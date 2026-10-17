ನೇಹಾ ಬೋರಾ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ; ಸಿಜೆಪಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥಾಪಕ ದೀಪ್ಕೆ ಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ದೆಹಲಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು
ಲೆಹ್ರಾ ದೋ ತಿರಂಗಾ ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆ ಮುನ್ನವೇ ವಶಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದ ನೇಹಾ ಬೋರಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ದೆಹಲಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ಸಿಜೆಪಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥಾಪಕ ಅಭಿಜೀತ್ ದೀಪ್ಕೆ ಅವರನ್ನು ಬಂಧಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
By PTI
Published : October 17, 2026 at 8:26 AM IST
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಅಖಿಲ ಭಾರತ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ಸಂಘಟನೆಯ (ಎಐಎಸ್ಎ) ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷೆ ನೇಹಾ ಬೋರಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ಶನಿವಾರ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಿಜೆಪಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥಾಪಕ ಅಭಿಜೀತ್ ದೀಪ್ಕೆ ಅವರನ್ನು ಬಂಧಿಸಿದ್ದು, ವಿಶೇಷ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ಮ್ಯಾಜಿಸ್ಟ್ರೇಟ್ (ಎಸ್ಇಎಂ) ನ್ಯಾಯಾಲಯದ ಮುಂದೆ ಇಂದು ಹಾಜರುಪಡಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ ಎಂದು ದೆಹಲಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಕನ್ನಾಟ್ ಪ್ಲೇಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ 'ಲೆಹ್ರಾ ದೋ ತಿರಂಗಾ' ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಾ ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆ ಮುನ್ನವೇ ಇಬ್ಬರನ್ನೂ ಮುನ್ನೆಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ಕ್ರಮವಾಗಿ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ವಶಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದರು.
#WATCH | Delhi: AISA National President Neha Bora says, "Law and order are being flouted in every possible way. Ordinary citizens are treated as if they were hardened criminals, a practice that has persisted in this country for a long time. The current movement has clearly exposed how people are being detained, whether during the day or in the evening, held in custody throughout the night, and only released the following morning or evening. Under what authority is this justified? By what law or order is it permissible to keep detainees held in custody all night long? Legally, individuals, especially women, ought to be released after sunset, yet this is not happening. Furthermore, there is a new narrative being pushed, one of chaos and anarchy. What kind of chaos and anarchy? The one you unleashed in Central Delhi? The people of Delhi cannot even breathe a sigh of relief; whichever route they take to get to work, they find it blocked. You are spreading chaos and anarchy across the nation. Please, spare the people of India. Impeach Gyanesh Kumar and halt SIR, so that the ordinary citizens of this country can breathe a sigh of relief, feel at ease, and have their voting rights ensured." She adds, "They (Police) demanded my name, address, and other details. For a long time, they wouldn't even let me speak or consult with a legal advisor (lawyer). Our lawyers spent 5–6 hours trying to reach me; it was only after we managed to call them that they were finally allowed to meet me. These are the kinds of things these people have been doing for a long time."— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026
ದೆಹಲಿ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಕಾಯ್ದೆಯ ಸೆಕ್ಷನ್ 65 ರ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳನ್ನು ಪೂರ್ಣಗೊಳಿಸಿದ ನಂತರ ಬೋರಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಆದರೆ ಬಿಎನ್ಎಸ್ಎಸ್ ಸೆಕ್ಷನ್ 126 ಮತ್ತು 170 ರ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ದೀಪ್ಕೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ನಂತರ ದೀಪ್ಕೆ ಅವರನ್ನು ಬಂಧಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಎಸ್ಇಎಂ ನ್ಯಾಯಾಲಯದ ಮುಂದೆ ಇಂದು ಹಾಜರುಪಡಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ ಎಂದು ಎಂದು ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿವೆ.
ಲೆಹ್ರಾ ದೋ ತಿರಂಗಾ' ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಾ ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆ ಮುನ್ನವೇ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ಬೋರಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ಮಂಡಿ ಹೌಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ವಶಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆದೆವು. ಕನ್ನಾಟ್ ಪ್ಲೇಸ್ಗೆ ತೆರಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ದೀಪ್ಕೆ ಅವರನ್ನು ಝಂಡೆವಾಲನ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂಧಿಸಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಎಂದು ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿವೆ.
I have been released! @DelhiPolice release all detained protestors! Fighting for Democracy and the Constitution cannot be criminalised!— Neha (@neha_aisa) October 17, 2026
ನೇಹಾ ಬೋರಾ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್: ನನ್ನನ್ನು ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ವಶದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಾಕಾರರನ್ನು ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿ. ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂವಿಧಾನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಹೋರಾಡುವುದನ್ನು ಅಪರಾಧವೆಂದು ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಬಳಿಕ ನೇಹಾ ಬೋರಾ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಬೋರಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ವಶಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆದು, ದೆಹಲಿಯಾದ್ಯಂತ ಐದು ಗಂಟೆಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಒಂದು ಸ್ಥಳದಿಂದ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಸ್ಥಳಕ್ಕೆ ಕರೆದೊಯ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಂತರ ಆರ್ಕೆ ಪುರಂ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಠಾಣೆಗೆ ಕರೆದುಕೊಂಡು ಬಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ಸಂಘಟನೆ ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದೆ.
ವಕೀಲರು ಮಧ್ಯರಾತ್ರಿ ಆರ್ಕೆ ಪುರಂ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಠಾಣೆಗೆ ತಲುಪಿದ್ರೂ ಬೋರಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿ ಮಾಡಲು ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ದೂರಿದೆ.
ಯಾವಾಗ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟಪಡಿಸಿಲ್ಲ. ಕಳೆದ ಕೆಲವು ದಿನಗಳಿಂದ ಅವರು ಅಸ್ವಸ್ಥರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆಂದು ತಿಳಿದಿದ್ದರೂ, ಅವರಿಗೆ ಔಷಧಿಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡಲು ನಿರಾಕರಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಗಂಭೀರ ಆರೋಫ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
ಕಾನೂನು ಮತ್ತು ಸುವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ ಕಾಪಾಡಲು ಮತ್ತು ಸುಗಮ ಸಂಚಾರವನ್ನು ಖಚಿತಪಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಸುಮಾರು 150 ಜನರನ್ನು ವಶಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆದಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಮೂಲಗಳು ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಿವೆ.
ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಅಕ್ರಮ ಆರೋಪ ಮತ್ತು ಸಿಇಸಿ ಜ್ಞಾನೇಶ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆಗೆ ಒತ್ತಾಯಿಸಿ ಸಿಜೆಪಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ ಮುಂದಾಗಿದೆ. ಅಂತೆಯೇ ಲೆಹ್ರಾ ದೋ ತಿರಂಗಾ ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆ ಆಯೋಜಿಸಿದ್ದ ಕನ್ನಾಟ್ ಪ್ಲೇಸ್ನ ಸೆಂಟ್ರಲ್ ಪಾರ್ಕ್ ಅನ್ನು ಭದ್ರತಾ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಸುತ್ತುವರೆದಿದ್ದು, ಭಾರೀ ಬಂದೋಬಸ್ತ್ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: 'ಲೆಹ್ರಾ ದೋ ತಿರಂಗಾ' ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ: ನೇಹಾ ಬೋರಾ, ಅಭಿಜೀತ್ ದಿಪ್ಕೆ, ಇತರರನ್ನು ವಶಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆದ ದೆಹಲಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು