'ಫೈಟರ್' ರಿಲೀಸ್​: ಹೃತಿಕ್​-ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂತು ಸಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ

By ETV Bharat Karnataka Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

Fighter X Review: ಸಿದ್ಧಾರ್ಥ್ ಆನಂದ್ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದ ಫೈಟರ್​ ಸಿನಿಮಾವನ್ನು ಸಿನಿಪ್ರಿಯರು ಬಹಳ ಅದ್ದೂರಿಯಾಗಿ ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಹೃತಿಕ್ ರೋಷನ್, ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಪಡುಕೋಣೆ ಅಭಿನಯದ 'ಫೈಟರ್' ಇಂದು ಚಿತ್ರಮಂದಿರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅದ್ಧೂರಿಯಾಗಿ ತೆರೆಕಂಡಿದೆ. ಸಿದ್ಧಾರ್ಥ್ ಆನಂದ್ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದ ಈ ಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಮಿಶ್ರ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಬಹುತೇಕ ಸಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕ ಸ್ಪಂದನೆ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದೆ. ವಿಮರ್ಶಕರು ಮತ್ತು ವೀಕ್ಷಕರು ಸಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ ಒದಗಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

2023ರಲ್ಲಿ ಬ್ಲಾಕ್​ಬಸ್ಟರ್ ಹಿಟ್​ ಪಠಾಣ್​ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಸಿದ್ಧಾರ್ಥ್ ಆನಂದ್ ಅವರ 2024 ಬಹುನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ಚಿತ್ರ ಅಂತಿಮವಾಗಿ ಇಂದು ತೆರೆಗಪ್ಪಳಿಸಿದೆ. ಇದೇ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಬಹುಬೇಡಿಕೆ ಕಲಾವಿದರಾದ ಹೃತಿಕ್ ರೋಷನ್ ಮತ್ತು ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಪಡುಕೋಣೆ ತೆರೆ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೇ ಅನಿಲ್​ ಕಪೂರ್​, ಕರಣ್​ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಗ್ರೋವರ್ ಅವರಂತಹ ಹೆಸರಾಂತ ನಟರೂ ನಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಕಥೆ ಮತ್ತು ಕಲಾವಿದರ ಅಭಿನಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು, ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಉತ್ಸಾಹಿಗಳು #FighterReview ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್​​ಟ್ಯಾಗ್​​ ಅಡಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

  • #Fighter is a MASTERPIECE and a MEGA BLOCKBUSTER Film filled with a lot of Action, Drama, emotions and full-on patriotism. From Hrithik performance to the direction Everything was so good about the movie. This will take the Box office by storm. Rating - 5/5 #FighterReview pic.twitter.com/RG1w74ZvN5

    — Renjeev Chithranjan (@RenjeevC) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ನೆಟಿಜನ್‌ಗಳು ಸಿನಿಮಾವನ್ನು 'ಬ್ಲಾಕ್‌ಬಸ್ಟರ್' ಎಂದು ವರ್ಣಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಚಿತ್ರ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಯಶಸ್ಸು ಕಾಣಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಬಲವಾಗಿ ನಂಬಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಫೈಟರ್​​ ಚಿತ್ರ ವಾರ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪಠಾಣ್ ನಂತರ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಸಿದ್ಧಾರ್ಥ್ ಆನಂದ್ ಅವರ ಸತತ ಮೂರನೇ ಬ್ಲಾಕ್​​ಬಸ್ಟರ್ ಆಗಿ ಹೊರಹೊಮ್ಮಲಿದೆ ಎಂಬರ್ಥದ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಎಕ್ಸ್​​ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ ಬಹುತೇಕ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್​ ಆಗಿ ಬಂದಿದೆ.

ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು ಹೃತಿಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಅವರ ಪವರ್​ಫುಲ್​​ ಅಭಿನಯಕ್ಕೆ ಬಹಳ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಆನ್ - ಸ್ಕ್ರೀನ್ ಸೀನ್ಸ್​​ ಅನ್ನು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಚಿತ್ರದ ನಿರೂಪಣೆ, ರೋಮಾಂಚಕ ಸಾಹಸ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳು, ಕಲಾವಿದರ ನಟನೆ ಸೇರಿ ಹಲವಾರು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಶಗಳನ್ನು ತಮ್ಮ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

  • #Fighter first half is impactful, mazdaar, entertaining, 300 cr for its first half is 100% confirmed, no doubt about. @justSidAnand has proved again that he is a brilliant film maker ... sure-fire blockbuster !!!

    Let's see if the second half is great, then 400 cr is confirmed . pic.twitter.com/CJstdY050b

    — Javed (@iamjaved65) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರೊಬ್ಬರು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿ, "ಫೈಟರ್ ಒಂದು ಮಾಸ್ಟರ್​​​ಪೀಸ್​ ಮತ್ತು ಮೆಗಾ ಬ್ಲಾಕ್‌ಬಸ್ಟರ್ ಫಿಲ್ಮ್. ಆ್ಯಕ್ಷನ್, ಡ್ರಾಮಾ, ಎಮೋಶನ್​, ದೇಶಭಕ್ತಿಯಿಂದ ತುಂಬಿದೆ. ಹೃತಿಕ್ ಅಭಿನಯದಿಂದ ಹಿಡಿದು ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದವರೆಗೆ ಎಲ್ಲವೂ ಬಹಳ ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿದೆ. ಬಾಕ್ಸ್​​ ಆಫೀಸ್​ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿರುಗಾಳಿ ಎಬ್ಬಿಸಲಿದೆ. ರೇಟಿಂಗ್ - 5/5" ಎಂದು ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

  • #Fighter: BLOCKBUSTER.
    Escapist cinema at its best... Aces: Hrithik and Deepika’s power-packed act and chemistry + dazzling action pieces + stunning visual appeal + ample thrills, twists, suspense. Dear BO, get ready for the typhoon. 🔥

    Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#FighterReview pic.twitter.com/rx8Zpy6JEm

    — Captain Cool (@IamAlsoU) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರೊಬ್ಬರು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿ, ’’ಬ್ರಿಲಿಯಂಟ್! ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಸಿದ್ದಾರ್ಥ್ ಆನಂದ್ ಅವರು ಫೈಟರ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಹ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಕ್ ಬಾರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕಿಂಗ್​ ಸೈಜ್​ ಎಂಟರ್‌ಟೈನರ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾ. ವೈಮಾನಿಕ ಯುದ್ಧ, ಡ್ರಾಮಾ, ಎಮೋಶನ್ಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ದೇಶಭಕ್ತಿಯಿಂದ ತುಂಬಿದೆ. ಹೃತಿಕ್​ ರೋಷನ್​ ಅವರ ನಟನೆ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ. ಮಿಸ್​ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಡಿ. ಹೃತಿಕ್​ ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಆನ್ - ಸ್ಕ್ರೀನ್ ಕೆಮಿಸ್ಟ್ರಿ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಮೆರುಗು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಿದೆ. ಅನಿಲ್ ಕಪೂರ್ ಎಂದಿನಂತೆ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ. ಪೋಷಕ ಪಾತ್ರವರ್ಗ ತಮ್ಮ ಪಾತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿಂಚಿದೆ ಎಂಬರ್ಥದಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮತ್ತೊಬ್ಬರು ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿ, "ಫೈಟರ್, ಬ್ಲಾಕ್‌ಬಸ್ಟರ್, ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ. ಹೃತಿಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಅವರ ಪವರ್​ ಪ್ಯಾಕ್ಡ್ ಆ್ಯಕ್ಟ್, ಕೆಮಿಸ್ಟ್ರಿ, ಬೆರಗುಗೊಳಿಸುವಂತ ಆ್ಯಕ್ಷನ್ ಸೀನ್ಸ್, ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ರೋಚಕತೆಗಳು, ತಿರುವುಗಳು, ಸಸ್ಪೆನ್ಸ್ ಎಲ್ಲವೂ ಅದ್ಭುತ. ಬಾಕ್ಸ್ ಆಫೀಸ್​​ ತೂಫಾನ್​ಗೆ ರೆಡಿಯಾಗಿ ಎಂದು ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇನ್ನೊಬ್ಬ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರು ಸಿನಿಮಾವನ್ನು ಬ್ಲಾಕ್​ಬಸ್ಟರ್ ಎಂದು ಕರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. "ಫೈಟರ್​ ಮೆಗಾ ಬ್ಲಾಕ್​ಬಸ್ಟರ್. ಹೃತಿಕ್​ ರೋಷನ್​ ಮತ್ತು ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಪಡುಕೋಣೆ ಕೆಮಿಸ್ಟ್ರಿ ಮೈಂಡ್​ ಬ್ಲೋಯಿಂಗ್​. ಆ್ಯಕ್ಷನ್​ ಅದ್ಭುತ. ವಿಎಫ್​ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಛಾಯಾಗ್ರಹಣ, ಬಿಜಿಎಂ, ಕಥಾಹಂದರ, ನಿರ್ದೇಶನ ಎಲ್ಲವೂ ಅದ್ಭುತ'' ಎಂಬರ್ಥದಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮಾರ್ಫ್ಲಿಕ್ಸ್ ಪಿಕ್ಚರ್ಸ್ ಸಹಯೋಗದೊಂದಿಗೆ ವಯಾಕಾಮ್ 18 ಸ್ಟುಡಿಯೋಸ್​ ಈ ಸಿನಿಮಾವನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು, ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸಶಸ್ತ್ರ ಪಡೆಗಳ ಶೌರ್ಯ, ತ್ಯಾಗ ಮತ್ತು ದೇಶಭಕ್ತಿಗೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಗೌರವ ಎಂದು ಬಿಂಬಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಚಿತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕರಣ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಗ್ರೋವರ್ ಮತ್ತು ಅಕ್ಷಯ್ ಒಬೆರಾಯ್ ಕೂಡ ನಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಫೈಟರ್ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಹೃತಿಕ್ ರೋಷನ್ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಪಡುಕೋಣೆFighter X Review

