138 ಅಂಕ ಕುಸಿದ ಸೆನ್ಸೆಕ್ಸ್​: 24,435ಕ್ಕೆ ಇಳಿದ ನಿಫ್ಟಿ

Indian benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty50 ended Wednesday's choppy session to settle in the negative territory. The BSE Sensex shed 138.74 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 80,081.98.

Similarly, NSE Nifty50 dropped 36.60 points or 0.15 per cent to end at 24,435.50.

22 out of 30 constituents of BSE Sensex ended in red, dragged by Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, and Adani Ports, with losses extending up to 3.04 per cent. Conversely, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and HDFC Bank were among the 8 constituent stocks of Sensex that ended in green, with gains extending up to 4.95 per cent.

Among the broader indices, Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 settled with gains of 1.25 per cent and 0.64 per cent repectively, on Wednesday.

IT stocks outperformed in an otherwise weak market, with Nifty IT index ending higher by 2.38 per cent.

Among other sectoral indices, Financial Services, FMCG, Media, Consumer Durables, and PSU Bank managed to settle in green, while Auto, Pharma, Healthcare, and OMCs ended in red on Wednesday.

Conclusion: