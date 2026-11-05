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Ramayana ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ: ಕಾಲಾತೀತ ಮಹಾಕಾವ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ನ್ಯಾಯ ಒದಗಿಸಿತೇ 'ರಾಮಾಯಣ' ಸಿನಿಮಾ? ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಿಷ್ಟು

ರಣ್​​ಬೀರ್ ಕಪೂರ್, ಸಾಯಿ ಪಲ್ಲವಿ ಮತ್ತು ಯಶ್ ಅಭಿನಯವನ್ನು, ಭವ್ಯ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಹಾಗೂ ಭಾವನಾತ್ಮಕ ಕಥಾ ನಿರೂಪಣೆಯನ್ನು ಬಹುತೇಕರು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅದೇ ವೇಳೆ, ಕೆಲವೇ ಕೆಲ ಮಂದಿ 'ರಾಮಾಯಣ'ದಲ್ಲಿನ ಸಣ್ಣಪುಟ್ಟ ನ್ಯೂನತೆಗಳನ್ನು ಎತ್ತಿ ತೋರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

'Ramayana' X Review
'ರಾಮಾಯಣ' ಎಕ್ಸ್ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 10:07 AM IST

3 Min Read
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'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' Release: ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಬಹುನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ 'ರಾಮಾಯಣ: ರೈಸ್ ಆಫ್ ಎ ಲೆಜೆಂಡ್' ಇಂದು (ನವೆಂಬರ್ 5, ಗುರುವಾರ) ವಿಶ್ವಾದ್ಯಂತ ಚಿತ್ರಮಂದಿರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅದ್ಧೂರಿಯಾಗಿ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ನಿತೇಶ್ ತಿವಾರಿ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದ ಈ ಮಹಾಕಾವ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ, ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್​ ಸೂಪರ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ರಣ್​ಬೀರ್ ಕಪೂರ್, ಸೀತಾ ದೇವಿಯ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಹುಭಾಷೆಯ ಬೇಡಿಕೆಯ ನಟಿ ಸಾಯಿ ಪಲ್ಲವಿ ಮತ್ತು ರಾವಣನ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಟ ಯಶ್ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಮಹತ್ವಾಕಾಂಕ್ಷೆಯ ಯೋಜನೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಭಾರಿ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳಿದ್ದವು. ಅದರಂತೆ, ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಕುರಿತು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗತೊಡಗಿವೆ.

ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣ ವೇದಿಕೆ ಎಕ್ಸ್​​ (ಟ್ವಿಟರ್)ನಲ್ಲಿನ ಆರಂಭಿಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ, ಚಿತ್ರತಂಡ ತನ್ನ ಭವ್ಯ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳು, ಅಮೋಘ ಅಭಿನಯ ಮತ್ತು ಭಾವನಾತ್ಮಕ ಕಥಾಹಂದರದ ಮೂಲಕ ಬಹುತೇಕ ವೀಕ್ಷಕರನ್ನು ಮೆಚ್ಚಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.

ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ಧ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ ವಿಮರ್ಶಕ ರಮೇಶ್ ಬಾಲಾ ಅವರು ರಾಮಾಯಣವನ್ನು 'ಪರಿಪೂರ್ಣ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಅನುಭವ' ಎಂದು ಕರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರು ಚಿತ್ರದ ಅದ್ಭುತ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳು, ಅಸಾಧಾರಣ ಕಥಾ ನಿರೂಪಣೆ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಪಾತ್ರವರ್ಗದ ಪ್ರಭಾವಶಾಲಿ ಅಭಿನಯವನ್ನು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೇ, ಈ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು 'ಒಂದು ಪೀಳಿಗೆಗೆ ಒಮ್ಮೆ ಮಾತ್ರ ಸಿಗುವಂತಹ ಥಿಯೇಟರ್ ಅನುಭವ' ಎಂದು ಬಣ್ಣಿಸಿರುವ ಅವರು, ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದಲ್ಲೇ ಒಂದು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲಾಗಬಲ್ಲದು ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ರಾಮಾಯಣದಷ್ಟು ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ಧ ಮತ್ತು ಪಾಲಿಸಬೇಕಾದ ಮಹಾಕಾವ್ಯವನ್ನು ಸಿನಿಮಾಗೆ ಅಳವಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಸವಾಲನ್ನು ಮತ್ತೊಬ್ಬ ಎಕ್ಸ್​​ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರು ಎತ್ತಿ ತೋರಿಸಿದರು. ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ನಿತೇಶ್ ತಿವಾರಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿಯನ್ನು ದೃಢನಿಶ್ಚಯದಿಂದ ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ ಅವರು, ಚಿತ್ರವು ಭವ್ಯತೆ, ಭಾವನೆ ಮತ್ತು ಆಕರ್ಷಕ ನಿರೂಪಣೆಯನ್ನು ಬ್ಯಾಲೆನ್ಸ್​ ಮಾಡುವಲ್ಲಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದರು. ಇನ್ನೂ, ಈ ವಿಮರ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಲಾವಿದರ ಅಭಿನಯಕ್ಕೂ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ. ರಣ್​ಬೀರ್ ಕಪೂರ್ ಭಗವಾನ್ ರಾಮನ ಪಾತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಾಮಾಣಿಕತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಘನತೆಯನ್ನು ತಂದಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಶಂಸಿಸಲ್ಪಟ್ಟರೆ, ಸಾಯಿ ಪಲ್ಲವಿಯ ಸೀತೆಯ ಚಿತ್ರಣವನ್ನು ಆಕರ್ಷಕವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ವಿವರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಯಶ್ ಅವರ ಅಪ್ರತಿಮ ಸ್ಕ್ರೀನ್​ ಪ್ರಸೆನ್ಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ರಾವಣನ ತೀವ್ರತೆಗಾಗಿ ಬಹುವಾಗಿ ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.

ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಅಂಶಗಳು ಕೂಡಾ ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರ ಚರ್ಚೆಯ ವಿಷಯವಾಗಿವೆ. ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅನೇಕರು, ಚಿತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಳಸಲಾದ ಕಂಪ್ಯೂಟರ್-ಜನರೇಟೆಡ್ ಇಮೇಜರಿ ಮತ್ತು ಬೃಹತ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣದ ಆ್ಯಕ್ಷನ್ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಓರ್ವರು, ಕೃತಕ ಬುದ್ಧಿಮತ್ತೆಯ ಸಹಾಯದಿಂದ ತಮಿಳು ಭಾಷೆಯ ಲಿಪ್-ಸಿಂಕ್ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ನಿಖರವಾಗಿ ಮೂಡಿಬಂದಿರುವುದನ್ನು ವಿಶೇಷವಾಗಿ ಮೆಚ್ಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೇ ಅವರು ಈ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ಬಿಗ್​​ ಸ್ಕ್ರೀನ್​​ ಮೇಲೆಯೇ ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಬೇಕೆಂದು ಒತ್ತಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದು, 3ಡಿ ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತಿಯು ಬಹಳ ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿ ಮೂಡಿಬಂದಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಯು, ಈ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ಒಂದು ಬೃಹತ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ದೃಶ್ಯವೈಭವ ಎಂದು ಬಣ್ಣಿಸಿದೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಗೀತ ಸಂಯೋಜಕರಾದ ಎ.ಆರ್.ರೆಹಮಾನ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಹ್ಯಾನ್ಸ್ ಝಿಮ್ಮರ್ ಅವರ ಕೊಲಾಬರೇಶನ್​​ ಅನ್ನೂ ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದೆ. ಚಿತ್ರದ ಆ್ಯಕ್ಷನ್ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳಿಗೆ ಭಾವನಾತ್ಮಕ ಆಳ ಮತ್ತು ತೀವ್ರತೆಯನ್ನು ತುಂಬಿರುವ ಇವರ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಸಂಗೀತವು ವಿಶೇಷ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆಗೆ ಪಾತ್ರವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಅದಾಗ್ಯೂ, ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣವಾಗಿ ಟೀಕೆಗಳಿಂದ ಮುಕ್ತವಾಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಕೆಲವೊಂದಿಷ್ಟು ನ್ಯೂನ್ಯತೆಗಳೂ ಹೊರಬಿದ್ದಿವೆ. ಹೌದು, ವಿಮರ್ಶಕರೋರ್ವರು, ಚಿತ್ರದ ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಭಾಗಗಳು ಕಳಪೆಯಾಗಿವೆ ಮತ್ತು ಇವು 'ಗಾಡ್ಸ್ ಆಫ್ ಈಜಿಪ್ಟ್' ಹಾಗೂ 'ದಿ ಗ್ರೇಟ್ ವಾಲ್'ನಂತಹ ಸಿನಿಮಾಗಳನ್ನು ನೆನಪಿಸುತ್ತವೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇದೇ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲವೆಡೆ ನಟನಾ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊರತೆಯಿರುವುದನ್ನು ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಕಥೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಂತೆ ಚಿತ್ರ ಗಮನಾರ್ಹವಾಗಿ ಸುಧಾರಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಮತ್ತು ಕೆಲವು ಪ್ರಭಾವಶಾಲಿ ಸಾಹಸ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಒಳಗೊಂಡಿದೆ ಎಂದೂ ಹೇಳಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಸಂಗೀತದ ಬಗ್ಗೆಯೂ ಮಿಶ್ರ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿವೆ. ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಸಂಗೀತ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆಯನ್ನು ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದರೆ, ಹಾಡುಗಳು ಇನ್ನೂ ಉತ್ತಮವಾಗಿರಬಹುದಿತ್ತು ಎಂದು ಓರ್ವ ವಿಮರ್ಶಕರು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕೆಲ ಸಾಹಸ ಸನ್ನಿವೇಶಗಳು ಕೊಂಚ ದೀರ್ಘವಾಗಿದ್ದವೆಂದು ಹೇಳಲಾಗಿದೆಯಾದರೂ, ಅವು ಒಟ್ಟಾರೆ ವೀಕ್ಷಣೆಯ ಅನುಭವದ ಮೇಲೆ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಮುಖ್ಯ ಪಾತ್ರವರ್ಗದ ಹೊರತಾಗಿ, ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಣನ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ರವಿ ದುಬೆ ಮತ್ತು ಶೂರ್ಪನಖಿಯ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಕುಲ್ ಪ್ರೀತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಅವರ ಅಭಿನಯವೂ ಸಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಯನ್ನು ಪಡೆದಿವೆ.

ನಮಿತ್ ಮಲ್ಹೋತ್ರಾ ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಿರುವ 'ರಾಮಾಯಣ: ರೈಸ್ ಆಫ್ ಎ ಲೆಜೆಂಡ್' ಹಿಂದೂ ಮಹಾಕಾವ್ಯವನ್ನು ಆಧರಿಸಿದ 2 ಭಾಗಗಳ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ ರೂಪಾಂತರವಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು 4,000 ಕೋಟಿ ರೂಪಾಯಿಗಳ ಬಜೆಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಎ.ಆರ್.ರೆಹಮಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ಹ್ಯಾನ್ಸ್ ಝಿಮ್ಮರ್ ಸಂಗೀತ ನೀಡಿದ್ದು, ದೃಶ್ಯ ಪರಿಣಾಮಗಳನ್ನು ಡಿಎನ್​ಇಜಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಿದೆ. ಚಿತ್ರದ ತಾರಾಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೈಕೇಯಿಯಾಗಿ ಲಾರಾ ದತ್ತಾ, ಮಂಥರೆಯಾಗಿ ಶೀಬಾ ಚಡ್ಡಾ, ಮಂಡೋದರಿಯಾಗಿ ಕಾಜಲ್ ಅಗರ್ವಾಲ್ ಮತ್ತು ಹನುಮಂತನಾಗಿ ಸನ್ನಿ ಡಿಯೋಲ್ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇವರಲ್ಲದೇ ಅರುಣ್ ಗೋವಿಲ್, ಶೋಭನಾ ಮತ್ತು ವಿವೇಕ್ ಒಬೆರಾಯ್ ಕೂಡಾ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಪಾತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: 'ರಾಮಾಯಣ' ಇಂದು ತೆರೆಗೆ: ಮೊದಲ ದಿನವೇ 150 ಕೋಟಿ ರೂ. ಗಳಿಸುವ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆ; ಅಂಕಿ-ಅಂಶಗಳು ಹೀಗಿವೆ!

ಪ್ರೈಮ್ ಫೋಕಸ್ ಸ್ಟುಡಿಯೋಸ್, ಡಿಎನ್‌ಇಜಿ ಮತ್ತು ಯಶ್ ಅವರ ಮಾನ್ಸ್ಟರ್ ಮೈಂಡ್ ಕ್ರಿಯೇಷನ್ಸ್ ಸಹಯೋಗದೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಸೆಂಟ್ರಲ್ ಬೋರ್ಡ್ ಆಫ್ ಫಿಲ್ಮ್ ಸರ್ಟಿಫಿಕೇಶನ್ 'ಯು' ಪ್ರಮಾಣಪತ್ರವನ್ನು ನೀಡಿದೆ. 195 (3 ಗಂಟೆ 15 ನಿಮಿಷ) ನಿಮಿಷಗಳ ರನ್​ಟೈಮ್​ ಹೊಂದಿದೆ. ಈ ಮಹಾಕಾವ್ಯದ ಎರಡನೇ ಭಾಗವು 2027ರಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿತ್ರಮಂದಿರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಯಾಗಲಿದೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಈ ರೆಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಲಿಸ್ಟ್​​ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂತಾರ, ಕೆಜಿಎಫ್​ 2ರ ನಂತರದ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರೇಮದ ಊರಲಿ: 40 ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗಳಿಸಿದ್ದಿಷ್ಟು!

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