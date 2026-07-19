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ಜಮ್ಮು-ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೇಘಸ್ಫೋಟ, ಭೂಕುಸಿತ: ಒಂದೇ ಕುಟುಂಬದ 8 ಮಂದಿ ಸೇರಿ 17 ಜನ ಸಾವು

ಕೇಂದ್ರಾಡಳಿತ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆ ಅವಾಂತರ- ಪೂಂಚ್​, ರಾಜೌರಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ- ಭೂಕುಸಿತದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿದ ಕೊಚ್ಚಿ ಹೋದ ಮನೆಗಳು- ದೆಹಲಿಯಿಂದ ಜಮ್ಮುವಿಗೆ ಹಿಂತಿರುಗಿದ ಸಿಎಂ ಒಮರ್​ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ.

RAINS WREAK HAVOC
ರಾಜೌರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರವಾಹದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿ ಜನರ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Karnataka Team

Published : July 19, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST

1 Min Read
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ಶ್ರೀನಗರ (ಜಮ್ಮು-ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ): ಕೇಂದ್ರಾಡಳಿತ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ವರುಣರಾಯ ಅರ್ಭಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾನೆ. ಶನಿವಾರ ಮತ್ತು ಭಾನುವಾರದ ಮಧ್ಯರಾತ್ರಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಪಿರ್ ಪಂಜಾಲ್ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಠಾತ್ ಪ್ರವಾಹ ಮತ್ತು ಮೇಘಸ್ಫೋಟ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿ ಒಂದೇ ಕುಟುಂಬದ 8 ಮಂದಿ ಸೇರಿ 17 ಜನರು ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ದುರ್ಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹಲವು ಕಾಣೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ದುರಂತದ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ಗಮನಿಸಿದರೆ, ಸಾವಿನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ ಇದೆ.

ಧಾರಾಕಾರ ಮಳೆಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಗಡಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಭೂಕುಸಿತ ಮತ್ತು ಹಠಾತ್ ಪ್ರವಾಹ ಉಂಟಾಗಿದೆ. ಪೂಂಚ್ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಸುರಂಕೋಟ್ ತಹಸಿಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಭೀಕರ ವಿನಾಶ ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಅಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಸಾವುನೋವುಗಳು ಸಂಭವಿಸಿವೆ. ನಿರಂತರವಾಗಿ ಸುರಿಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಮಳೆ ಮತ್ತು ರಸ್ತೆಗಳಿಂದ ಹಾನಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಗೆ ತೊಡಕಾಗಿದೆ.

ಇದುವರೆಗೆ 16 ಶವಗಳನ್ನು ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿವೆ. ಮಹಿಳೆ, ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಶವಗಳೂ ಇವೆ. ಹಲವರು ಕಾಣೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಭೀಕರವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಸಾವಿನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಬಹುದು ಎಂದು ಪೂಂಚ್ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಉನ್ನತ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ಈಟಿವಿ ಭಾರತ್​ಗೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕಳೆದ 24 ಗಂಟೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪೂಂಚ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ 77 ಮಿಮೀ ಮಳೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದರೆ, ರಾಜೌರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 103 ಮಿಮೀ ಮಳೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾನಮಾನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗಿಯಾಗಲು ದೆಹಲಿಗೆ ತೆರಳಿದ್ದ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಒಮರ್ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ ಅವರು ಮಳೆ ಅವಾಂತರದಿಂದಾಗಿ ಜಮ್ಮುವಿಗೆ ಹಿಂತಿರುಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮಳೆ ಮತ್ತು ಹಠಾತ್ ಪ್ರವಾಹ ಪೀಡಿತ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿನ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಲೆಫ್ಟಿನೆಂಟ್ ಗವರ್ನರ್ ಮನೋಜ್ ಸಿನ್ಹಾ ಅವರು ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದರು. ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತ ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳಿಗೆ ತಕ್ಷಣದ ಪರಿಹಾರ ಮತ್ತು ಸಹಾಯ ನೀಡುವಂತೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನ ನೀಡಿದರು.

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JAMMU KASHMIR
JK FLASH FLOOD
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RAINS WREAK HAVOC

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