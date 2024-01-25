2024ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನ ಪದ್ಮ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳ ಘೋಷಣೆ: ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಸೋಮಣ್ಣ, ಪ್ರೇಮಾ ಸೇರಿ 34 ಸಾಧಕರಿಗೆ ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ದೇಶದ ವಿವಿಧ ಸಾಧಕರಿಗೆ ಕೊಡಮಾಡುವ ನಾಗರಿಕ ಗೌರವ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳಾದ ಪದ್ಮ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವದ ಮುನ್ನಾ ದಿನದಂದು ಇಂದು ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳ ಮೊದಲ ಪಟ್ಟಿ ಘೋಷಣೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಮೈಸೂರಿನ ಜೇನು ಕುರುಬ ಬುಡಕಟ್ಟು ಜನಾಂಗದ ಸೋಮಣ್ಣ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ಲಾಸ್ಟಿಕ್ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಚಿಕಿತ್ಸಕರಾದ ಸಮಾಜ ಸೇವಕಿ ಪ್ರೇಮಾ ಧನರಾಜ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಎಲೆಮರೆ ಕಾಯಿಯಂತಿರುವ 34 ಸಾಧಕರಿಗೆ ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ ಒಲಿದು ಬಂದಿದೆ.
#PadmaAwards2024 | Prema Dhanraj, Plastic Reconstructive Surgeon Social Worker, dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of burn victims her legacy extending beyond surgery, championing burn prevention awareness and policy reform, to receive Padma Shri in the filed of Medicine… pic.twitter.com/kSRKWcPO7X— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#PadmaAwards2024 | Prema Dhanraj, Plastic Reconstructive Surgeon Social Worker, dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of burn victims her legacy extending beyond surgery, championing burn prevention awareness and policy reform, to receive Padma Shri in the filed of Medicine… pic.twitter.com/kSRKWcPO7X— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
ಅಸ್ಸೋಂನ ಭಾರತದ ಮೊದಲ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಮಾವುತರೆಂದೇ ಖ್ಯಾತರಾದ ಪರ್ಬತಿ ಬರುವಾ, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್ಗಢದ ಸಾಂಪ್ರದಾಯಿಕ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಪದ್ಧತಿಯ ವೈದ್ಯರಾದ ಹೇಮಚಂದ್ ಮಾಂಝಿ, ಅರುಣಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಗಿಡಮೂಲಿಕೆ ಔಷಧ ತಜ್ಞರಾದ ಪೂರ್ವ ಸಿಯಾಂಗ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗೆ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.
#PadmaAwards2024 | Somanna, a Tribal Welfare Worker from Mysuru, tirelessly working for the upliftment of Jenu Kuruba tribe for over 4 decades, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Tribal PVTG) pic.twitter.com/zZl6Sge1tE— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#PadmaAwards2024 | Somanna, a Tribal Welfare Worker from Mysuru, tirelessly working for the upliftment of Jenu Kuruba tribe for over 4 decades, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Tribal PVTG) pic.twitter.com/zZl6Sge1tE— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
ಮಿಜೋರಾಂನ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರಾದ ಸಂಗಟಂಕಿಮಾ, ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಅಂಡಮಾನ್ನ ಸಾವಯವ ಕೃಷಿಕರಾದ ಕೆ.ಚೆಲ್ಲಮ್ಮಾಳ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದ ಬುಡಕಟ್ಟು ಪರಿಸರವಾದಿ ದುಖು ಮಾಝಿ, ಕೇರಳದ ಕಾಸರಗೋಡಿನ ಭತ್ತದ ರೈತ ಸತ್ಯನಾರಾಯಣ ಬೇಲೇರಿ, ಹರಿಯಾಣದ ದಿವ್ಯಾಂಗ ಸಮಾಜ ಸೇವಕ ಗುರ್ವಿಂದರ್ ಸಿಂಗ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ನ ಬುಡಕಟ್ಟು ಪರಿಸರವಾದಿ ಮತ್ತು ಮಹಿಳಾ ಸಬಲೀಕರಣ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರ್ತಿ ಚಾಮಿ ಮುರ್ಮು, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್ಗಢದ ಬುಡಕಟ್ಟು ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತ ಜಾಗೇಶ್ವರ್ ಯಾದವ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ ಘೋಷಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
#PadmaAwards2024 ||— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#PadmaAwards2024 ||— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 25, 2024
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಬಿಹಾರದ ಮಾಜಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಕರ್ಪೂರಿ ಠಾಕೂರ್ಗೆ ಭಾರತ ರತ್ನ ಘೋಷಣೆ