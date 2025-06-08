ETV Bharat / bharat

ರೈತನ ಮಗನಾಗಿ ಹುಟ್ಟಿ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಜಗತ್ತನ್ನಾಳಿದ ಕನಸುಗಾರ; ರಾಮೋಜಿ ಫಿಲ್ಮ್​ ಸಿಟಿ ಜನಕನ ನೆನಪು - RAMOJI RAO

Hyderabad: Starting life as a very ordinary person…he rose to become a towering figure of the Telugu people. His life was a saga of relentless struggle, each battle a lesson in victory. His thinking was ever-evolving. He was a continuous learner. A man capable of executing the work of a thousand hands and a thousand minds alone. A Bahubali in the world of institution building. A leader who inspired unwavering faith in his teams. He wielded truth as his weapon and challenged systems head-on.

Can one person achieve such diversity of accomplishments in a single lifetime? Can one man see such widespread success? The triumphant path of Ramoji Rao is truly astonishing.

Born into a humble farmer's family, he marched forward with undaunted dedication, growing into an institution himself. Some say everything he touched turned to gold. But few realize the depth of thought, strategy, struggle, effort, and perseverance behind each achievement. He had the talent to turn a stone into a gem, a rock into a sculpture. Ramoji Rao had the unique ability to transform even adverse situations into positive opportunities. His only mantra: keep moving forward without retreating, regardless of circumstances. No matter the field, he never stopped until reaching the pinnacle. He was a remarkable leader who could take an entire team along with his vision.

Waking up before dawn, he stood at the doorstep of opportunity and revolutionized the Telugu information landscape through Eenadu. He brought countless innovations to journalism and upheld the highest standards throughout his life. He etched an indelible mark in the history of Indian media. Colorful headlines, captivating photographs, district editions, full-outs, special pages, Vasundhara for women, Eenadu introduced them all. The Sunday supplement in book form was a sensation in itself. With initiatives like Chaduvu( Education), Sukhibhava, E-Nadu, Siri, E-Taram, Hi bujji, Makarandam, and Aha, Eenadu understood and catered to the needs of Telugu readers like no other.

From daily newspapers to weekly and monthly magazines, from multilingual TV channels to websites, Ramoji Rao used multiple platforms to enlighten society. His role in increasing public awareness, political consciousness, and knowledge among Telugu people is monumental. He brought otherwise unimaginable issues to the people’s forefront and awakened the Telugu society. He was the first to truly recognize the value of photographs in newspapers. He ensured they were natural without artificial lighting and sometimes personally selected pictures from thousands of options. The next day, such photos became the talk of the town, at the Rachabanda, and even in the Assembly. After him, no one mastered that art quite the same.

He turned newspapers into weapons in the hands of the people. He laid the path for major reforms in Telugu society. In 1983, he courageously declared support for the Telugu Desam Party, shaping the political destiny of the state. When that mission was fulfilled, he made it clear: he was with the people. Eenadu played a unique role in the democratic reforms of 1984. Whether it was content professionalism, reporting ethics, production quality, circulation, distribution, or advertising, Ramoji Rao established benchmarks in every domain. He insisted that merit and effort be the only standards in journalism and ran his newspaper in a way that avoided dependency on individuals.

He believed that while a person may grow old, a newspaper must never. It must stay ever fresh. Organizations unwilling to change perish, his warning was as valid for institutions as for individuals. What sustained Eenadu for over five decades was constant innovation and speed. He believed that a newspaper should go beyond just reporting. It should step up in times of crisis and take leadership. Thousands of journalists and professionals found their footing through his institutions. Most of India’s leading media professionals today, directly or indirectly, have roots in Eenadu or ETV. It’s no exaggeration to say that there’s hardly any Indian journalist untouched by his influence.

As editor of Eenadu, he was a fearless crusader. He never compromised on press freedom. He fought wherever media rights were challenged. As president of the Editors Guild of India, he played a vital role in protecting those freedoms. His journey in journalism began even before Eenadu with Annadata, a magazine deeply rooted in his agricultural background. It brought global agricultural insights to Telugu farmers.

The number of innovations Eenadu pioneered in journalism is countless. The way it reshaped television media is unmatched. Eenadu became a household staple reading it over morning coffee, watching ETV news during dinner, these became habits in Telugu homes. ETV’s 24-hour news channels maintained a unique style, free from sensationalism, staying close to reality. Channels like ETV Abhiruchui, ETV Health, ETV Life, ETV Plus, and Cinema added diversity. ETV Bala Bharat brought knowledge to children. Ramoji Rao pioneered regional language channels across India and built a robust news network through ETV Bharat.

His heart beat for the Telugu language. He was its modern-day champion. In an era of increasing English dominance, he promoted pure Telugu through print and broadcast. Monthlies Vipula and Chatura offered literature and Stories in easily understandable language. He published Telugu Velugu, Bala Bharatham, and even released a Telugu colloquial dictionary. He also ran Sitara magazine for cinema coverage and the English newspaper Newstime.

Public feedback was of utmost importance to him. He personally responded to criticisms, accepted valid ones, and corrected mistakes. Thousands still treasure letters bearing his signature. He gave equal attention to staff input reading and analyzing every word in detailed reports eager to uncover hidden gems of thought.

Margadarsi Ramoji Rao the man who elevated the chit fund business to corporate standards. Since 1962, Margadarsi has served millions in South India and is the No.1 chit fund in the country. Even when political powers targeted it unfairly, he stood firm. In an era when financial institutions were collapsing due to rumors, people’s trust in Margadarsi, and in Ramoji Rao, remained rock-solid.

His contributions to the food industry were equally groundbreaking. Priya Pickles turned a traditional household product into a global export brand. His entry into hospitality, through Dolphin Hotel in Visakhapatnam, set new benchmarks. Modernized over the years, Dolphin became one of the finest in the region, also hosting guests to Ramoji Film City.

Speaking of Film City, it was Ramoji Rao's dream project. Built on barren, rocky land far from the city, it has become a global symbol of cinematic excellence. “Come with a script, go with the final print”, a promise that became a reality at RFC. Hosting more than 3,000 films, it earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s largest film production center. It also houses serial and web series production. Today, nearly 15 lakh tourists visit RFC annually, a jewel in Hyderabad’s crown.

He redefined film production with Usha Kiran Movies in 1983, focusing on message-driven, wholesome entertainment. His films like Mayuri, Mounaporatam, and Pratighatana made history. Chitram and Nuvve Kavali proved that even low-budget films could earn massive success. He introduced hundreds of new stars and technicians. With the launch of ETV WIN, his group successfully entered OTT and also runs E-FM.

Words like “difficult” and “impossible” had no place in his vocabulary. He believed that life without challenges was empty. He took on challenges head-on and inspired everyone to do the same. With a single speech, he could turn the lazy into go-getters and the shy into confident speakers. He believed perseverance was more important than degrees. If he noticed a spark in someone, he nurtured and refined it. His leadership itself was a management school, his guidance, a masterclass.

Ramoji Rao was a tireless thinker. He grabbed opportunities, faced adversities with poise, and transformed himself into a giant banyan tree offering shelter to thousands. His influence on Telugu politics, media, and society over half a century is unparalleled. He created a business empire during his six-decade entrepreneurial journey impacting thousands of families. Only a few Indian businesspeople have had such a widespread footprint across sectors. In recognition of his immense contributions, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Vibhushan in 2016.

Ramoji Rao was a Karmayogi. He rose wherever there was change. He lit the lamp of knowledge wherever darkness loomed.He lived not just a life, but a legacy.