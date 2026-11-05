Ramayana ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ: ಕಾಲಾತೀತ ಮಹಾಕಾವ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ನ್ಯಾಯ ಒದಗಿಸಿತೇ 'ರಾಮಾಯಣ' ಸಿನಿಮಾ? ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಿಷ್ಟು
ರಣ್ಬೀರ್ ಕಪೂರ್, ಸಾಯಿ ಪಲ್ಲವಿ ಮತ್ತು ಯಶ್ ಅಭಿನಯವನ್ನು, ಭವ್ಯ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಹಾಗೂ ಭಾವನಾತ್ಮಕ ಕಥಾ ನಿರೂಪಣೆಯನ್ನು ಬಹುತೇಕರು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅದೇ ವೇಳೆ, ಕೆಲವೇ ಕೆಲ ಮಂದಿ 'ರಾಮಾಯಣ'ದಲ್ಲಿನ ಸಣ್ಣಪುಟ್ಟ ನ್ಯೂನತೆಗಳನ್ನು ಎತ್ತಿ ತೋರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2026 at 10:07 AM IST
'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' Release: ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಬಹುನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ 'ರಾಮಾಯಣ: ರೈಸ್ ಆಫ್ ಎ ಲೆಜೆಂಡ್' ಇಂದು (ನವೆಂಬರ್ 5, ಗುರುವಾರ) ವಿಶ್ವಾದ್ಯಂತ ಚಿತ್ರಮಂದಿರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅದ್ಧೂರಿಯಾಗಿ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ನಿತೇಶ್ ತಿವಾರಿ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದ ಈ ಮಹಾಕಾವ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ, ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ಸೂಪರ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ರಣ್ಬೀರ್ ಕಪೂರ್, ಸೀತಾ ದೇವಿಯ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಹುಭಾಷೆಯ ಬೇಡಿಕೆಯ ನಟಿ ಸಾಯಿ ಪಲ್ಲವಿ ಮತ್ತು ರಾವಣನ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಟ ಯಶ್ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಮಹತ್ವಾಕಾಂಕ್ಷೆಯ ಯೋಜನೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಭಾರಿ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳಿದ್ದವು. ಅದರಂತೆ, ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಕುರಿತು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗತೊಡಗಿವೆ.
ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣ ವೇದಿಕೆ ಎಕ್ಸ್ (ಟ್ವಿಟರ್)ನಲ್ಲಿನ ಆರಂಭಿಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ, ಚಿತ್ರತಂಡ ತನ್ನ ಭವ್ಯ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳು, ಅಮೋಘ ಅಭಿನಯ ಮತ್ತು ಭಾವನಾತ್ಮಕ ಕಥಾಹಂದರದ ಮೂಲಕ ಬಹುತೇಕ ವೀಕ್ಷಕರನ್ನು ಮೆಚ್ಚಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.
#Ramayana Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) ABSOLUTE CINEMA! 🔥🔥🔥 A MONUMENTAL CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE! 🏹💥 Breathtaking visuals, extraordinary storytelling, goosebumps-inducing elevations and powerhouse performances from #RanbirKapoor, #Yash & #SaiPallavi! 🔥 A ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE! 👑 THE NEW INDUSTRY HIT OF INDIAN CINEMA! 💥💥 #Ramayana is HISTORY IN THE MAKING! 🔥— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 4, 2026
ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ಧ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ ವಿಮರ್ಶಕ ರಮೇಶ್ ಬಾಲಾ ಅವರು ರಾಮಾಯಣವನ್ನು 'ಪರಿಪೂರ್ಣ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಅನುಭವ' ಎಂದು ಕರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರು ಚಿತ್ರದ ಅದ್ಭುತ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳು, ಅಸಾಧಾರಣ ಕಥಾ ನಿರೂಪಣೆ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಪಾತ್ರವರ್ಗದ ಪ್ರಭಾವಶಾಲಿ ಅಭಿನಯವನ್ನು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೇ, ಈ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು 'ಒಂದು ಪೀಳಿಗೆಗೆ ಒಮ್ಮೆ ಮಾತ್ರ ಸಿಗುವಂತಹ ಥಿಯೇಟರ್ ಅನುಭವ' ಎಂದು ಬಣ್ಣಿಸಿರುವ ಅವರು, ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದಲ್ಲೇ ಒಂದು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲಾಗಬಲ್ಲದು ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
#RAMAYANA PART ONE Review: Not Just the Finest Cinematic Adaptation of the Epic, But an Extraordinary Experience! Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 (4.5 Stars) Adapting the Ramayana is one of the biggest challenges any filmmaker can take on. There are countless expectations, interpretations, opinions and sentiments attached to this story. Glad to note director Nitesh Tiwari handles the responsibility with remarkable conviction. He delivers a film that does justice to the story and gives us something we can genuinely be proud of. RAMAYANA has grandeur, emotion and an engaging narrative. The action sequences are slick, the world-building is impressive and the film has several moments that truly hit home. And I am already genuinely excited about Part Two now, which promises even more drama, conflict and epic battles (as many of us already know) Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram is excellent. He brings sincerity and conviction to the character and does complete justice to the role. Those who had doubts about his casting should definitely watch his performance. Sai Pallavi is exceptional as Maa Sita. There is a certain grace and divinity in her presence that makes her stand out. Yash as Ravana is terrific. His screen presence is commanding and he brings tremendous intensity to the character. Rakul Preet as Shurpanakha is a welcome addition and delivers a good supporting performance. Overall, the cast does justice to the characters they portray. I wasn’t really impressed with the songs, but the background score is outstanding. Especially during the emotional and action sequences, the music elevates the cinematic experience considerably. A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer have done a phenomenal job. On the flip side, some action sequences may seem lengthy but they don not at all mar the experience. Full marks to Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra for backing a project of this scale and ambition. Their conviction in the subject, the vision to bring together an international team and the sheer effort invested in realising this world deserve appreciation. Their belief in the project has clearly translated onto the screen. On the whole, RAMAYANA PART ONE is grand, emotional, engaging and visually spectacular. More importantly, it is a film that makes you feel proud of the scale of Indian cinema. A promising beginning to an epic that deserves to be experienced on the biggest screen possible. DON’T MISS IT IN CINEMAS! #RamayanaReview— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) November 4, 2026
ರಾಮಾಯಣದಷ್ಟು ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ಧ ಮತ್ತು ಪಾಲಿಸಬೇಕಾದ ಮಹಾಕಾವ್ಯವನ್ನು ಸಿನಿಮಾಗೆ ಅಳವಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಸವಾಲನ್ನು ಮತ್ತೊಬ್ಬ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರು ಎತ್ತಿ ತೋರಿಸಿದರು. ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ನಿತೇಶ್ ತಿವಾರಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿಯನ್ನು ದೃಢನಿಶ್ಚಯದಿಂದ ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ ಅವರು, ಚಿತ್ರವು ಭವ್ಯತೆ, ಭಾವನೆ ಮತ್ತು ಆಕರ್ಷಕ ನಿರೂಪಣೆಯನ್ನು ಬ್ಯಾಲೆನ್ಸ್ ಮಾಡುವಲ್ಲಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದರು. ಇನ್ನೂ, ಈ ವಿಮರ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಲಾವಿದರ ಅಭಿನಯಕ್ಕೂ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ. ರಣ್ಬೀರ್ ಕಪೂರ್ ಭಗವಾನ್ ರಾಮನ ಪಾತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಾಮಾಣಿಕತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಘನತೆಯನ್ನು ತಂದಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಶಂಸಿಸಲ್ಪಟ್ಟರೆ, ಸಾಯಿ ಪಲ್ಲವಿಯ ಸೀತೆಯ ಚಿತ್ರಣವನ್ನು ಆಕರ್ಷಕವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ವಿವರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಯಶ್ ಅವರ ಅಪ್ರತಿಮ ಸ್ಕ್ರೀನ್ ಪ್ರಸೆನ್ಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ರಾವಣನ ತೀವ್ರತೆಗಾಗಿ ಬಹುವಾಗಿ ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.
#RamayanaMovie was a surprise.. Particularly with the help of ai, they have nailed the Tamil lip sync perfectly.. Top production values and cg saves the movie which has a story we all know by heart.. Worth a big screen experience.. 3d was good too.. Full review in channel tomo #kakistalkies— Karthick Krishna (@karthickkrishna) November 4, 2026
ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಅಂಶಗಳು ಕೂಡಾ ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರ ಚರ್ಚೆಯ ವಿಷಯವಾಗಿವೆ. ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅನೇಕರು, ಚಿತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಳಸಲಾದ ಕಂಪ್ಯೂಟರ್-ಜನರೇಟೆಡ್ ಇಮೇಜರಿ ಮತ್ತು ಬೃಹತ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣದ ಆ್ಯಕ್ಷನ್ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಓರ್ವರು, ಕೃತಕ ಬುದ್ಧಿಮತ್ತೆಯ ಸಹಾಯದಿಂದ ತಮಿಳು ಭಾಷೆಯ ಲಿಪ್-ಸಿಂಕ್ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ನಿಖರವಾಗಿ ಮೂಡಿಬಂದಿರುವುದನ್ನು ವಿಶೇಷವಾಗಿ ಮೆಚ್ಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೇ ಅವರು ಈ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ಬಿಗ್ ಸ್ಕ್ರೀನ್ ಮೇಲೆಯೇ ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಬೇಕೆಂದು ಒತ್ತಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದು, 3ಡಿ ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತಿಯು ಬಹಳ ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿ ಮೂಡಿಬಂದಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Don’t mind the silly poster and negative early reaction.. #RamayanaMovie IS GREAT!! I was prepared to watch the dubbed version but thankfully they announced a few hours before the screening that they would be screening the original Hindi version instead (which is also longer!). I was incorrectly told there would be an intermission so I drank all my coke in the first hour and spent the entire second half wishing I didn’t. Back to the film… Wow! Bombastic, immense. Makes a Cecil B DeMille film look like an indie. Zimmer and A R Rahman are GOING FOR IT! A few spotty acting here and there and the opening is rough and reminded me of both Gods of Egypt and The Great Wall. Worry not. It gets much better than that when it embraces the drama and delivers some fantastic action scenes— Saulo Ferreira 🔜 GODZILLA MINUS ZERO!!! (@saulocferreira) November 3, 2026
ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಯು, ಈ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ಒಂದು ಬೃಹತ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ದೃಶ್ಯವೈಭವ ಎಂದು ಬಣ್ಣಿಸಿದೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಗೀತ ಸಂಯೋಜಕರಾದ ಎ.ಆರ್.ರೆಹಮಾನ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಹ್ಯಾನ್ಸ್ ಝಿಮ್ಮರ್ ಅವರ ಕೊಲಾಬರೇಶನ್ ಅನ್ನೂ ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದೆ. ಚಿತ್ರದ ಆ್ಯಕ್ಷನ್ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳಿಗೆ ಭಾವನಾತ್ಮಕ ಆಳ ಮತ್ತು ತೀವ್ರತೆಯನ್ನು ತುಂಬಿರುವ ಇವರ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಸಂಗೀತವು ವಿಶೇಷ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆಗೆ ಪಾತ್ರವಾಗಿದೆ.
#OneWordReview... #Ramayana: SPECTACULAR. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #JaiShriRam... You haven't witnessed anything as MAGNIFICENT on the #Indian screen before... Scale. Visuals. Emotions. And SOUL – #Ramayana has it all... A truly STUNNING cinematic experience. #RamayanaReview Does #Ramayana do justice to the timeless epic that holds a special place in the hearts of millions?... The answer is a BIG YES. Director #NiteshTiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of #Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil... Watertight screenwriting and an engrossing narrative keep you hooked throughout. You are captivated not merely by the awe-inspiring visuals and monumental scale, but also by the film's soul... That emotional and spiritual connect is what sets #Ramayana apart. There are several standout sequences that blend visual grandeur with devotion, drama, and deeply moving moments [no spoilers] – ⭐ The sequence between Brahma and Ravana in the beginning, followed by Ravana staking his claim on Lanka. ⭐ The forest fight between Lord Rama and the rakshasas. ⭐ The Sita Swayamvar. ⭐ The deeply emotional pre-interval portion featuring King Dashrath, Kaikeyi, and Lord Rama. ⭐ The action sequence between Ravana and his brother-in-law Vidyutjeev. ⭐ The Shurpanakha episode. ⭐ The Ravana - Jatayu fight on the Pushpaka Vimana. The songs, composed by #ARRahman, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, complementing the mood and emotional tone of the film. The background score by #HansZimmer and #ARRahman is terrific... It amplifies the drama, heightens the emotional impact, and lends the narrative a sweeping, larger-than-life quality. Academy Award-winning visual effects powerhouse #DNEG deserves distinction marks for its phenomenal work... They raise the bar, delivering one of the most breathtaking visual experiences ever witnessed on the #Indian screen. The action sequences deserve brownie points, too, combining scale, intensity, and spectacle... The production design is equally impressive, creating a world that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best of global cinema. #RanbirKapoor delivers a remarkable performance, portraying the character with grace, dignity, and quiet strength... His composed demeanour, expressive eyes, and effortless screen presence lend the character an aura of divinity. #SaiPallavi brings dignity and strength to her role, while her naturalistic performance lends tenderness and warmth to the emotional moments. #Yash is in superb form... His imposing screen presence and sheer intensity make him a formidable force, lending the antagonist the larger-than-life stature the character demands. #RavieDubey is excellent... He brings remarkable conviction and sincerity to the role... His earnest portrayal makes the character both engaging and endearing. #RakulPreet is first-rate, delivering a performance that is sure to make an impact. A lot has been said and written about #SunnyDeol's presence in the first part of #Ramayana... I won't reveal anything here – just watch the film! #ArunGovil is perfectly cast... It's wonderful to see him on the big screen after a gap. #Shobhana is excellent... #LaraDutta is superb... #VivekOberoi makes his presence felt... #SheebaChadha is effective... #AjinkyaDeo is solid. ⭐ Final word? #Ramayana is not merely a film... IT'S AN EXPERIENCE, a film that makes #India proud... An incredible cinematic achievement that is sure to captivate audiences across the world... Watch it on the largest screen possible! #NamitMalhotra deserves special appreciation for backing a film that matches international standards in scale, visual grandeur, and technical excellence. Already looking forward to the second part of #Ramayana, which arrives in #Diwali 2028.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026
ಅದಾಗ್ಯೂ, ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣವಾಗಿ ಟೀಕೆಗಳಿಂದ ಮುಕ್ತವಾಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಕೆಲವೊಂದಿಷ್ಟು ನ್ಯೂನ್ಯತೆಗಳೂ ಹೊರಬಿದ್ದಿವೆ. ಹೌದು, ವಿಮರ್ಶಕರೋರ್ವರು, ಚಿತ್ರದ ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಭಾಗಗಳು ಕಳಪೆಯಾಗಿವೆ ಮತ್ತು ಇವು 'ಗಾಡ್ಸ್ ಆಫ್ ಈಜಿಪ್ಟ್' ಹಾಗೂ 'ದಿ ಗ್ರೇಟ್ ವಾಲ್'ನಂತಹ ಸಿನಿಮಾಗಳನ್ನು ನೆನಪಿಸುತ್ತವೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇದೇ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲವೆಡೆ ನಟನಾ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊರತೆಯಿರುವುದನ್ನು ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಕಥೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಂತೆ ಚಿತ್ರ ಗಮನಾರ್ಹವಾಗಿ ಸುಧಾರಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಮತ್ತು ಕೆಲವು ಪ್ರಭಾವಶಾಲಿ ಸಾಹಸ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಒಳಗೊಂಡಿದೆ ಎಂದೂ ಹೇಳಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಸಂಗೀತದ ಬಗ್ಗೆಯೂ ಮಿಶ್ರ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿವೆ. ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಸಂಗೀತ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆಯನ್ನು ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದರೆ, ಹಾಡುಗಳು ಇನ್ನೂ ಉತ್ತಮವಾಗಿರಬಹುದಿತ್ತು ಎಂದು ಓರ್ವ ವಿಮರ್ಶಕರು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕೆಲ ಸಾಹಸ ಸನ್ನಿವೇಶಗಳು ಕೊಂಚ ದೀರ್ಘವಾಗಿದ್ದವೆಂದು ಹೇಳಲಾಗಿದೆಯಾದರೂ, ಅವು ಒಟ್ಟಾರೆ ವೀಕ್ಷಣೆಯ ಅನುಭವದ ಮೇಲೆ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಮುಖ್ಯ ಪಾತ್ರವರ್ಗದ ಹೊರತಾಗಿ, ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಣನ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ರವಿ ದುಬೆ ಮತ್ತು ಶೂರ್ಪನಖಿಯ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಕುಲ್ ಪ್ರೀತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಅವರ ಅಭಿನಯವೂ ಸಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಯನ್ನು ಪಡೆದಿವೆ.
ನಮಿತ್ ಮಲ್ಹೋತ್ರಾ ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಿರುವ 'ರಾಮಾಯಣ: ರೈಸ್ ಆಫ್ ಎ ಲೆಜೆಂಡ್' ಹಿಂದೂ ಮಹಾಕಾವ್ಯವನ್ನು ಆಧರಿಸಿದ 2 ಭಾಗಗಳ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ ರೂಪಾಂತರವಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು 4,000 ಕೋಟಿ ರೂಪಾಯಿಗಳ ಬಜೆಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಎ.ಆರ್.ರೆಹಮಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ಹ್ಯಾನ್ಸ್ ಝಿಮ್ಮರ್ ಸಂಗೀತ ನೀಡಿದ್ದು, ದೃಶ್ಯ ಪರಿಣಾಮಗಳನ್ನು ಡಿಎನ್ಇಜಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಿದೆ. ಚಿತ್ರದ ತಾರಾಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೈಕೇಯಿಯಾಗಿ ಲಾರಾ ದತ್ತಾ, ಮಂಥರೆಯಾಗಿ ಶೀಬಾ ಚಡ್ಡಾ, ಮಂಡೋದರಿಯಾಗಿ ಕಾಜಲ್ ಅಗರ್ವಾಲ್ ಮತ್ತು ಹನುಮಂತನಾಗಿ ಸನ್ನಿ ಡಿಯೋಲ್ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇವರಲ್ಲದೇ ಅರುಣ್ ಗೋವಿಲ್, ಶೋಭನಾ ಮತ್ತು ವಿವೇಕ್ ಒಬೆರಾಯ್ ಕೂಡಾ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಪಾತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: 'ರಾಮಾಯಣ' ಇಂದು ತೆರೆಗೆ: ಮೊದಲ ದಿನವೇ 150 ಕೋಟಿ ರೂ. ಗಳಿಸುವ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆ; ಅಂಕಿ-ಅಂಶಗಳು ಹೀಗಿವೆ!
ಪ್ರೈಮ್ ಫೋಕಸ್ ಸ್ಟುಡಿಯೋಸ್, ಡಿಎನ್ಇಜಿ ಮತ್ತು ಯಶ್ ಅವರ ಮಾನ್ಸ್ಟರ್ ಮೈಂಡ್ ಕ್ರಿಯೇಷನ್ಸ್ ಸಹಯೋಗದೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಸೆಂಟ್ರಲ್ ಬೋರ್ಡ್ ಆಫ್ ಫಿಲ್ಮ್ ಸರ್ಟಿಫಿಕೇಶನ್ 'ಯು' ಪ್ರಮಾಣಪತ್ರವನ್ನು ನೀಡಿದೆ. 195 (3 ಗಂಟೆ 15 ನಿಮಿಷ) ನಿಮಿಷಗಳ ರನ್ಟೈಮ್ ಹೊಂದಿದೆ. ಈ ಮಹಾಕಾವ್ಯದ ಎರಡನೇ ಭಾಗವು 2027ರಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿತ್ರಮಂದಿರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಯಾಗಲಿದೆ.
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಈ ರೆಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಲಿಸ್ಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂತಾರ, ಕೆಜಿಎಫ್ 2ರ ನಂತರದ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರೇಮದ ಊರಲಿ: 40 ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗಳಿಸಿದ್ದಿಷ್ಟು!