ಸಿಜೆಪಿಯ 'ತ್ರಿವರ್ಣ ಧ್ವಜ' ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದ್ದ ಉದ್ಯಾನವನ ಬಂದ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ದೆಹಲಿ ಪಾಲಿಕೆ
ಸಿಜೆಪಿ ಇಂದು "ಲೆಹರಾ ದೋ ತಿರಂಗಾ" ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆ ಆಯೋಜಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ ಈ ಮುನ್ನವೇ ನವದೆಹಲಿ ಪಾಲಿಕೆಯ ಈ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ ಹೊರಬಿದ್ದಿದೆ.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 9:33 AM IST
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕಾಕ್ರೋಚ್ ಜನತಾ ಪಾರ್ಟಿಯು ಇಂದು "ಲೆಹ್ರಾ ದೋ ತಿರಂಗಾ" (ತ್ರಿವರ್ಣ ಧ್ವಜ ಹಾರಿಸುವ) ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆ ನಡೆಸಲಿದ್ದ ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಕನ್ನಾಟ್ ಪ್ಲೇಸ್ನ ಸೆಂಟ್ರಲ್ ಪಾರ್ಕ್ ಅನ್ನು ನವದೆಹಲಿ ಮಹಾನಗರ ಪಾಲಿಯು ಎರಡು ದಿನಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಬಂದ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆ ಹೊರಡಿಸಿದೆ.
"ಆಡಳಿತಾತ್ಮಕ ಕಾರಣಗಳಿಂದಾಗಿ, ಕನ್ನಾಟ್ ಪ್ಲೇಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಸೆಂಟ್ರಲ್ ಪಾರ್ಕ್ ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 16, ಮತ್ತು ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 17 ರಂದು ಬಂದ್ ಆಗಿರಲಿದ್ದು, ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರ ಪ್ರವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ಇಲ್ಲ" ನವದೆಹಲಿ ಪಾಲಿಕೆಯು ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.
📢 PUBLIC NOTICE | NDMC Please be informed that Central Park, Connaught Place, will remain closed to the general public on 16th October 2026 and 17th October 2026 due to administrative reasons. Visitors are requested to take note of the above. @CMODelhi @dwivedimk_ias @LokNiwasDelhi @kuljeetschahal— New Delhi Municipal Council Official (@tweetndmc) October 15, 2026
ಈ ಉದ್ಯಾನವನದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಜೆಪಿ ಇಂದು "ಲೆಹರಾ ದೋ ತಿರಂಗಾ" (ತ್ರಿವರ್ಣ ಧ್ವಜವನ್ನು ಹಾರಿಸಿ) ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆ ಆಯೋಜಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ ಈ ಮುನ್ನವೇ ನವದೆಹಲಿ ಪಾಲಿಕೆಯ ಈ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ ಹೊರಬಿದ್ದಿದೆ.
ಆದರೂ ಸಹ ಸಿಜೆಪಿಯ "ಲೆಹರಾ ದೋ ತಿರಂಗಾ" ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆಯ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಧ್ವಜವನ್ನು ಹಾರಿಸಲು ಮತ್ತು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗೀತೆಯನ್ನು ಹಾಡಲು ಸಣ್ಣ ಗುಂಪುಗಳಿಗೆ ಅನುಮತಿ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ದೆಹಲಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ 5 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಕನ್ನಾಟ್ ಪ್ಲೇಸ್ನ ಇನ್ನರ್ ಸರ್ಕಲ್ನ ಮಧ್ಯಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಈ ಉದ್ಯಾನವನದಲ್ಲಿ "ಲೆಹರಾ ದೋ ತಿರಂಗಾ" ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆಯನ್ನು ನಡೆಸುವುದಾಗಿ ಸಿಜೆಪಿ ಬುಧವಾರ ಘೋಷಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಆ ಬಳಿಕ ಇದೀಗ ಉದ್ಯಾನವನವನ್ನು ಮುಚ್ಚುವ ಕುರಿತು NDMC ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆ ಹೊರಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಗುರುವಾರ ನಡೆದ ಪತ್ರಿಕಾಗೋಷ್ಠಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಸಿಜೆಪಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥಾಪಕ ಅಭಿಜೀತ್ ದೀಪ್ಕೆ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಧ್ವಜವನ್ನು ಹಿಡಿದುಕೊಂಡು ಲೆಹರಾ ದೋ ತಿರಂಗಾ ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಳ್ಳುವಂತೆ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು. ಎಲ್ಲ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ನಾಗರಿಕ ಸಮಾಜದ ಗುಂಪುಗಳು ತಮ್ಮ ಸಿದ್ಧಾಂತಗಳನ್ನು ಬದಿಗಿಟ್ಟು, ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟಾಗಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿ. ಮತದಾನದ ಹಕ್ಕು ಉಳಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳದಿದ್ದರೆ, ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವವನ್ನೂ ಉಳಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಾಗುವುದಿಲ್ಲ," ಎಂದು ದೀಪ್ಕೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು.
#WATCH | Delhi: DCP PRO Neha Yadav says, "On October 16, 2026, the CJP issued an appeal to the general public via social media and a press conference to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5:00 PM, carrying the national tricolor flag. The Aam Aadmi Party has also urged its workers, supporters, and the general public to join this protest and attend in large numbers. Given the current security and law-and-order situation, a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is already in effect in Connaught Place and its surrounding areas, aimed at maintaining peace and order and ensuring the safety of individuals as well as public and private property. The NDMC has informed the Delhi Police, via a formal letter, that Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17 due to administrative reasons. The NDMC has further requested the Delhi Police to make appropriate security arrangements for this significant and sensitive public park and to prevent any unauthorized individuals from entering. Various trade and market associations in and around Connaught Place have submitted requests seeking protection for their shops and establishments against disruptive elements and unlawful gatherings. They state that such activities are adversely affecting their businesses, particularly during the current festive season... Delhi Police appeals to protesters and the general public not to participate in any gathering that violates the orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which is currently in force. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those who violate these orders. The Delhi Police urges everyone to refrain from disrupting the peace and order established in the area and to avoid creating a situation that could hinder the operations of local businesses and shopkeepers. However, the Delhi Police may consider making arrangements to permit a select group of individuals to gather at a suitable location for the purpose of carrying the national flag and singing the national anthem."— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026
ಮುಖ್ಯ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯುಕ್ತ ಜ್ಞಾನ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರ ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆಗೆ ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸಿ ಘೋಷಣೆಗಳನ್ನು ಕೂಗುತ್ತಾ ಜಂತರ್ ಮಂತರ್ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿದ್ದ ಸಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕರಾದ ಸೌರವ್ ದಾಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಅಶುತೊಷ್ ರಂಕಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ಬಂಧಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಬಳಿಕ ಇವರನ್ನು ಐದು ದಿನಗಳ ನ್ಯಾಯಾಂಗ ಬಂಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಕಳುಹಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆಗೆ ಸಿಜೆಪಿ ಕರೆ ನೀಡಿದೆ.
ಈ ವಾರದ ಆರಂಭದ್ಲಲೇ ದೆಹಲಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು, ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಗೆ ನಿಗದಿಪಡಿಸಿದ ಸ್ಥಳಗಳ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯಿಂದ ಜಂತರ್ ಮಂತರ್ ಅನ್ನು ತೆಗೆದುಹಾಕಿದ್ದರು. ಇದನ್ನು ಸಿಜೆಪಿ ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿ ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿದೆ.
ಕನ್ನಾಟ್ ಪ್ಲೇಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಜಂತರ್ ಮಂತರ್ ಸುತ್ತಮುತ್ತ ಭಾರಿ ಭದ್ರತಾ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಗಳನ್ನು ಕಲ್ಪಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ರಾಜಧಾನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಅರೆಸೇನಾ ಪಡೆಗಳ ಹಲವು ತುಕಡಿಗಳನ್ನು ನಿಯೋಜಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ, ಕಾನೂನು ಸುವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯನ್ನು ಕಾಪಾಡಲು ಮತ್ತು ಯಾವುದೇ ಅಹಿತಕರ ಘಟನೆಗಳು ನಡೆಯದಂತೆ ತಡೆಯಲು, ಆಯಕಟ್ಟಿನ ಸ್ಥಳಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಯನ್ನು ನಿಯೋಜಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಬ್ಯಾರಿಕೇಡ್ಗಳನ್ನು ಅಳವಡಿಸಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಾಕಾರರು ಮತ್ತು ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರ ಓಡಾಟವನ್ನು ನಿಯಂತ್ರಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು. ಕನ್ನಾಟ್ ಪ್ಲೇಸ್ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಗೆ ನಿಗದಿಪಡಿಸಿದ ಸ್ಥಳವಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಹಿರಿಯ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಜಂತರ್ ಮಂತರ್ ಅನ್ನು ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಗೆ ನಿಗದಿಪಡಿಸಿದ ಸ್ಥಳಗಳ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯಿಂದ ತೆಗೆದುಹಾಕಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಾಕಾರರು ಅಗತ್ಯ ಅನುಮತಿಯನ್ನು ಪಡೆದ ನಂತರ ರಾಮ್ಲೀಲಾ ಮೈದಾನ, ಬುರಾರಿ ಮೈದಾನ ಅಥವಾ ಸಿಬಿಡಿ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಗಳನ್ನು ನಡೆಸಬಹುದು ಎಂದು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:
ಎಸ್ಐಆರ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಒಕ್ಕೂಟ ನಾಯಕರ ಅರ್ಜಿ; ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಚು. ಆಯೋಗಕ್ಕೆ ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ನೋಟಿಸ್