ಮುಂಬೈ ಮೇಲೆ ಪಾಕ್‌ ಉಗ್ರರ ದಾಳಿಗೆ 16 ವರ್ಷ: ಹೋರಾಡಿ ಮಡಿದ ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ನಮನ

2011ರ ನವೆಂಬರ್ 26 ರಂದು ಮುಂಬೈ ನಗರಿ ಮೇಲೆ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಿ ಉಗ್ರರು ನಡೆಸಿದ ಅಮಾನವೀಯ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನೂರಾರು ಅಮಾಯಕರು ಪ್ರಾಣ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು. ಈ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಇಂದು 16 ವರ್ಷವಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ನಮನ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.

26/11 ಮುಂಬೈ ದಾಳಿಯ ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ನಮನ (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 4 minutes ago

ಮುಂಬೈ: 2008ರ ನವೆಂಬರ್ 26ರಂದು ಮುಂಬೈ ಮೇಲೆ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಿ ಉಗ್ರರು ನಡೆಸಿದ ಭೀಕರ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೋರಾಡಿ ಮಡಿದ ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಿಗೆ ಇಂದು ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಸಿ.ಪಿ.ರಾಧಾಕೃಷ್ಣ ಮತ್ತು ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಏಕನಾಥ್​ ಶಿಂಥೆ ಪುಷ್ಪನಮನ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿ, ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾಂಜಲಿ ಅರ್ಪಿಸಿದರು.

ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಮುಂಬೈನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಪೊಲೀಸ್​ ಆಯುಕ್ತರ ಕಚೇರಿ ಆವರಣದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಕ್ಕೆ ಉಪ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ದೇವೇಂದ್ರ ಫಡ್ನವೀಸ್​ ಮತ್ತು ಅಜಿತ್​ ಪವರ್​ ಕೂಡ ಹುತಾತ್ಮರ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಕ್ಕೆ ಗೌರವ ನಮನ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.

ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿರಿಯ ಪೊಲೀಸ್​​ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ಹಾಗು ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಡಿದ ಪೊಲೀಸ್​ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗಳ ಕುಟುಂಬಸ್ಥರೂ ಕೂಡ ಹಾಜರಿದ್ದು, ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.

2008ರ ನವೆಂಬರ್​ 26ರಂದು ಮುಂಬೈನ ಹಲವು ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಟಿತ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳಿಗೆ ನುಗ್ಗಿದ 10ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕರು ಮನಬಂದಂತೆ ಗುಂಡಿನ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದರು. ಈ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 166 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿ, 300 ಜನರು ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು.

ಸಮುದ್ರ ಮಾರ್ಗದ ಮೂಲಕ ಮುಂಬೈ ಹೊಕ್ಕ ಲಷ್ಕರ್-​​ಎ-ತೊಯ್ಬಾ ಸಂಘಟನೆಯ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಸಜ್ಜಿತ ಉಗ್ರರು, ತಾಜ್​ ಮಹಲ್​ ಪ್ಯಾಲೇಸ್​ ಹೋಟೆಲ್​, ಒಬೆರಾಯ್​​ ಟ್ರೈಡೆಂಟ್​ ಹೋಟೆಲ್​, ಸಿಎಸ್​ಟಿ ರೈಲ್ವೆ ಸ್ಟೇಷನ್​ ಮತ್ತು ನರಿಮನ್​ ಹೌಸ್​ನಲ್ಲಿ ಗುಂಡಿನ ಮಳೆ ಹರಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

ಈ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಜಾಗತಿಕವಾಗಿ ಖಂಡನೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿತ್ತು. ನಂತರದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ ತನ್ನ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದನಾ ನಿಗ್ರಹ ಕ್ರಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗಮನಾರ್ಹ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ ಮಾಡಿತು.

TAGGED:

MUMBAI TERROR ATTACK ANNIVERSARYMUMBAI TERROR ATTACK 2008TRIBUTES TO MARTYRSಮುಂಬೈ ದಾಳಿ ಕರಾಳ ನೆನಪುTRIBUTES TO MUMBAI MARTYRS

