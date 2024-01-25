'ಫೈಟರ್' ರಿಲೀಸ್​: ಹೃತಿಕ್​-ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂತು ಸಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ

ಹೃತಿಕ್ ರೋಷನ್, ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಪಡುಕೋಣೆ ಅಭಿನಯದ 'ಫೈಟರ್' ಇಂದು ಚಿತ್ರಮಂದಿರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅದ್ಧೂರಿಯಾಗಿ ತೆರೆಕಂಡಿದೆ. ಸಿದ್ಧಾರ್ಥ್ ಆನಂದ್ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದ ಈ ಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಮಿಶ್ರ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಬಹುತೇಕ ಸಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕ ಸ್ಪಂದನೆ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದೆ. ವಿಮರ್ಶಕರು ಮತ್ತು ವೀಕ್ಷಕರು ಸಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ ಒದಗಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
#FighterReview - 🛩️🛩️🛩️🛩️/5️⃣— Gaurang S Dave (@g0high0rg0h0me) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
4 JETs out of 5.#Fighter is a gigantic bomb 💣 which will blast 💥 the Silver screens - East West North South.
Whatta bravura performance by #HrithikRoshan. Stellar act. #DeepikaPadukone standing shoulder to shoulder & their pairing - ufff -… pic.twitter.com/10vwA66l36
2023ರಲ್ಲಿ ಬ್ಲಾಕ್ಬಸ್ಟರ್ ಹಿಟ್ ಪಠಾಣ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಸಿದ್ಧಾರ್ಥ್ ಆನಂದ್ ಅವರ 2024 ಬಹುನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ಚಿತ್ರ ಅಂತಿಮವಾಗಿ ಇಂದು ತೆರೆಗಪ್ಪಳಿಸಿದೆ. ಇದೇ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಬಹುಬೇಡಿಕೆ ಕಲಾವಿದರಾದ ಹೃತಿಕ್ ರೋಷನ್ ಮತ್ತು ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಪಡುಕೋಣೆ ತೆರೆ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೇ ಅನಿಲ್ ಕಪೂರ್, ಕರಣ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಗ್ರೋವರ್ ಅವರಂತಹ ಹೆಸರಾಂತ ನಟರೂ ನಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಕಥೆ ಮತ್ತು ಕಲಾವಿದರ ಅಭಿನಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು, ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಉತ್ಸಾಹಿಗಳು #FighterReview ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಅಡಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
#Fighter is a MASTERPIECE and a MEGA BLOCKBUSTER Film filled with a lot of Action, Drama, emotions and full-on patriotism. From Hrithik performance to the direction Everything was so good about the movie. This will take the Box office by storm. Rating - 5/5 #FighterReview pic.twitter.com/RG1w74ZvN5— Renjeev Chithranjan (@RenjeevC) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#Fighter is a MASTERPIECE and a MEGA BLOCKBUSTER Film filled with a lot of Action, Drama, emotions and full-on patriotism. From Hrithik performance to the direction Everything was so good about the movie. This will take the Box office by storm. Rating - 5/5 #FighterReview pic.twitter.com/RG1w74ZvN5— Renjeev Chithranjan (@RenjeevC) January 25, 2024
ನೆಟಿಜನ್ಗಳು ಸಿನಿಮಾವನ್ನು 'ಬ್ಲಾಕ್ಬಸ್ಟರ್' ಎಂದು ವರ್ಣಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಚಿತ್ರ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಯಶಸ್ಸು ಕಾಣಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಬಲವಾಗಿ ನಂಬಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಫೈಟರ್ ಚಿತ್ರ ವಾರ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪಠಾಣ್ ನಂತರ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಸಿದ್ಧಾರ್ಥ್ ಆನಂದ್ ಅವರ ಸತತ ಮೂರನೇ ಬ್ಲಾಕ್ಬಸ್ಟರ್ ಆಗಿ ಹೊರಹೊಮ್ಮಲಿದೆ ಎಂಬರ್ಥದ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಎಕ್ಸ್ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ ಬಹುತೇಕ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಆಗಿ ಬಂದಿದೆ.
#FighterReview TILL INTERVAL.— AMIR ANSARI (@amirans934) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Engaging, and Captivating Screen Play, All of actors Acting is brilliant, #DeepikaPadukone is steal the show and #HrithikRoshan Is the USP of this movie, plot interesting, and Lord @justSidAnand Direction Clap Worthy, Winner #Fighter
⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/giO06G8y3k
ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು ಹೃತಿಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಅವರ ಪವರ್ಫುಲ್ ಅಭಿನಯಕ್ಕೆ ಬಹಳ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಆನ್ - ಸ್ಕ್ರೀನ್ ಸೀನ್ಸ್ ಅನ್ನು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಚಿತ್ರದ ನಿರೂಪಣೆ, ರೋಮಾಂಚಕ ಸಾಹಸ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳು, ಕಲಾವಿದರ ನಟನೆ ಸೇರಿ ಹಲವಾರು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಶಗಳನ್ನು ತಮ್ಮ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
#Fighter first half is impactful, mazdaar, entertaining, 300 cr for its first half is 100% confirmed, no doubt about. @justSidAnand has proved again that he is a brilliant film maker ... sure-fire blockbuster !!!— Javed (@iamjaved65) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Let's see if the second half is great, then 400 cr is confirmed . pic.twitter.com/CJstdY050b
ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರೊಬ್ಬರು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿ, "ಫೈಟರ್ ಒಂದು ಮಾಸ್ಟರ್ಪೀಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಮೆಗಾ ಬ್ಲಾಕ್ಬಸ್ಟರ್ ಫಿಲ್ಮ್. ಆ್ಯಕ್ಷನ್, ಡ್ರಾಮಾ, ಎಮೋಶನ್, ದೇಶಭಕ್ತಿಯಿಂದ ತುಂಬಿದೆ. ಹೃತಿಕ್ ಅಭಿನಯದಿಂದ ಹಿಡಿದು ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದವರೆಗೆ ಎಲ್ಲವೂ ಬಹಳ ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿದೆ. ಬಾಕ್ಸ್ ಆಫೀಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿರುಗಾಳಿ ಎಬ್ಬಿಸಲಿದೆ. ರೇಟಿಂಗ್ - 5/5" ಎಂದು ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
#Fighter: BLOCKBUSTER.— Captain Cool (@IamAlsoU) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Escapist cinema at its best... Aces: Hrithik and Deepika’s power-packed act and chemistry + dazzling action pieces + stunning visual appeal + ample thrills, twists, suspense. Dear BO, get ready for the typhoon. 🔥
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#FighterReview pic.twitter.com/rx8Zpy6JEm
ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರೊಬ್ಬರು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿ, ’’ಬ್ರಿಲಿಯಂಟ್! ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಸಿದ್ದಾರ್ಥ್ ಆನಂದ್ ಅವರು ಫೈಟರ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಹ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಕ್ ಬಾರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕಿಂಗ್ ಸೈಜ್ ಎಂಟರ್ಟೈನರ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾ. ವೈಮಾನಿಕ ಯುದ್ಧ, ಡ್ರಾಮಾ, ಎಮೋಶನ್ಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ದೇಶಭಕ್ತಿಯಿಂದ ತುಂಬಿದೆ. ಹೃತಿಕ್ ರೋಷನ್ ಅವರ ನಟನೆ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ. ಮಿಸ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಡಿ. ಹೃತಿಕ್ ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಆನ್ - ಸ್ಕ್ರೀನ್ ಕೆಮಿಸ್ಟ್ರಿ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಮೆರುಗು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಿದೆ. ಅನಿಲ್ ಕಪೂರ್ ಎಂದಿನಂತೆ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ. ಪೋಷಕ ಪಾತ್ರವರ್ಗ ತಮ್ಮ ಪಾತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿಂಚಿದೆ ಎಂಬರ್ಥದಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
#FighterReview - Mega Blockbuster.— FMOVIES 🎥 (@FMovie82325) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
The Chemistry between #HrithikRoshan & #DeepikaPadukone is literally Mind-blowing, action is Baap Level, VFX, Cinematography, BGM, Storyline and Lord @justSidAnand direction is Top Notch, Starting to End Goosebumps feel.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#Fighter pic.twitter.com/B4mlnq7AXM
ಮತ್ತೊಬ್ಬರು ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿ, "ಫೈಟರ್, ಬ್ಲಾಕ್ಬಸ್ಟರ್, ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ. ಹೃತಿಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಅವರ ಪವರ್ ಪ್ಯಾಕ್ಡ್ ಆ್ಯಕ್ಟ್, ಕೆಮಿಸ್ಟ್ರಿ, ಬೆರಗುಗೊಳಿಸುವಂತ ಆ್ಯಕ್ಷನ್ ಸೀನ್ಸ್, ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ರೋಚಕತೆಗಳು, ತಿರುವುಗಳು, ಸಸ್ಪೆನ್ಸ್ ಎಲ್ಲವೂ ಅದ್ಭುತ. ಬಾಕ್ಸ್ ಆಫೀಸ್ ತೂಫಾನ್ಗೆ ರೆಡಿಯಾಗಿ ಎಂದು ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಫೈಟರ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾ: ಎರಡೇ ದಿನಕ್ಕೆ ಅಡ್ವಾನ್ಸ್ ಬುಕ್ಕಿಂಗ್ನಲ್ಲಿ 1.8 ಲಕ್ಷ ಟಕೆಟ್ ಮಾರಾಟ
ಇನ್ನೊಬ್ಬ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರು ಸಿನಿಮಾವನ್ನು ಬ್ಲಾಕ್ಬಸ್ಟರ್ ಎಂದು ಕರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. "ಫೈಟರ್ ಮೆಗಾ ಬ್ಲಾಕ್ಬಸ್ಟರ್. ಹೃತಿಕ್ ರೋಷನ್ ಮತ್ತು ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಪಡುಕೋಣೆ ಕೆಮಿಸ್ಟ್ರಿ ಮೈಂಡ್ ಬ್ಲೋಯಿಂಗ್. ಆ್ಯಕ್ಷನ್ ಅದ್ಭುತ. ವಿಎಫ್ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಛಾಯಾಗ್ರಹಣ, ಬಿಜಿಎಂ, ಕಥಾಹಂದರ, ನಿರ್ದೇಶನ ಎಲ್ಲವೂ ಅದ್ಭುತ'' ಎಂಬರ್ಥದಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: 'ಕಬ್ಜ ಸಿನಿಮಾದಿಂದ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ 20 ಕೋಟಿ ರೂ. ಟ್ಯಾಕ್ಸ್ ಕಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೇನೆ': ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಆರ್ ಚಂದ್ರು
ಮಾರ್ಫ್ಲಿಕ್ಸ್ ಪಿಕ್ಚರ್ಸ್ ಸಹಯೋಗದೊಂದಿಗೆ ವಯಾಕಾಮ್ 18 ಸ್ಟುಡಿಯೋಸ್ ಈ ಸಿನಿಮಾವನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು, ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸಶಸ್ತ್ರ ಪಡೆಗಳ ಶೌರ್ಯ, ತ್ಯಾಗ ಮತ್ತು ದೇಶಭಕ್ತಿಗೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಗೌರವ ಎಂದು ಬಿಂಬಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಚಿತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕರಣ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಗ್ರೋವರ್ ಮತ್ತು ಅಕ್ಷಯ್ ಒಬೆರಾಯ್ ಕೂಡ ನಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.