1971) October 27, 2026
ಕಾನೂನು ಜಾರಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳು ಗೋಪಾಲಗಂಜ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ದೇಶದ ವಿವಿಧ ಭಾಗಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ದಾಳಿಗಳನ್ನು ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿವೆ. ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ಶೋಧ ಕಾರ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿವೆ. ಪ್ರತಿದಿನ 5,000 ದಿಂದ 7,000 ಜನರನ್ನು ಬಂಧಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ದೂರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶದ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಅವರ ಮೂಲಭೂತ ಹಕ್ಕುಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾನೂನು ರಕ್ಷಣೆಯ ಭರವಸೆ ಸಿಗಬೇಕಿದೆ. ಅಕ್ರಮ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಮೂಲಕ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿರುವ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು, ದೇಶದಿಂದ ಅವಾಮಿ ಲೀಗ್ ಅನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಮೂಲನೆ ಮಾಡುವ ಗುರಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮುನ್ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಬಿಎನ್ಪಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು ಆರ್ಥಿಕತೆಯನ್ನು ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಿದ ರೀತಿಯನ್ನು ಟೀಕಿಸಿರುವ ಅವರು, ಅನಿಲ, ವಿದ್ಯುತ್, ಇಂಧನ ಮತ್ತು ರಸಗೊಬ್ಬರ ಕೊರತೆ, ಅಗತ್ಯ ವಸ್ತುಗಳ ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ ಹಾಗೂ ನಿರುದ್ಯೋಗ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಧ್ವನಿ ಎತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ, ಗಿರಣಿಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾರ್ಖಾನೆಗಳು ಮುಚ್ಚಲ್ಪಟ್ಟಿರುವುದನ್ನೂ ಹಾಗೂ ಹೂಡಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕುಸಿತವನ್ನು ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಹಿಂಸಾತ್ಮಕ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಗಳ ನಂತರ, 2024ರ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 5ರಂದು ಹಸೀನಾ ಅವರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಪತನಗೊಂಡ ಬಳಿಕ ಅವರು ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಪಲಾಯನ ಮಾಡಿದರು. ಅಂದಿನಿಂದ ಅವರು ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲೇ ವಾಸಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಹಸೀನಾ ಅವರ ಪದಚ್ಯುತಿಯ ನಂತರ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ವಹಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಮಧ್ಯಂತರ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು, ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದನೆ ವಿರೋಧಿ ಕಾನೂನಿನ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊರಡಿಸಿದ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಂಗ ಆದೇಶವೊಂದರ ಮೂಲಕ ಅವರ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷವಾದ ಅವಾಮಿ ಲೀಗ್ ಅನ್ನು ವಿಸರ್ಜಿಸಿತು. 2024ರಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ನಡೆಸಿದ ಹಿಂಸಾತ್ಮಕ ದಮನಕಾರಿ ಕ್ರಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿನ ಪಾತ್ರಕ್ಕಾಗಿ, ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಅಪರಾಧಗಳ ನ್ಯಾಯಮಂಡಳಿ ಹಸೀನಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ಮಾನವೀಯತೆಯ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಅಪರಾಧಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ದೋಷಿ ಎಂದು ಘೋಷಿಸಿತು. ಈ ತೀರ್ಪಿನ ವೇಳೆ ಹಸೀನಾ ಅವರು ನ್ಯಾಯಾಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಾಜರಿರಲಿಲ್ಲವಾದರೂ, ಅವರಿಗೆ ಮರಣದಂಡನೆ ವಿಧಿಸಲಾಯಿತು. ತಮ್ಮ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಆರೋಪಗಳನ್ನು ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪ್ರೇರಿತ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ತಳ್ಳಿಹಾಕಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಹಸೀನಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ಹಸ್ತಾಂತರಿಸುವಂತೆ ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶವು ಕೋರುತ್ತಿದೆ. ನವದೆಹಲಿಯು ಈ ಹಸ್ತಾಂತರ ಕೋರಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಇದು ಕಾನೂನು ಪರಿಶೀಲನೆಯಲ್ಲಿದೆ.
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಮರಳಲು ಶೇಖ್ ಹಸೀನಾ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ: ಅವಾಮಿ ಲೀಗ್ ಪುನರುಜ್ಜೀವನಕ್ಕೆ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಲೆಕ್ಕಾಚಾರ