Dual driver system 11mm ceramic-metal woofer + 6mm flat tweeter for deep bass and clear high notes

Dual DACs Separate digital-to-analog processing for the woofer and tweeter in each earbud

Hi-Res Wireless Audio High-resolution audio up to 24-bit / 192kHz with LHDC 5.0 support

3D audio Special surround sound with OnePlus 3D Audio technology

Golden Sound Personalization Creates an audio profile according to the user's ear shape

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Real-time adaptive ANC, up to 55dB noise reduction, up to 5500Hz range

Adaptive mode Automatic balancing of transparency and ANC according to environment

Call noise cancellation AI-enabled 3-mic system and anti-wind design

Bluetooth connectivity Strong connection with Steady Connect technology

Smart features AI translation, voice assistant shortcut

Design and comfort Minimalist design, only 4.7 grams per earbud, volume control with slide gesture

Game mode 47ms ultra-low latency, ideal for gaming

Battery performance 11 hours in earbuds, 45 hours total with charging case (with ANC off)

Fast charging Up to 11 hours of listening time in a 10-minute charge

Connectivity support Google Fast Pair, dual-device connection

Certification Certified for battery health by TÜV Rheinland