2024ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನ ಪದ್ಮ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳ ಘೋಷಣೆ: ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಸೋಮಣ್ಣ, ಪ್ರೇಮಾ ಸೇರಿ 34 ಸಾಧಕರಿಗೆ ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 9:57 PM IST

Updated : Jan 25, 2024, 10:53 PM IST

ನವದೆಹಲಿ:

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ದೇಶದ ವಿವಿಧ ಸಾಧಕರಿಗೆ ಕೊಡಮಾಡುವ ನಾಗರಿಕ ಗೌರವ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳಾದ ಪದ್ಮ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವದ ಮುನ್ನಾ ದಿನದಂದು ಇಂದು ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳ ಮೊದಲ ಪಟ್ಟಿ ಘೋಷಣೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಮೈಸೂರಿನ ಜೇನು ಕುರುಬ ಬುಡಕಟ್ಟು ಜನಾಂಗದ ಸೋಮಣ್ಣ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ಲಾಸ್ಟಿಕ್ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಚಿಕಿತ್ಸಕರಾದ ಸಮಾಜ ಸೇವಕಿ ಪ್ರೇಮಾ ಧನರಾಜ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಎಲೆಮರೆ ಕಾಯಿಯಂತಿರುವ 34 ಸಾಧಕರಿಗೆ ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ ಒಲಿದು ಬಂದಿದೆ.

ಅಸ್ಸೋಂನ ಭಾರತದ ಮೊದಲ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಮಾವುತರೆಂದೇ ಖ್ಯಾತರಾದ ಪರ್ಬತಿ ಬರುವಾ, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್​ಗಢದ ಸಾಂಪ್ರದಾಯಿಕ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಪದ್ಧತಿಯ ವೈದ್ಯರಾದ ಹೇಮಚಂದ್ ಮಾಂಝಿ, ಅರುಣಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಗಿಡಮೂಲಿಕೆ ಔಷಧ ತಜ್ಞರಾದ ಪೂರ್ವ ಸಿಯಾಂಗ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗೆ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಮಿಜೋರಾಂನ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರಾದ ಸಂಗಟಂಕಿಮಾ, ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಅಂಡಮಾನ್‌ನ ಸಾವಯವ ಕೃಷಿಕರಾದ ಕೆ.ಚೆಲ್ಲಮ್ಮಾಳ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದ ಬುಡಕಟ್ಟು ಪರಿಸರವಾದಿ ದುಖು ಮಾಝಿ, ಕೇರಳದ ಕಾಸರಗೋಡಿನ ಭತ್ತದ ರೈತ ಸತ್ಯನಾರಾಯಣ ಬೇಲೇರಿ, ಹರಿಯಾಣದ ದಿವ್ಯಾಂಗ ಸಮಾಜ ಸೇವಕ ಗುರ್ವಿಂದರ್ ಸಿಂಗ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್​ನ ಬುಡಕಟ್ಟು ಪರಿಸರವಾದಿ ಮತ್ತು ಮಹಿಳಾ ಸಬಲೀಕರಣ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರ್ತಿ ಚಾಮಿ ಮುರ್ಮು, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್​ಗಢದ ಬುಡಕಟ್ಟು ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತ ಜಾಗೇಶ್ವರ್ ಯಾದವ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ ಘೋಷಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

