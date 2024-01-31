ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಬಳಿಕ ನಮ್ಮಿಂದಲೇ ಪೂರ್ಣ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಮಂಡನೆ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಲೋಕಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಳೆ (ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 01) ಮಧ್ಯಂತರ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಮಂಡನೆಯಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಬಳಿಕ ಪೂರ್ಣ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಮಂಡಿಸುವ ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯವನ್ನು ನಾವು ಅನುಸರಿಸಲಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಹೇಳಿದರು.
#WATCH | "We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full budget after the new government is formed," says PM Modi at the beginning of the interim Budget session of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/liw03YEgeQ— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
ಇಂದಿನಿಂದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಸಂಸತ್ ಭವನದ ಹೊರಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದವರನ್ನು ಉದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ದ್ರೌಪದಿ ಮುರ್ಮು ಅವರ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿತ್ತ ಸಚಿವೆ ನಿರ್ಮಲಾ ಸೀತಾರಾಮನ್ ಮಧ್ಯಂತರ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಮಂಡಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದರು.
#WATCH | Budget session | PM Narendra Modi says, "This time, Finance Minister of the country, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget with 'disha-nirdeshak baatein'. I am of the firm belief that the country is going ahead by crossing new heights of progress every day.… pic.twitter.com/p4slNGFvSu— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
ಹೊಸ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ರಚನೆಯಾದ ಬಳಿಕ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಮಂಡಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಈ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಒಂದು ರೀತಿ ಸ್ತ್ರೀ ಶಕ್ತಿಯ ಸಾಕ್ಷಾತ್ಕಾರದ ಹಬ್ಬವಾಗಿರಲಿದೆ. ಹೊಸ ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನ ಕಟ್ಟಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಕರೆದ ಮೊದಲ ಅಧಿವೇಶನದ ಕೊನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ, ಸಂಸತ್ತು ನಾರಿ ಶಕ್ತಿ ವಂದನ್ ಅಧಿನಿಯಮ್ ಅಡಿ ಸ್ತ್ರೀಯರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡಿತ್ತು. ಮಹಿಳೆಯರಿಗೆ ಲೋಕಸಭೆ, ರಾಜ್ಯ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರನೇ ಒಂದರಷ್ಟು ಮೀಸಲಾತಿ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸುವ ಸಂವಿಧಾನ ತಿದ್ದುಪಡಿ ಮಸೂದೆ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿಗಳ ಅಂಕಿತ ಪಡೆದು ಕಾಯ್ದೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಅಷ್ಟೇ ಅಲ್ಲದೇ, ಜನವರಿ 26ರಂದು ದೇಶವು ಸ್ತ್ರೀ ಶಕ್ತಿ, ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ, ಶೌರ್ಯವನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶಿಸಿತು ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ನಾವು ನೋಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಇದೆಲ್ಲವನ್ನೂ ಗಮನಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರೆ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ದ್ರೌಪದಿ ಮುರ್ಮು ಅವರ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶನ ಮತ್ತು ನಿರ್ಮಲಾ ಸೀತಾರಾಮನ್ ಅವರು ಮಂಡಿಸುವ ಮಧ್ಯಂತರ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಒಂದು ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಾರಿಶಕ್ತಿಯ ಹಬ್ಬವಾಗಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಬಣ್ಣಿಸಿದರು.
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament building.— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament building.— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಸಚಿವೆ ನಿರ್ಮಲಾ ಸೀತಾರಾಮನ್ ‘ದಿಶಾ-ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ್ ಬಾತೇನ್’ ಮೂಲಕ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಮಂಡಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪ್ರತಿ ದಿನವೂ ಪ್ರಗತಿಯ ಹೊಸ ಎತ್ತರಗಳನ್ನು ದಾಟುವ ಮೂಲಕ ದೇಶ ಮುನ್ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ದೃಢ ನಂಬಿಕೆ ನನಗಿದೆ. ಸರ್ವತೋಮುಖ ಮತ್ತು ಎಲ್ಲರನ್ನೂ ಒಳಗೊಳ್ಳುವ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಸಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಜನರ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದದಿಂದ ಈ ಯಾತ್ರೆ ಹೀಗೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿಯಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಹೇಳಿದರು.
#WATCH | PM Modi targets the disruptive Members of Parliament— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
#WATCH | PM Modi targets the disruptive Members of Parliament— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
ಪ್ರತಿಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ವಾಗ್ದಾಳಿ: ಇದೇ ವೇಳೆ ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನ ಅಧಿವೇಶನಕ್ಕೆ ಅಡ್ಡಿಪಡಿಸುವ ಪ್ರತಿಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಸದಸ್ಯರನ್ನು ಗುರಿಯಾಗಿಸಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ವಾಗ್ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದರು. ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವದ ಮೌಲ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಕಿತ್ತುಹಾಕುವ ಅಭ್ಯಾಸವಿರುವ ಸಂಸದರು, ತಮ್ಮ ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನ ಅವಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಏನು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂಬುದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಆತ್ಮಾವಲೋಕನ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುಬೇಕು. ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ವಿಚಾರ ಹಾಗೂ ಸಂಸತ್ತಿಗೆ ಧನಾತ್ಮಕ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ನೀಡಿದವರನ್ನು ಮಾತ್ರ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ನೆನಪಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಅಡ್ಡಿಪಡಿಸುವ ಸದಸ್ಯರನ್ನು ಯಾರೂ ನೆನೆಯುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಈ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಅಧಿವೇಶನವು ಸಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆ ಗುರುತುಗಳನ್ನು ಬಿಡಲು ಅಂಥವರಿಗೆ ಒಂದು ಅವಕಾಶ. ಈ ಅವಕಾಶವನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಡಿ. ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಸದುಪಯೋಗ ಪಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡರು.
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu arrives at the Parliament, to address the joint sitting of both Houses at the beginning of the interim Budget session pic.twitter.com/4Fqbit74GQ— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
ಇಂದಿನಿಂದ ಆರಂಭಲಾಗಿರುವ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 9ರವರೆಗೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಬಜೆಟ್: ಲೋಕ ಸಮರದ ಹೊಸ್ತಿಲಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಸಿಗುವುದೇ ಭರಪೂರ ಕೊಡುಗೆ?