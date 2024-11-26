ಮುಂಬೈ ಮೇಲೆ ಪಾಕ್‌ ಉಗ್ರರ ದಾಳಿಗೆ 16 ವರ್ಷ: ಹೋರಾಡಿ ಮಡಿದ ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ನಮನ

ಮುಂಬೈ: 2008ರ ನವೆಂಬರ್ 26ರಂದು ಮುಂಬೈ ಮೇಲೆ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಿ ಉಗ್ರರು ನಡೆಸಿದ ಭೀಕರ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೋರಾಡಿ ಮಡಿದ ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಿಗೆ ಇಂದು ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಸಿ.ಪಿ.ರಾಧಾಕೃಷ್ಣ ಮತ್ತು ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಏಕನಾಥ್ ಶಿಂಥೆ ಪುಷ್ಪನಮನ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿ, ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾಂಜಲಿ ಅರ್ಪಿಸಿದರು.
ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಮುಂಬೈನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತರ ಕಚೇರಿ ಆವರಣದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಕ್ಕೆ ಉಪ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ದೇವೇಂದ್ರ ಫಡ್ನವೀಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಅಜಿತ್ ಪವರ್ ಕೂಡ ಹುತಾತ್ಮರ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಕ್ಕೆ ಗೌರವ ನಮನ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays floral tributes to the Bravehearts at Martyrs' Memorial on the premises of the Police Commissioner's Office, on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. pic.twitter.com/NAsHgaaKcs— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024
ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿರಿಯ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ಹಾಗು ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಡಿದ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗಳ ಕುಟುಂಬಸ್ಥರೂ ಕೂಡ ಹಾಜರಿದ್ದು, ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar pay floral tributes to the Bravehearts at Martyrs' Memorial, on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. pic.twitter.com/qUkb7xEdkc— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024
2008ರ ನವೆಂಬರ್ 26ರಂದು ಮುಂಬೈನ ಹಲವು ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಟಿತ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳಿಗೆ ನುಗ್ಗಿದ 10ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕರು ಮನಬಂದಂತೆ ಗುಂಡಿನ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದರು. ಈ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 166 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿ, 300 ಜನರು ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು.
#WATCH | Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla pays floral tributes to the Bravehearts at Martyrs' Memorial, on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. pic.twitter.com/zLDhEtJQc0— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024
ಸಮುದ್ರ ಮಾರ್ಗದ ಮೂಲಕ ಮುಂಬೈ ಹೊಕ್ಕ ಲಷ್ಕರ್-ಎ-ತೊಯ್ಬಾ ಸಂಘಟನೆಯ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಸಜ್ಜಿತ ಉಗ್ರರು, ತಾಜ್ ಮಹಲ್ ಪ್ಯಾಲೇಸ್ ಹೋಟೆಲ್, ಒಬೆರಾಯ್ ಟ್ರೈಡೆಂಟ್ ಹೋಟೆಲ್, ಸಿಎಸ್ಟಿ ರೈಲ್ವೆ ಸ್ಟೇಷನ್ ಮತ್ತು ನರಿಮನ್ ಹೌಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಗುಂಡಿನ ಮಳೆ ಹರಿಸಿದ್ದರು.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani paid tribute at Leopold Cafe to the people who lost their lives in the Mumbai terror attack, on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.#NeverForget2611 pic.twitter.com/eYXE78Q5hU— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024
ಈ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಜಾಗತಿಕವಾಗಿ ಖಂಡನೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿತ್ತು. ನಂತರದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ ತನ್ನ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದನಾ ನಿಗ್ರಹ ಕ್ರಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗಮನಾರ್ಹ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ ಮಾಡಿತು.
